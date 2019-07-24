Why your business credit score matters

A good business credit score can mean access to better financing by showing lenders your business is worth investing in.
Ready to start your business? Plans start at $0 + filing fees.
Excellent
by Kylie Ora Lobell
Kylie Ora Lobell is a freelance copywriter, editor, marketer, and publicist. She has over 10 years of experience writ...
Updated on: November 3, 2023 · 3 min read
A good business credit score is essential to fulfilling your everyday transactions and meeting your short- and long-term goals. Without it, you won't be able to move forward as quickly or achieve the critical milestones you need for your business to succeed.
Your business credit score matters for a number of reasons. According to debt attorney and author of Life & Debt: A Fresh Approach to Achieving Financial Wellness, Leslie H. Tayne of Tayne Law Group, P.C., having a good business credit score can help you get financing for your business for mortgages, loans on properties, and more.
"It's a snapshot to creditors and lenders of your business's financial situation—and whether your business is likely to fail—allowing them to assess the risk of lending to your business," Tayne says.
In addition to securing loans and money from lenders, you also can demonstrate your worthiness to businesses that are considering working with you. "You might need to buy materials from other businesses in order to conduct your own business," says Logan Allec, a CPA and owner of the personal finance site Money Done Right.
"For example, a florist cannot make deliveries to customers without first buying or leasing a cooled van. A new florist with a high business credit score seems [like a] more legitimate business to vendors who sell cooled vans than a florist without a high business credit score."
While personal credit scores can range from 300 to 850, business credit scores generally range from zero to 100. Each business credit scoring system uses its own guidelines for scoring.
One of these systems, the Dun & Bradstreet PAYDEX, says that a business credit score of 80 to 100 is good and signals that you pay on time or early, 50 to 79 is fair and indicates you are 15 to 30 days late on a payment, and zero to 49 is bad and signals that your payments are being made 60 days or more past their due date.
Tayne says, "It's important to know what's going to impact each score in order to have a better handle on your business's financial situation and position your business for success."
When building new business credit, it's important to keep an eye on your business credit score. You can use Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax, and Experian to go about this, according to Tayne:
When you have a good business credit score, you'll receive a number of benefits when seeking a loan. "The higher your score, the lower the interest rate and the longer term you will get, i.e., lower monthly payments," says Brian Cairns, CEO of ProStrategix Consulting. "You will likely be able to qualify for a larger loan and have to carry less insurance. The opposite is true for a low score."
If your business credit score is not as high as you'd like, there are a few steps you can take to improve it, according to Allec:
Considering your business credit score is just one of a number of required tasks when you're starting a business. By working to build and maintain a good business credit score, you are helping to put your business on solid footing for the future.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read