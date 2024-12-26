10 Best Small Business Grants in Texas

Need funding for your small business in Texas? Take a look at these grant programs accepting applications for 2025.
Ready to start your business? Plans start at $0 + filing fees.
Excellent
by Miles Almadrones
Miles is a legal writer and content marketing specialist with a background in operations management and logistics. He...
Updated on: December 26, 2024 · 11 min read
Texas is one of the top states for small businesses, now with over 3 million calling it home. Even with a favorable business environment, it’s not always easy for small businesses to find the right funding—whether because of high interest rates, selective eligibility criteria, or a lack of options.
On the bright side, Texas has numerous grant programs that might just provide the capital you need.
Small business grants are financial awards that don’t need to be repaid. Government agencies and private organizations offer small business grants, each with its own requirements, award amount, and application process.
After the application window closes, the grant program reviews all applicants and selects a recipient(s). Typically, the money must be used for specific purposes, such as equipment purchases, building upgrades, or other business needs.
Texas small business owners can apply for different types of grants, including the following:
Federal government agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and Small Business Administration (SBA) offer grants to support specific initiatives. Generally, these programs fund projects that serve the public interest (e.g., environmental conservation or rural development).
Business owners can search for these opportunities on Grants.gov, though availability in Texas may vary depending on the program.
Various Texas government agencies have their own grant programs, many of which we’ll highlight in the next section. Texas cities and counties also offer small business grants to support local business development, job creation, or other goals within the area.
In addition to researching programs in your region, you can connect with one of Texas’ six SBA offices to learn about funding opportunities for your small business.
While usually competitive, research and development grants are one of the largest sources of funding for STEM projects.
For instance, these grant programs typically fund initiatives like medical research, clean energy development, and similar advancements. You can also find options through America's Seed Fund, such as the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) and Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) opportunities.
Moreover, you can find research and development grants through the federal government, Texas state institutions, and private organizations.
These grants support organizations and businesses that serve community needs, such as childcare centers and special education programs. These programs can come from both public and private funding sources, depending on the purpose of the grant.
While some grants only accept applications from Texas nonprofits, others are available to any business that provides essential services to their community.
Industry grants focus on particular fields or occupations, including agriculture, technology, manufacturing, and healthcare. Many of these opportunities intersect with other grant categories (e.g., research grants for medical innovations) and are meant to address specific challenges within your field.
Private companies and organizations create their own grant programs, whether for a specific purpose or just to promote general business growth. For instance, some private business grants specifically focus on businesses with less than a certain number of employees or entrepreneurs who embody the program’s values.
We’ve researched and found the top small business grants in Texas, but make sure you follow the most up-to-date information provided on each program’s website. Many of these grants have several application windows throughout the year, so the details may change month-to-month.
Offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, this program funds economic development and job creation in rural communities. You can either apply for an enterprise grant for targeted business development or an opportunity grant for community economic projects (applications accepted annually).
Where to apply: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Award amount: $10,000 to $500,000
Eligibility requirements:
The TCA is a state agency that provides funding for arts and cultural activities across Texas. Dozens of grants are available in 2025 to promote public access to the arts, from performing in museums to placing new logos on public buildings.
Where to apply: Texas Commission on the Arts
Award amount: Varies by program category ($1,000 to $90,000 or more)
Eligibility requirements:
This is an ongoing program to help businesses in Texas train new and existing employees through community and technical colleges. Businesses can choose from various training courses, such as sales, marketing, customer service, and others.
Where to apply: Texas Workforce Commission
Award amount: $2,000 per new employee, $1,000 per incumbent employee
Eligibility requirements:
Administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), this grant is meant to help small businesses start exporting their products or expand into new international markets. This program is typically offered annually, and you can sign up for notifications when the program renews if it’s not currently open.
Where to apply: Texas Department of Agriculture
Award amount: Varies
Eligibility requirements:
This is another TDA program that supports new and expanding agricultural operations specifically for young farmers. The grant aims to grow Texas agriculture while supporting projects that benefit the farmer and their community (not intended for hobby farming).
Where to apply: Texas Department of Agriculture
Award amount: $5,000 to $20,000
Eligibility requirements:
Texas Woman’s University offers this annual grant to startups and businesses owned by women. The recipients can use the funds to grow their businesses, including equipment purchases, business certifications, marketing costs, and others.
Where to apply: Texas Woman’s University
Award amount: $5,000
Eligibility requirements:
This performance-based grant program aims to attract new facilities and business operations to Texas when the state is competing with out-of-state locations. Established companies planning significant job creation and capital investment projects in the state can submit applications year-round.
Where to apply: Texas Economic Development and Tourism
Award amount: Varies based on the number of jobs created and average wages offered
Eligibility requirements:
San Antonio offers various programs for local businesses, from construction zone assistance to minimizing noise pollution. Be sure to review the opportunities regularly, as the city updates programs and grants as they become available.
Where to apply: San Antonio Economic Development Department
Award amount: Varies by program
Eligibility requirements:
The City of Dayton has several grant programs focused on downtown revitalization and business improvement. Programs include support for facility improvement, signage updates, and property renovations.
Where to apply: Dayton Economic Development Corporation
Award amount: Varies by program (50% matching funds required)
Eligibility requirements:
Thanks to a partnership between the Houston Texans and Amegy Bank, this program provides financial support to small businesses in the Houston area. While nominations are currently closed, this program typically opens annually for new applications.
Where to apply: Houston Texans
Award amount: $5,000 and other perks
Eligibility requirements:
While all grant programs in Texas have different requirements and applications, you can start to apply for funding by following these steps:
As you research possible grants for your small business, you should keep a record of the ones you might apply for in a document or spreadsheet. Make sure to include key information like the program requirements, award amounts, and any application windows or deadlines.
Next, spend some time reviewing all the grants you’ve recorded and determine which ones are worth pursuing. While it’s tempting to apply for every available grant, focus your energy on programs where you align with the funding goals and meet all requirements. You might also contact the grant organizer if you have any specific questions or need technical assistance.
Once you’ve narrowed down your options to the most promising grants, gather all required documentation for each application. Most grants need basic business information, financial statements, tax records, or proof of eligibility. Make sure to keep track of your progress for each application and give yourself plenty of time to submit them before the deadline.
There’s a high chance you’ll need to speak to your business’ potential and why you deserve the grant. This might be a personal essay, business plan, interview, or series of questions submitted to the review panel, among other mediums that tell your story.
You want to be specific and clearly show why you’re an ideal candidate for support. It’s often helpful to ask someone to read your application and offer advice, as you want to know exactly how your story comes across to others.
Before hitting submit, review your application for accuracy and confirm that it’s complete. Pay attention to specific submission formats or requirements, and try to submit well before the deadline to give yourself a buffer in case of any technical issues.
As you wait to hear back, be prepared to respond to any requests for additional information. If you don’t hear back within the stated window, you should contact the organization behind the grant for an update.
If awarded, you might also need to provide detailed records of how you use the funds, especially for government grants.
Grants are essentially awards that don’t require repayment, though they usually come with specific requirements about how the money must be used. On the other hand, loans need to be paid back (usually with interest). Still, it’s often easier to find and secure small business funding through loans, whether from the SBA, Texas banks, or other lenders.
In addition, loans typically offer more options for how you can use the funds and are available year-round, unlike many grant programs with limited application windows.
Besides grants, Texas businesses can apply for traditional bank loans, SBA-backed financing, business lines of credit, and private funding. Some businesses also get funding from friends or family, usually formalized with a promissory note.
Grants don’t make you repay the money, but they do require compliance with program terms. Most grant programs (especially ones funded by the government) monitor how you use the funds and may request repayment if you don’t meet the stated requirements or use the money as intended.
What you can use grant money for ultimately depends on the program’s terms. Some grants support general business expenses like inventory or equipment, while others target specific purposes like employee training, facility improvements, or diversity initiatives.
Yes, immigrants with proper work authorization or permanent resident status can generally access various funding options, including SBA loans and Texas grant programs. Private organizations might also offer programs specifically for immigrant entrepreneurs, so it’s best to research opportunities for your business goals or background.
You may also like
A guide to federal small business loans for women
If you're a female entrepreneur thinking about starting your own business, now is a great time to do it. Federal funding and low-interest loans might be just what you need to bring your dream to life.
January 11, 2023 · 4min read
10 Small Business Grants for Veterans
Discover grant options especially designed for veterans. Gain key insights into the grant application process and filing deadlines.
December 10, 2024 · 11min read
20 Tax Write-Offs for LLCs and Other Small Businesses
Rental expenses, charitable donations, and business insurance are just a few tax-deductible expenses that can help your small business save money.
November 12, 2024 · 10min read