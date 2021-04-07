Small business grants: 20 options to apply for free funds for your business

No matter what kind of small business you own, there are grants available to help your business grow. Read on for details on grant options and databases.
Ready to start your business? Plans start at $0 + filing fees.
Excellent
Updated on: February 15, 2024 · 14 min read
Looking for a little financial assistance to help launch or grow your small business? Check out these grant opportunities—including LegalZoom’s Fast Break for Small Business grant program.
Small business grants offer funds to grow your business in a variety of ways. In many cases, you can use grants for things like operations, marketing, or expanding your team. Finding out which grants you may be eligible for is crucial so that you can start applying.
In this article, we'll cover the basics of grants and give you tips about how to score more of them.
Small business grants are amounts of seed money given to entrepreneurs to build their businesses. Grant money is considered “gifted," and you are not required to pay it back. Sometimes, you may need to pay taxes on the amounts received, so please consider this and talk to a tax professional.
To secure a grant, you may have to do things like:
In exchange, you could be awarded financial resources to build your brand, team, and operations.
Government entities or private businesses establish most grant programs because they want to help others succeed.
Tip: Search grant databases, such as GrantWatch, to find available grants in your industry. GrantWatch is an online hub for more than 26,000 grants in the United States and Canada in which you can browse various funding opportunities easily by filtering your specifications.
A loan is funding you must pay back to the creditor who loaned you the money. In contrast, a grant is “gifted" money you don't need to pay back.
You will have to apply for both grants and loans, but a loan application considers your ability to repay the money, while a grant application considers your merit as it applies to the rules of the grant.
If you’re considering a loan, LegalZoom’s Fast Break for Small Business grant fund administrator, Accion Opportunity Fund, is an inclusive Community Development Institutions Fund (CDFI) dedicated to helping small business owners. They provide support through affordable small business loans, coaching, educational resources, networks, webinars, and policy advocacy.
Grants of many types are available to small business owners and are grouped into four main categories. Your eligibility for these grants will depend on your products and services, how you own your business, and your business's mission.
The four types of grants available to business owners are:
There's plenty of grant money available for entrepreneurs. Look into funding from the following sources to help your business. These grants were available at the time of publishing and may not still be available.
Together with the NBA, WNBA, and NBA G League, LegalZoom is offering $3 million in grant funding and services to small business owners and emerging entrepreneurs, with a $6 million commitment over three years. Apply today through Sept. 15, 2024, for your chance at a $10,000 small business grant and/or up to $500 in LegalZoom products and services.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources created Grants.gov in 2002. It's a government program operated by the Office of Management and Budget. The program provides resources and assistance for grant seekers to find and receive funding.
The website allows you to search for federal grants and check your eligibility before applying for one. You can also track your grant applications once submitted.
Start by researching grants within your community—your local Chamber of Commerce is a great place to start.
Although some grants have stipulations like industry, business type, size, and location, your local chamber of commerce should be able to connect you with grants that fit your situation. Their team can also provide your small business funding services, tips, and resources.
The Small Business Innovation Research Program (SBIR) is a competitive grant program for small businesses. This program helps fund entrepreneurs in the research and development industry to support scientific and technological innovation.
A solid business plan is a must before you apply. A plan will clarify your business's direction and how it can benefit your community.
Small Business Technology Transfer Programs are similar to SBIRs but focused on the technology industry. This grant is issued to businesses in the technology industry.
These grants help fund innovative technological advancement in many fields with the intention of boosting the economy.
FedEx hosts a small business grant contest to provide funding for ambitious entrepreneurs. The contest has tough competition, with nearly 18,000 applicants for the grant in 2022.
This grant is open to small business models with a story “worth telling," so if you plan to apply, pinpoint what makes your business unique.
The National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE) Growth Grant was established in 2006. Over the years, NASE has awarded roughly $1,000,000 to entrepreneurs to help grow small businesses.
You must be a member of NASE to apply for this grant, but winners can receive up to $4,000 to go toward marketing, team growth, and other needs.
Several small business grants are available exclusively to women, and more arise every year to tackle inequality in funding.
WomensNet founded the Amber Grant Foundation in 1998. Its mission is to help aspiring female small business owners fund their dreams in honor of Amber Wigdahl, the grant's namesake.
In the first week of every month, $10,000 is awarded to a woman pursuing her entrepreneurial passions, from “scientific inventors to bakers," according to the WomensNet site. At the end of each year, the foundation also grants one woman $25,000.
Each year, the Live Your Dream Foundation grants $2.1 million in educational funds to women on behalf of Soroptimist International. This foundation focuses on women who have survived sexual violence or other traumatic events.
The Live Your Dream Foundation offers programs and funding that help women build confidence, advance their careers, and overcome unexpected situations.
This grant program is for eco-friendly and sustainable women-owned businesses around the world. Cartier offers three funding types: regional awards, diversity, equity, and inclusion awards, and science and technology pioneer awards.
The American Association of University Women not only offers academic and research grants but also grants for career development for women looking to change careers or reenter the workforce.
In addition to grants for individual career betterment, the AAUW also grants funds for projects that encourage and jump-start young girls' careers in technical fields.
Stacy's Snacks is a women-led brand that launched the Rise Project to help women grow their businesses in the food industry. The project offers funding in addition to mentorship and opportunities for community and networking.
Past winners have received more than $450,000 to grow their products with mentorship.
Designer Tory Burch has a fund with the goal of mentoring and uplifting women entrepreneurs across all walks of life.
In addition to a monetary grant, the fellowship program offers a yearlong education model with mentorship tailored to your needs. The foundation also offers a peer network of other recipients and a trip to Burch's New York office.
Many small business grants celebrate this diversity by offering grants specifically for minorities to help you and your business grow.
Sephora is a makeup retailer that launched its Accelerate grant program to uplift minority business leaders. Each fall, this program helps fund and mentor entrepreneurs in the beauty industry.
Though rewards for this grant aren't monetary, they do involve a hefty financial advantage. Winners receive access to a six-month boot camp and are eligible to launch their products directly with Sephora.
The National Minority Supplier Development Council is a top corporate membership organization that offers business services and networking opportunities to connect you with investors and build your practice.
Although grant opportunities run the gambit, access to the NMSDC's roster of mentors and community small business advisors is top-notch.
The Small Business Empowerment Program from Operation Hope offers eight and 12-week entrepreneurship training programs with funding opportunities.
The SBA grant program offers a few funding options—research and development, exporting, and associate rewards. Grants vary by year, and eligibility may differ depending on each grant offering.
The SBA also offers a Veterans Business Outreach Center services for veterans to help assist in operations, funding, and other business needs.
Thanks to certain organizations, veterans are on the receiving end of many small business grants and programs.
The Second Service Foundation's mission is to inspire and support military entrepreneurs. It grants businesses funding, shares educational content, provides mentorship and coaching, and hosts networking events.
Since 2016, the foundation (formerly The StreetShares Foundation) has built a strong community of over 85,000 members and helped more than 5,000 entrepreneurs build their businesses.
If you're a veteran with a disability and an entrepreneurial passion, reach out to the VR&E Self-Employment Track program. This program helps coordinate services to build your business—starting with your business plan. Team members assist in small business operations, marketing, and finances.
While the program isn't a monetary grant, the resources provided to recipients are valuable for planning and scaling a business as a veteran.
In all likelihood, you'll need funds to take your business model to the next level. Instead of taking out a business loan, consider these startup grants.
The Build to Scale (B2S) Program seeks to build regional economies by funding scalable startups through various grant competitions. Total funding stands in the millions, with $45 million in federal funds available to startups in 2022.
The B2S program accepts applications for three different competitions: Venture Challenge, Capital Challenge, and Industry Challenge.
Small business grants come in many forms and have various requirements. While there's nothing you can do to guarantee you get a grant, there are some things that can increase your likelihood of getting picked for one.
Nationwide grants can be appealing due to their large awards. Before you spend countless hours preparing submissions for nationwide grants, consider starting locally.
Look for any small grants offered by your town or city. Then, branch out to the state level and regional level. These grants may not be as big as some of the ones offered to the entire country, but you'll also be competing with a smaller pool and have a greater chance of winning funding.
If you've found a grant that looks like a good fit for your business, do some digging and see who the previous winners were. Note any patterns you see between the business.
Seeing what kinds of businesses are awarded a certain grant can help you narrow down if your business is a good fit, what you could do to increase your chances, and ultimately help you save time by not applying to a grant you're unlikely to land.
Grant applications can be long and grueling. Take it slowly when filling them out, and don't let yourself get overwhelmed by trying to rush them. A mistake on the application could cost you the grant, so make sure it's time well spent by filling out the forms the right way.
Similarly, take your time developing your story before you start writing grant applications. Many grants may ask entrepreneurs to appeal to emotion in their applications, wanting to hear about the “why" behind your motivation to grow a business besides financial gain. A confident story can be a great asset before embarking down a path of grant applications.
Grant writing is an art, so consider hiring a grant writer. A grant writer will know what kind of language to use to make your application stand out, which can make quite an impact when you're competing.
It's worth noting that grant writers can be expensive. So, if you're strapped for cash, you may want to hold off and consider taking some free grant writing courses instead.
Before applying to grant programs, ensure you've covered all your business's legal bases and have a story to tell along with a business plan to show.
When you’re ready to take your business to the next level, LegalZoom will be there to help you every step of the way.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read