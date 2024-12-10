10 Best Small Business Grants in Ohio

Updated on: December 10, 2024 · 10 min read

Ohio has a variety of small business grant programs to help Buckeye State businesses. From sole proprietorships to LLCs with multiple employees, there’s surely a grant out there that’s perfect for your nonprofit or for-profit small business.

Eligible businesses seeking grant funds can find help at the local, state, or federal level, from private corporations to government agencies. In this article, we'll show you how to find and secure grants to jump-start your small business.

How do small business grants work?

A small business grant is a financial award from an organization or agency that sets aside funds specifically to support eligible businesses or entrepreneurs. Whether you're launching a new company or scaling an existing business, Ohio's grant programs can offer you the financial boost you need to succeed.

Unlike loans, grant awards do not require repayment. Therefore, they can be a valuable resource when expanding operations or improving existing products and services. Grant recipients can also use this money to hire employees, conduct research and development, create marketing, or purchase equipment.

Applying for a grant often involves meeting specific requirements and submitting a detailed proposal (i.e., business planning) showing how the funds will be used. The type of grant programs your business is eligible for will depend on a few factors, including your products or services, where your business is located, and any particular demographic groups you belong to (for instance, some grants focus on women- and minority-owned businesses).

Types of small business grants

There are many types of grants available to eligible small businesses in Ohio.

The federal government awards grant money to individuals and organizations to stimulate business economic development. These grants are drawn from the U.S. general federal revenue and administered by agencies like the Small Business Administration (SBA). Ohio government business grants. State-sponsored grants are rewarded through agencies like the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, Ohio Development Services Agency, and the Ohio Department of Development.

Many industries have funders dedicated to advancing and supporting a rich and thriving business environment. For instance, the healthcare, technology, agriculture, and education industries all enjoy a wealth of grant opportunities. Private business grants. Many grants are funded by private corporations, companies, or philanthropic organizations as a way to support small businesses that align with their goals or ideals.

10 best small business grants in Ohio in 2025

Ready to start your search for the perfect grant for your business? Consider these grants specifically for Ohio business owners.

HerRise MicroGrant

The Yva Jourdan Foundation, the nonprofit arm of HerSuiteSpot, has raised funds to assist under-resourced female entrepreneurs in economic growth since 2017.

Deadline: 11:59 PM on the last day of each month

11:59 PM on the last day of each month Grant award: $1,000

$1,000 Requirements: Businesses must be at least 51% owned by a woman of color and currently registered in the U.S.

Visit the HerRise website to apply and get more eligibility information.

Industry Sector Partnership Grant

The Governor's Office of Workforce Transformation and the Ohio Department of Development administer the state's Industry Sector Partnership Grant, which funds local business collaborations, education, and training.

Deadline: Applications are typically accepted in October

Applications are typically accepted in October Grant award: Up to $5,000,000

Up to $5,000,000 Requirements: Open to existing and emerging partnerships, including multiple private-sector employers focused on achieving common workforce-related goals. The business community should lead these efforts and have a clear regional or industry-specific focus. This can mean concentrating on a single industry sector or addressing shared workforce challenges across several sectors.

Visit the Ohio Governor's Office of Workforce Transformation to apply and get more eligibility information.

International Market Access Grant for Exporters (IMAGE)

The Ohio Department of Development's IMAGE program helps businesses in the Buckeye State export their goods or services to foreign markets.

Deadline: IMAGE typically covers activities starting in October (or when the application is approved) and ending the following September (or when funds are exhausted)

IMAGE typically covers activities starting in October (or when the application is approved) and ending the following September (or when funds are exhausted) Grant award: $10,000 in reimbursements for eligible business expenses

$10,000 in reimbursements for eligible business expenses Requirements: Must be a licensed for-profit business that manufactures, assembles, and distributes products, has exportable services, has been in business one year or more at the time of application, and is in good standing with all state agencies.

Visit the Ohio Department of Development to apply and get more eligibility information.

Safety Intervention Grant (SIG) Program

The Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation helps companies buy equipment to reduce or eliminate hazards in the workplace through its Safety Intervention Grant (SIG) program.

Deadline: Applications are typically accepted in November

Applications are typically accepted in November Grant award: A maximum of $40,000 for each three-year eligibility cycle

A maximum of $40,000 for each three-year eligibility cycle Requirements: An Ohio business must be actively covered by the State Insurance Fund as a private or public taxing district employer and be current on all monies owed to the BWC.

Visit the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation website to apply and get more eligibility information.

Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund

Online small business platform Hello Alice and the tech company DoorDash have partnered to create this program to support restaurants impacted by natural disasters.

Deadline: Rolling

Rolling Grant award: $10,000

$10,000 Requirements: Must be a restaurant, bakery, or gastropub with a brick-and-mortar location in the United States that has experienced lost revenue due to a natural disaster, significant weather event, or infrastructure failure within the past 12 months.

Visit HelloAlice.com to apply and get more eligibility information.

The Amber Grant

The Amber Grant Foundation was founded by Women'sNet in 1988 to help female entrepreneurs fund their small businesses in honor of Amber Wigdahl, who tragically passed away at just 19 years old.

Deadline: Monthly and at year's end

Monthly and at year's end Grant award: $10,000 (each month) to $25,000 (annually)

$10,000 (each month) to $25,000 (annually) Requirements: Applicants must be female and 18 years or older with a business that is at least 50% woman-owned and operates in the United States or Canada.

Visit WomensNet for more information on monthly and annual grant gifts. This grant has a $15 application fee.

Benefits Bridge Employer Pilot Program

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services funds the Benefit Bridge Employer Pilot Program to help individuals who are no longer eligible for some government assistance programs when they get a higher-paying job, allowing them to become financially secure and sufficient through training programs.

Deadline: June 30, 2025

June 30, 2025 Grant award: Up to $5,000 per employee, no more than $100,000 per employer

Up to $5,000 per employee, no more than $100,000 per employer Requirements: Employers must have been registered to do business with the Ohio Secretary of State for at least two years and must submit documents regarding the company and participating employees. These include a written intention to participate, benefit replacement plan for participating employees, and a training program outline. Participating employees must receive benefits like SNAP, Ohio Works First, Medicaid, or publicly funded childcare.

Visit The Ohio Grants Partnership to apply and get more eligibility information.

JobsOhio Inclusion Grant (JOIG)

Located in Columbus, this private nonprofit offers a grant for small- to medium-sized companies in distressed areas, as well as those owned by people of color, women, veterans, and those with disabilities.

Deadline: Rolling

Rolling Grant award: Up to $50,000

Up to $50,000 Requirements: The business must operate for a year or more with revenue between $100,000 and $25 million.

Visit the JobsOhio Inclusion Grant website to apply and get more eligibility information.

Hiring Our Heroes

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hiring Our Heroes Small Business Grant Program awards veterans and their spouses financial assistance to grow and support their businesses.

Deadline: Applications are typically accepted through April

Applications are typically accepted through April Grant award: $10,000 per business

$10,000 per business Requirements: Applicants must reside in the United States and be a veteran or military spouse with at least 51% or more ownership of a for-profit business.

Visit Hiring Our Heroes to apply and get more eligibility information.

Ohio Meat Processing Grant

The Ohio Department of Development is offering an investment of $14 million to meat harvesting and processing facilities across the state for improvement and expansion purposes. Eligible costs include plant construction or expansion, new and upgraded machinery, and additional equipment and technology products.

Deadline: Applications are typically accepted through June

Applications are typically accepted through June Grant award: Up to $500,000 total to livestock and poultry producers in the state

Up to $500,000 total to livestock and poultry producers in the state Requirements: The company must own or operate a meat harvesting/processing facility in the state that’s been operating since July 1, 2023. The business must be a for-profit entity in good stand with Ohio and government agencies regulating the business.

Visit the Ohio Department of Development to apply and get more eligibility information.

How Ohio small businesses apply for a grant programs

Here’s a roadmap for how to go about getting a grant for your business:

Step 1: Create a list of relevant grants

To apply for grants that best suit your needs, you'll need to do considerable research. The application process can be long, so find more than one grant option to increase your chance of success.

Step 2: Double-check eligibility requirements

Understand your identity as a business, and determine if you fit the requirements for the grants you find: industry, business size, location, ownership demographics, impact on the community, and more. Check the requirements thoroughly to avoid wasting resources and time.

Step 3: Prepare the required documentation

Make a list of documentation relevant to your grant application and keep it organized. You may be asked for copies of your business plan, bank statements, tax returns, employer identification number (EIN), or a list of board and key staff members—all of which can take time, so be mindful of deadlines and don’t wait until the last minute.

Step 4: Tell your business' story

Make a persuasive case for funding by telling your story. Describe how you started the business, the problems you hope to solve, and the impact your business will make on the community.

Step 5: Submit your application

After reviewing your application and documents to make sure they comply with grant guidelines, submit the paperwork to the granting entity before the deadline. Take note in advance of any special requests or submission instructions so you’re not caught off-guard at the last minute.

Step 6: Follow up (if necessary)

Every grant review process is different. You should receive confirmation of receipt after your grant application is submitted—if not, you can send a follow-up email requesting confirmation of receipt. Remember that grant organizations often receive high volumes of correspondence, so they may not be able to respond in a timely manner. Many grant organizations will follow up their application deadlines with an announcement about when recipients will be announced.

Business grant vs. business loan: How are they different?

The most significant difference between a loan and a grant is that a loan is repaid, and a grant is not. Grants are offered by private organizations or local, state, and federal agencies to small businesses for use toward various business functions. To receive grant funds, you must meet the granting party's eligibility requirements and use the money for the reasons the giving entity specifies.

A business loan is money from a financial institution given to a small business temporarily. The bank or credit union offering the loan expects it to be paid back with interest over time, typically 5–10 years. Unlike a grant, there are no specific requirements for how a business uses the money.

FAQs

What are some other types of funding for small businesses?

Grants are just one way to acquire funds for your business. You can also access funding through crowdfunding, venture capital, credit lines, angel investors, or family and friends.

Do you have to pay a small business grant back?

Unlike a business loan, grant money is "gifted," meaning there is typically no requirement to pay it back.

How much is the average small business grant?

Rewards can vary widely, but small business grants in the United States average from $10,000 to $50,000, depending on the grant program.

Is a small business grant taxable?

This depends on the grant and your tax status/arrangement. You will need to speak with a CPA or attorney to get advice tailored to your unique circumstances.

What can a small business grant be used for?

A small business grant can be used for anything to propel your business forward, including hiring employees, purchasing equipment or inventory, upgrading facilities, location or team expansion, marketing initiatives, or product development. However, the granting entity may have specific requirements for its use.