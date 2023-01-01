Build a successful business with help from our partners

Business banking

A business checking account helps protect personal assets by separating business and personal finances. Plus, you’ll be organized for taxes.
Bank of America logo

Earn bonuses totaling $100 to $500 with qualifying activities

when you open a small business checking account and business credit card

Choose a comprehensive business checking solution that’s digital friendly and backed by a brick-and-mortar bank.

  • Extensive network with thousands of ATMs and branches

  • Cash flow monitoring and mobile banking

  • Track expenses easily with business and employee debit cards

Learn more

Business insurance

Protects valuable business assets from the high costs of lawsuits, damages, and other surprises that could bankrupt a growing company.
Next logo

Get insured online in just 10 minutes

NEXT is 100% dedicated to small businesses —getting coverage is fast, easy, and affordable!

  • Find simple, affordable coverage tailored for your business

  • Get free, unlimited certificates of insurance

  • Manage your coverage online or with a licensed agent

Get your free insurance quote when forming a business with us.

Payments

Makes it easy for customers to pay in person, online, and on the go. Plus, sales reporting tools to help you manage your business.
Square logo

No fees on your first $3,000 in sales

Grow your business with customizable payment processing solutions and no monthly fee.

  • A dependable, mobile system that sends invoices and accepts payments even via email and texts

  • Analytics tools that monitor your business health, track transactions, cash flow, and inventory

  • Insights that help you understand what sells, so you discover ways to increase revenue

Learn more

Online presence

Establish trust and increase brand visibility with a professional website and domain that help you attract and engage with customers.
Wix logo

Create your free business website in minutes

Just answer a few questions and Wix will generate a launch-ready website you can customize to meet your business needs.

  • Use a single dashboard to manage your site and access growth tools for SEO and email marketing

  • Get paid online by creating a digital storefront to showcase your products—even add customer testimonials

  • Offer customers the ability to schedule appointments—and automate confirmations and reminders to save time

Get this exclusive offer when forming a business with us.

Resources

Harness the power of mobile payments to grow your business

