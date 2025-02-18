30 Minority Small Business Grants for 2025

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that 12.1 million businesses are minority-owned, now representing more than 35% of all companies in the country. Despite this growth, many minority entrepreneurs run into the same issue—not enough funding.

While there’s always traditional financing, you might be able to find a small business grant specifically for your background. Here are dozens of opportunities to consider.

How do small business grants work?

A grant is like a scholarship but for your business. Grants don't need to be repaid, but it’s fair to expect competitive applicant pools in most programs. Besides looking for opportunities relevant to your demographic, you can also research general small business grants that match your industry, mission, or growth plans.

12 grants for minority-owned businesses

Here are several grants intended for minority entrepreneurs of various backgrounds.

digitalundivided’s Breakthrough Program

Sponsored by JPMorgan Chase, this program helps established businesses scale up through expert mentoring, networking, and business development support. You can join their waitlist to be notified when applications open for the next cohort.

Where to apply: digitalundivided

Award amount: $5,000, mentorship, and business development resources

$5,000, mentorship, and business development resources Who can apply: Founders must be 18 years or older, have majority ownership of a registered business operating for at least one year, generate $50,000 or more in annual revenue, and have a tech component (website or mobile app).

Gold House Ventures Founder Fellowship

In partnership with the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), Gold House Ventures selects 15 tech startups to participate in a 14-week entrepreneurship program. Applications typically open in the fall.

Where to apply: Gold House

Award amount: Up to $250,000 and other benefits

Up to $250,000 and other benefits Who can apply: Tech startups with at least one founder from an underrepresented background who lives in New York City. Startups must build tech-enabled solutions in consumer, enterprise, fintech, healthcare, or ecommerce sectors.

EY Entrepreneurs Access Network

This 12-month program connects Black and Hispanic/Latino business owners with EY executives for personalized coaching and growth support. This includes mentoring, networking opportunities, and resources to help your business grow. Applications open in June.

Where to apply: EY

Award amount: Access to capital, resources, and networking opportunities (no guarantee of direct funding)

Access to capital, resources, and networking opportunities (no guarantee of direct funding) Who can apply: Black and Hispanic/Latino business owners with scalable companies that have been operating for at least two years and are 51% or more minority-owned.

The Freed Fellowship Grant

This monthly grant program selects one U.S. business owner as a Freed Fellow. Every applicant receives feedback through a “Freed score” and two months of free mentoring in their virtual community.

Where to apply: Freed Fellowship

Award amount: $500 monthly grant (plus potential $2,500 end-of-year grant)

$500 monthly grant (plus potential $2,500 end-of-year grant) Who can apply: Any micro or small business owner in the U.S., with special consideration for women, minorities, and other underrepresented entrepreneurs.

Galaxy Grants

Hidden Star, a nonprofit organization, offers these grants to support minority business owners and women. The program typically awards a few grants throughout the year and has a straightforward application with only a few questions.

Where to apply: Galaxy of Stars

Award amount: $2,450

$2,450 Who can apply: Women and minority business owners across the U.S.

Transform Business Grant

This grant supports business owners from marginalized communities who focus on social impact work. The program typically has multiple application windows throughout the year, and you can follow them on social media or join their mailing list to get updates for 2025.

Where to apply: Transform

Award amount: $1,000, one year of mentorship, and pro bono professional services

$1,000, one year of mentorship, and pro bono professional services Who can apply: Entrepreneurs in the U.S. from systematically marginalized groups (including BIPOC, disabled, formerly incarcerated, and LGBTQ+ individuals, among others). Applicants must demonstrate financial need and align with the program’s antiracist and anticapitalist values.

Restaurant Business Development Grant Program

The Feed the Soul Foundation created this grant program for culinary businesses. Recipients get financial education, marketing training, and customized business consulting to help their businesses grow and succeed.

Where to apply: Feed the Soul Foundation

Award amount: $10,000 grant and a consulting/training program valued at $15,000

$10,000 grant and a consulting/training program valued at $15,000 Who can apply: Marginalized owners operating a culinary business (e.g., restaurants, food trucks, or bakeries) for at least two years. Businesses must have more than four employees and use accounting software (such as QuickBooks).

Ulta Beauty MUSE Accelerator

This 10-week program helps beauty brands succeed in retail through funding, resources, and mentorship. Eight brands are typically chosen, with applications for 2025 expected to open in early June.

Where to apply: Ulta Beauty

Award amount: $50,000 grant plus resources and mentorship through the program (not to mention the chance to pitch your business to Ulta Beauty merchants)

$50,000 grant plus resources and mentorship through the program (not to mention the chance to pitch your business to Ulta Beauty merchants) Who can apply: BIPOC beauty brand founders who are at least 18 years old and U.S. or Canadian citizens.

Foundation for a Just Society (FJS) Grantmaking

Since 2011, FJS has provided more than $350 million in grant funding to support organizations that advance the rights of women, girls, and LGBTQI people around the world. Their grants focus on structural change and movement building, particularly in Francophone West Africa, Mesoamerica, South and Southeast Asia, and the U.S. Southeast.

Where to apply: Foundation for a Just Society

Award amount: Multi-year general operating support (amount varies)

Multi-year general operating support (amount varies) Who can apply: Organizations that serve women, girls, and LGBTQI people are invited to submit proposals.

The Retail Readiness Entrepreneurship Training Program

This 16-week program supports underserved entrepreneurs who create agricultural products. Through hands-on training, mentorship, and certification support, it’s designed to help founders scale their ventures and empower their communities.

Where to apply: Watson Institute

Award amount: Up to $1,000 certification stipend and 16 weeks of training

Up to $1,000 certification stipend and 16 weeks of training Who can apply: Impact-driven entrepreneurs working in farming or creating value-added agricultural products.

Rural Business Center Program

The Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) provides funding to establish and operate Rural Business Centers (RBCs). In turn, these RBCs provide technical assistance, capacity building, and entrepreneurial development services to minority business enterprises at every stage of growth.

Where to apply: Grants.gov

Award amount: Approximately $400,000 with a 20% cost share requirement

Approximately $400,000 with a 20% cost share requirement Who can apply: Minority-serving institutions or consortiums led by minority-serving institutions.

Parren J. Mitchell Entrepreneurship Education Program

This is another MBDA program that helps minority-serving institutions create entrepreneurship training programs. The curriculum must cover essential business skills (e.g., business management and market analysis) and be available to the broader community (not just enrolled students).

Where to apply: Grants.gov

Award amount: Approximately $500,000

Approximately $500,000 Who can apply: Historically Black Colleges or Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic-serving institutions, tribal colleges, and other designated minority-serving higher education institutions (seven in total).

3 grants for Black and African-American small business owners

LegalZoom has a full guide dedicated to grants for Black-owned businesses . Here are some of the top opportunities for this year.

NAACP Powershift Entrepreneurs Grant

The NAACP is one of the largest sources of funding for Black-owned small businesses and typically offers a few grants every year. While not currently open, the Powershift Entrepreneurs Grant usually opens in the fall and awards multiple recipients each round.

Where to apply: NAACP

Award amount: $25,000 and other resources

$25,000 and other resources Who can apply: All Black entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Wish Local Empowerment Program

This is an ongoing grant program for Black-owned brick-and-mortar businesses. Recipients can use the grant money wherever it’s needed most, provided they join Wish Local after they’re selected (free of charge).

Where to apply: Wish

Award amount: $500 to $2,000

$500 to $2,000 Who can apply: Black-owned brick-and-mortar businesses with 20 or fewer employees and annual revenues under $1 million. Owners must be at least 18 years old.

1 Million Black Businesses (1MBB) Initiative

Operation Hope created the 1MBB Initiative to grow and scale one million Black businesses by 2030. Over the course of an 8-week workshop, participants receive support from mentors, business training, and financial counseling, with extra resources available in certain partner cities.

Where to apply: Operation Hope

Award amount: No direct funding, but free access to the program’s resources (including support in finding equitable capital funding for your business)

No direct funding, but free access to the program’s resources (including support in finding equitable capital funding for your business) Who can apply: Black business owners and entrepreneurs at any stage.

3 grants for Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) small business owners

Below, you’ll find business grants designed for Asian-American and Pacific Islander entrepreneurs.

AAPI Small Business Membership Grant

This grant covers a one-year membership to the Asian Pacific American Chamber of Commerce (APACC). Members get access to networking events, business resources, and marketing opportunities through either an individual or business-level membership.

Where to apply: APACC

Award amount: One-year membership valued at $200 (Bronze/Individual) or $300 (Silver/Entrepreneur)

One-year membership valued at $200 (Bronze/Individual) or $300 (Silver/Entrepreneur) Who can apply: AAPI business owners with 50 or fewer employees for Silver level or individual AAPI professionals for Bronze level.

National ACE AAPIStrong Grants

National ACE has supported AAPI business owners with more than $8 million in grant funding over the past several years. Previous grants include restaurant relief funds, digital readiness programs, and general business support. Be sure to subscribe for email notifications to hear when new programs open.

Where to apply: National ACE

Award amount: Varies by program ($5,000 to $50,000 in past years)

Varies by program ($5,000 to $50,000 in past years) Who can apply: AAPI business owners, with specific requirements for each grant program.

Asian Women Giving Circle (AWGC) Grants

AWGC offers these grants to fund artistic projects within New York City’s Asian American communities. The program seeks applicants who focus on issues affecting Asian American women, girls, gender-expansive people, and families, with applications typically open early in the year.

Where to apply: Ms. Foundation for Women

Award amount: Up to $8,000

Up to $8,000 Who can apply: Asian American women and gender-expansive artists or 501(c)(3) organizations in NYC. Individual artists must have a 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor.

3 grants for Hispanic and Latino small business owners

This year, Latino and Hispanic business owners can look into these grant programs to fund their companies:

PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos Programs

PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos (which translates to “Together We Grow”) offers a few programs for Hispanic-owned food businesses, including the Hispanic Digital & Delivery Program and Impacto Business Accelerator. Be sure to keep an eye out for future announcements, as the programs have different application windows throughout the year.

Where to apply: PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos

Award amount: $10,000 (Impacto program), business coaching, and digital consulting services

$10,000 (Impacto program), business coaching, and digital consulting services Who can apply: Hispanic-owned food and beverage businesses (including restaurants, bodegas, and carnicerías). Specific eligibility requirements vary by program.

Support Latino Business Impact Fund Grants

For the past six years, Support Latino has offered this grant to Latino-owned businesses across the U.S. Applications typically open each fall in conjunction with Support Latino Business Day in September.

Where to apply: Support Latino Business

Award amount: $2,500 (awarded to four winners)

$2,500 (awarded to four winners) Who can apply: Latino-owned businesses that are legally registered in the U.S., have been operating for at least one year, and have at least 50% Latino ownership. Business owners must be U.S. residents (including territories) and 18 years or older.

Siete Juntos Fund

Since 2021, this program has provided more than $2 million in funding to help Latino food entrepreneurs. The details for 2025 are expected to be announced soon, including this year’s award amounts.

Where to apply: Siete Foods

Award amount: Varies

Varies Who can apply: Latino/Latina/Latiné food and beverage businesses (additional eligibility requirements will be announced with the program details).

4 grants for Native American and Alaska Native small business owners

If you belong to a federally recognized Native tribe, you might be eligible to apply for the following grants.

Radical Imagination Artist Grant

This annual grant program supports Indigenous artists and creatives who use their work to inspire social change within their communities. Visual artists, writers, filmmakers, and storytellers working to develop alternative visions for Indigenous futures are encouraged to apply.

Where to apply: NDN Collective

Award amount: $50,000 (awarded to 10 recipients)

$50,000 (awarded to 10 recipients) Who can apply: Indigenous artists, artist collectives, and small nonprofits aged 18 and over residing in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, or related Island Nations.

Community Action Fund (CAF)

The CAF supports Indigenous-led frontline initiatives that defend their peoples’ rights and communities. The fund prioritizes urgent responses to climate disasters, resource and land protection, and community-based efforts that protect Indigenous nations.

Where to apply: NDN Collective

Award amount: Up to $20,000

Up to $20,000 Who can apply: Indigenous-led organizations, tribes, groups, and individuals in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, or related Island Nations.

Indian Country Financial Assistance Programs

The Office of Indian Country Economic Development offers multiple grants to help Montana’s tribal economies. These programs support various needs, from tourism development to small business growth, specifically for Native American entrepreneurs and Tribal communities in Montana.

Where to apply: Montana Department of Commerce

Award amount: Varies by program

Varies by program Who can apply: Montana-based Native American businesses, Tribal members, and Tribal communities (exact criteria depend on the program).

First Nations Grantmaking

First Nations Development Institute has multiple grant programs for Native Americans, with opportunities ranging from fellowships to youth programs. Since 1993, they’ve provided over $85 million in grants, with new opportunities announced throughout the year.

Where to apply: First Nations Development Institute

Award amount: Varies by program

Varies by program Who can apply: Federal and state-recognized Tribal Governments, Native-controlled 501(c)(3) nonprofits, Native 7871 organizations, and fiscally-sponsored Native community organizations.

5 grants for women-owned businesses

In addition to LegalZoom’s guide on grants for women , take a look at these grant programs specifically for women entrepreneurs and business owners.

IFundWomen Grants

IFundWomen offers numerous grant funding opportunities for women-owned businesses. Plus, you can submit one universal application for all the different programs.

Where to apply: IFundWomen

Award amount: Varies by program

Varies by program Who can apply: Women-owned businesses. Once in the database, applicants are automatically matched with relevant grant opportunities as they become available from corporate partners.

Black Girl Ventures (BGV)

BGV has multiple programs for under-resourced women. This includes pitch competitions, fellowships, and accelerator programs meant to help women founders and business owners. Be sure to check BGV’s programs page regularly for updates.

Where to apply: Black Girl Ventures

Award amount: $5,000 to $30,000 or more

$5,000 to $30,000 or more Who can apply: Varies by program (some are open to all under-resourced women, while others are only for Black women).

Amber Grant

Every month, WomensNet awards Amber Grants to honor the memory of Amber Wigdahl, who died at 19 while pursuing her business dreams. The program has multiple grant categories, including startup, business fields, and end-of-year awards, with winners announced on the 23rd of each month.

Where to apply: WomensNet

Award amount: $10,000 to $25,000

$10,000 to $25,000 Who can apply: Women entrepreneurs 18 years or older with at least 50% ownership in their business (can submit one application to apply for all relevant grant opportunities).

The Tory Burch Foundation Fellows Program

This annual fellowship selects 50 women entrepreneurs for a yearlong program. Fellows receive business education, networking opportunities, and financial resources to grow their businesses. Applications typically open in the fall.

Where to apply: Tory Burch Foundation

Award amount: $5,000 business education grant (plus access to 0% interest loans) and other resources

$5,000 business education grant (plus access to 0% interest loans) and other resources Who can apply: Women entrepreneurs 21 years or older who own the largest or equal stake in a for-profit business. Businesses should be early-stage (1 to 5 years preferred) with minimum revenues of $75,000.

The Big Idea Grant

This monthly grant program supports women entrepreneurs at any stage of their business. Winners receive financial support and a one-year membership to the Wealth Mindset Coaching Group.

Where to apply: Yippitydoo

Award amount: $1,000 and one-year coaching membership (additional gifts awarded to everyone who applies)

$1,000 and one-year coaching membership (additional gifts awarded to everyone who applies) Who can apply: Women entrepreneurs and business owners 18 years or older (open to startup ideas and existing businesses).

Types of small business grants

Besides the grants we’ve listed, you can try to find other opportunities from the following sources:

Federal business grants

U.S. government agencies offer federal grants to support specific national initiatives, policy goals, or job creation. While some of these grants might target minority-owned businesses, they’re typically meant to advance the agency’s mission.

For example, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) funds medical research, while the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) supports environmental projects. Interested businesses can search and apply for these grants through Grants.gov —the central database for all government-sponsored grants.

State business grants

Your state might offer grant programs to increase business growth or diversity. These opportunities often focus on addressing historical barriers for marginalized communities while promoting local economic growth. Take a look at LegalZoom’s grant guides for these states:

In addition, you can contact your state’s economic development office, minority business development agency, or local Small Business Administration (SBA) office to learn about local funding opportunities .

Research and development grants

Minority entrepreneurs involved in research and development can look into grants to advance their work. Broadly speaking, research grants support projects in healthcare, technology, and other related areas. For instance, the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) and Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) are two of the most popular government-funded programs.

Nonprofit and community development grants

Community development grants fund businesses and nonprofit organizations that work with underserved communities. Usually, these opportunities target applicants who address specific community needs, such as a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare services or education programs.

Both government agencies and private funders offer these grants, with many intended only for minority-led organizations.

Industry-specific grants

You can likely find small business grants for your specific field—whether that’s technology, culinary arts, or cosmetics. Some might be open to all entrepreneurs in the named industry, while others focus on increasing representation in areas where minority groups have been historically underrepresented.

Private business grants

Several corporations have created funding programs for minority entrepreneurs. These programs typically offer more flexible funding than government grants and may include additional benefits like mentorship, networking opportunities, and professional development resources. Plus, many private businesses offer grants for startups .

How to apply for a small business grant

As you search for small business grants, keep these tips and strategies in mind when you prepare to apply.

Step 1: Create a list of relevant grants

It’s always helpful to create an organized system to track grant opportunities. For easy access and editing, you might design a basic spreadsheet with columns for the grants, application windows, award amounts, and eligibility requirements.

Step 2: Double-check eligibility requirements

Before you start working on your applications, double-check that you qualify and have everything you need to complete the requirements. If you notice any discrepancies or run into issues, you should contact the grant organizer directly for assistance.

Step 3: Prepare the required documentation

Now, you should gather all the required information and work on your applications. For reference, you might need proof of your business registration (such as a certificate of good standing ), financial records, or personal statements.

Step 4: Tell your business' story

Grantors want to understand who you are and what drives your business. Whether through written responses, video submissions, or business plans, you want to tell an authentic story that speaks to why you deserve the grant. For competitive grants, you might even think about working with a professional grant writer.

Step 5: Submit your application

Like any important deadline, you don’t want to wait until the last minute to submit your grant application. Many grant programs work on a first-come basis or close early when they hit their application quota. Take your time to review everything carefully, get a second set of eyes on your application, and try to submit well before the deadline.

Step 6: Follow up (if necessary)

Some grant programs will keep you posted throughout the review process, while others only reach out to the winners. If you haven’t heard anything by the expected response date (if specified), it’s perfectly fine to send a check-in email.

Business grant vs. business loan: How are they different?

The most notable difference between a business grant and a loan is that only a loan needs to be repaid. While you’ll need to qualify for both funding options, grants typically have selective eligibility requirements and support particular business goals.

Lenders, however, are mainly concerned with credit and financial history, so it’s generally easier to qualify for a loan and use the funds more freely.

FAQs

What qualifies as a minority-owned business?

Typically, minority-owned qualifying businesses are at least 51% owned and operated by individuals who belong to historically marginalized groups, including racial and ethnic minorities, women, veterans, LGBTQ+ individuals, and people with disabilities. Keep in mind that many grant programs have specific definitions or focus on particular groups.

Are there other types of funding opportunities for minority-owned small businesses?

Yes, options include SBA loans, community development financial institution (CDFI) lending, and venture capital funding. You can also sign up for the SBA's 8(a) Business Development program to receive training and technical assistance (as well as certify your business to compete for government contracts).

Do you have to pay minority business grants back?

No, grants are financial awards that don’t need to be repaid, but you must use the funds as specified in the grant program. Otherwise, misusing grant money could result in having to return it.

Is a small business grant taxable?

Yes, business grants usually count as taxable income, but some exceptions exist for nonprofit organizations or specific types of grants. Be sure to track any grant money you receive and consult a tax professional about proper reporting.