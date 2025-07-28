How to Conduct a New Hampshire Business Search

Register your new business in New Hampshire using its database or by turning over the job to LegalZoom.

Jennie L. Phipps
Jennie L. Phipps

Contents

Updated on: July 28, 2025
Read time: 6 min

Businesses in New Hampshire must choose a unique name that strictly adheres to state rules. If you're starting a new business, the first step is to conduct a thorough business name search.

New Hampshire has a robust and free-to-use business entity search tool on its state website. This tool is also useful for tracking down information about existing businesses—or even double-checking your own official info in public records.

New Hampshire Secretary of State business name search contact information 

Website: https://www.sos.nh.gov/

Address: State House, Room 204, 107 N. Main St., Concord, NH 03301-4989

Office hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Phone number: 603-271-3242

Email: administration@sos.nh.gov

The New Hampshire Department of State keeps records of both current and formerly active New Hampshire businesses. The database is free and easy to navigate.

Start by searching for names you are considering. Begin by clicking on the Business Record Search link on the New Hampshire Secretary of State homepage, or you can go directly to the Quick Start Business Search.

There are three ways to find search results for business details. You can access all of these through the Quick Start Business Search homepage.

Option 1: Search by business name

  1. Type in a business name. If a business entity with that name exists or has existed, its business information will show up. For instance, if you type in McDonald’s, you’ll get a couple dozen matching results. Several McDonald's search results are related to fast food, but there is also a stone-cutting company. You’ll see whether these New Hampshire business entities are active, withdrawn, or expired. Some of these withdrawn and expired names are fair game for reuse.
  2. Do an advanced search. New Hampshire requires that new businesses avoid potential business entity names that are too similar. Do an advanced search for “exact match,” “similar sounding,” or “contains.” The New Hampshire Secretary of State business entity search can yield search field results that save you from spinning your wheels.

If any of the following statuses for business entities appear, you should choose a different name: Good Standing, Canceled, Dissolution, Consolidated, Incorporated, Forfeited, Inactive, Old name, Merged, or Revived.

Option 2: Search by business ID

New Hampshire assigns a business identification number when a business entity is registered. If you know the business ID number of the company you are seeking, you can search by that.

Since this is a unique number, it should only bring up one search result. This method is best for checking the status of your own business or a business you are tracking.

Option 3: Filing number

If you are investigating a particular company and would like to see company documents, such as an annual report, search by the company’s filing number. The easiest way to find the filing number in a New Hampshire business entity search is to click on the entity’s name. Go to the bottom of that page and click on Filing History in that search bar.

Option 4: Registered agent

Finally, you can search by registered agent. If you need to take legal action against a business, you can reach out to their registered agent. While some people choose to be their own registered agent, many businesses use a registered agent service, which can mask the business' ownership details.

Why should you conduct a New Hampshire business information entity lookup?

If you're starting a new business, you’ll save yourself a lot of time and aggravation if you do a thorough New Hampshire business entity search before you try to register a name. New Hampshire doesn't allow more than one business to use a name at the same time, and may even prohibit you from registering a business with a similar-sounding name. A business search can help you ensure that your name is truly unique.

You may also need to track down public records for a business, either for legal reasons or just as a matter of interest. New Hampshire has made their public records easy to search and access so business registration information is transparent.

Next steps to start your business in New Hampshire

Conducting a business name search is the first step in starting a business in NH. After you've determined that your name is truly unique, you'll need to take care of a few things before you can start operations.

  1. Choose your a name and register it with the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office.
  2. Once you have a name, you can apply for required licenses and permits, which also must be filed with the Secretary of State’s office. 
  3. If you plan to hire employees, you’ll need a federal employer identification number (EIN). You'll also need to submit the required forms to the New Hampshire Department of Employment Security.
  4. Finally, you'll want to develop an operating agreement and, if you don't already have one, a thoughtful business plan. These documents are not only wise, but they may be required by some lenders, banks, or investors.

For a full step-by-step walkthrough of getting your business off the ground, read our full guides on how to start an LLC in New Hampshire and how to start a corporation in New Hampshire.

Important naming guidelines in New Hampshire

New Hampshire can be tough about business names.

Use a unique business name

Your specific entity name can’t be the same or similar to the name of other corporations or LLCs in the state.

These factors won’t make your business name different enough to use:

  • Adding a suffix like Corporation or Corp., Company or Co., Inc., Ltd., LLC, etc.
  • Adding something like “A,” “An,” or “The,” “And,” or “&"
  • Making a word in the name singular, plural, or possessive
  • Adding abbreviations, punctuation, symbols, fonts, or changing the typeface

Limited liability companies or LLCs must have the words “Limited Liability Company,” “L.L.C.,” or “LLC” in their names. If you are starting a New Hampsire corporation, then you must have Corporation, Incorporated, Limited, Corp., Inc., or Ltd. In the name.

Some terms are prohibited

Prohibited terms are mostly words that could be confused with government names. They include the FBI, treasury, State Department, village, city, agency, commission, department, bureau, division, municipal, or board.

Additionally, certain professional designations (such as bank, trust, insurance, or attorney) may be restricted or require additional approval if the business doesn't have the proper license to operate in those fields.

Reserve quickly

If you've found a name but you're not ready to formally register your business yet, you can reserve a name to prevent someone else from taking it. You can reserve the name for your New Hampshire business entity for up to 120 days by filing an Application for Reservation of Name with the New Hampshire Secretary of State and a $15 payment.

Pick a registered agent

New Hampshire requires businesses to have a registered agent to accept legal notices on behalf of the business. You can be your own registered agent or hire a service to act as your registered agent. While a registered agent is only required to be available to accept legal notices, some registered agents also provide other services such as mail forwarding or compliance assistance.

Other naming considerations

Check domain name availability. Having a domain name that reflects your business is key to having an effective online presence. Choose an entity name whose domain name is also available to make it easier for clients and customers to find your website.

Conduct a trademark search. It is crucial to avoid trademark infringements. LegalZoom can make registering your trademark easy. Its experts understand availability guidelines.

Business registration made easy 

If all of this sounds time consuming and daunting, consider using LegalZoom to start your business. Our agents and attorneys can help you think through which business type you want to form and help you at every stage of your business formation, from filing documents with the state to employment agreements to ongoing compliance management.

New Hampshire business search FAQs

Do I need an attorney to register my business in New Hampshire?

Before you register your New Hampshire business, you’ll need to pick a business entity. Which entity you choose affects all kinds of things, including how you file your taxes and how much personal liability you’ll have. To play out all your options, you may wish to work with a business formation agent through LegalZoom or consult a business attorney.

Do I need a DBA name in New Hampshire?

A DBA ("doing business as") name allows you to operate under a different name than your formally registered name. You do not need to file one, but you may choose to do so.

What does it cost to register a business in New Hampshire?

The minimum cost of registering most business types in New Hampshire is $100, which is the standard filing fee for corporations, LLCs, and partnerships.

This article is for informational purposes. This content is not legal advice, it is the expression of the author and has not been evaluated by LegalZoom for accuracy or changes in the law.

