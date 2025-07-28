How to Conduct a New Hampshire Business Search

Why should you conduct a New Hampshire business information entity lookup?

If you're starting a new business, you’ll save yourself a lot of time and aggravation if you do a thorough New Hampshire business entity search before you try to register a name. New Hampshire doesn't allow more than one business to use a name at the same time, and may even prohibit you from registering a business with a similar-sounding name. A business search can help you ensure that your name is truly unique.

You may also need to track down public records for a business, either for legal reasons or just as a matter of interest. New Hampshire has made their public records easy to search and access so business registration information is transparent.

Next steps to start your business in New Hampshire

Conducting a business name search is the first step in starting a business in NH. After you've determined that your name is truly unique, you'll need to take care of a few things before you can start operations.

Choose your a name and register it with the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office. Once you have a name, you can apply for required licenses and permits, which also must be filed with the Secretary of State’s office. If you plan to hire employees, you’ll need a federal employer identification number (EIN). You'll also need to submit the required forms to the New Hampshire Department of Employment Security. Finally, you'll want to develop an operating agreement and, if you don't already have one, a thoughtful business plan. These documents are not only wise, but they may be required by some lenders, banks, or investors.

For a full step-by-step walkthrough of getting your business off the ground, read our full guides on how to start an LLC in New Hampshire and how to start a corporation in New Hampshire.

Important naming guidelines in New Hampshire

New Hampshire can be tough about business names.

Use a unique business name

Your specific entity name can’t be the same or similar to the name of other corporations or LLCs in the state.

These factors won’t make your business name different enough to use:

Adding a suffix like Corporation or Corp., Company or Co., Inc., Ltd., LLC, etc.

Adding something like “A,” “An,” or “The,” “And,” or “&"

Making a word in the name singular, plural, or possessive

Adding abbreviations, punctuation, symbols, fonts, or changing the typeface

Limited liability companies or LLCs must have the words “Limited Liability Company,” “L.L.C.,” or “LLC” in their names. If you are starting a New Hampsire corporation, then you must have Corporation, Incorporated, Limited, Corp., Inc., or Ltd. In the name.

Some terms are prohibited

Prohibited terms are mostly words that could be confused with government names. They include the FBI, treasury, State Department, village, city, agency, commission, department, bureau, division, municipal, or board.

Additionally, certain professional designations (such as bank, trust, insurance, or attorney) may be restricted or require additional approval if the business doesn't have the proper license to operate in those fields.

Reserve quickly

If you've found a name but you're not ready to formally register your business yet, you can reserve a name to prevent someone else from taking it. You can reserve the name for your New Hampshire business entity for up to 120 days by filing an Application for Reservation of Name with the New Hampshire Secretary of State and a $15 payment.

Pick a registered agent

New Hampshire requires businesses to have a registered agent to accept legal notices on behalf of the business. You can be your own registered agent or hire a service to act as your registered agent. While a registered agent is only required to be available to accept legal notices, some registered agents also provide other services such as mail forwarding or compliance assistance.

Other naming considerations

Check domain name availability. Having a domain name that reflects your business is key to having an effective online presence. Choose an entity name whose domain name is also available to make it easier for clients and customers to find your website.

Conduct a trademark search. It is crucial to avoid trademark infringements. LegalZoom can make registering your trademark easy. Its experts understand availability guidelines.