10 Best Small Business Grants in Florida

Florida small business grants can provide helpful funding, whether you're launching a startup or planning a business expansion. Here's what you need to know.
Ready to start your business? Plans start at $0 + filing fees.
Excellent
by Shannon Grilli
Shannon is an experienced writer and content strategist covering topics related to real estate, personal finance, and...
Updated on: December 10, 2024 · 11 min read
If you’re a small business owner in Florida or are thinking about opening a small business in The Sunshine State, you might consider applying for a small business grant to help start or grow your company. It can be tricky to find Florida small business grants that you qualify for, but there are a few things you can look out for.
To help make the process easier, we’ve compiled a list of 10 Florida small business grants, as well as some general information on what you’ll need to apply—and a variety of other options you have for funding your small business.
A small business grant is essentially a form of financial assistance that small business owners can use to help offset startup costs or expand their current business. To qualify for grant money, business owners will have to meet certain eligibility requirements and they may have to agree to use the money for a specific purpose outlined in the grant terms.
Many people are familiar with government grants, but you may find similar programs offered by philanthropic organizations or even other large corporations.
Here’s a brief overview of different types of grant programs:
Federal grants are awarded by various government agencies such as the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) or the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), among others. You can search a full list of available government grants at grants.gov, where you can filter the search results by grant type, industry, and other criteria in order to find the grant opportunities that may be a good fit for your business.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) does offer a select number of grants, however these small business grants cannot be used to start or expand a business. Rather, the funding is given for specific, defined purposes based on the grant type.
Much like the federal grants mentioned above, many state or regional governments also offer funding for Florida businesses in a variety of sectors. We’ve included links to Florida-specific small business grants later in this article, but there are also some additional resources that can help you in your search for regional business grants:
Many large corporations offer grants to help small businesses as part of their philanthropic efforts. FedEx, Amazon, Visa, and Verizon are just a few examples of big brands that have offered these types of small business grants in the past.
Many grants are intended to help minority-owned businesses or businesses owned by other disadvantaged or marginalized groups. Women, veterans, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and people of color may want to search for small business grants specifically tailored to these communities.
There are a number of small business grants available specifically to businesses in Florida. Here are a few to consider if you’re looking for a Florida-specific grant.
This grant, which is available to small businesses that create new, full-time positions and pay an average wage that’s at least 115% of the Florida minimum. The funds may be used to help attract, hire, and train existing workers. Grants are available to businesses operating in a wide range of industries, from food and beverage manufacturing to transportation to financial services.
A total of $7.5 million is available for the 2024/2025 year and individual grant amounts will vary. Priority is given to eligible businesses who are applying for the first time, as well as those who create jobs in distressed urban or rural areas of the state.
You can find the full requirements as well as the necessary application forms at careersourceflorida.com.
This matching grant aims to encourage businesses to start, expand, or relocate to the Orlando area and helps to offset development fees related to sidewalk repairs, building permits, waterline construction and relocation, landscaping, and other costs related to the improvement or establishment of a business.
The grant program will cover 50% of eligible expenses incurred by business owners, up to $20,000. Find more information at orlando.gov.
Dedicated to minority- or women-owned businesses with no more than 20 employees, this grant program provides funds that may be used for retention or relocation expenses, marketing, equipment purchases, or capital improvements.
The maximum grant amount under the MEBA is $40,000 and eligible businesses must be located within the downtown target area.
Open to independent, for-profit Florida businesses (including home-based businesses) in the Miami-Dade area, this grant provides funding to help with equipment, supplies, advertising, marketing, inventory, building liability insurance, security systems, and minor renovations.
To apply, businesses must have a physical address within the specified area and provide supporting documentation such as a W-9, Municipal Local Business Tax Certificate, and any applicable business licenses. Find the application at miamidade.gov.
This innovative grant connects tech-focused businesses with research partners at the University of Central Florida and University of South Florida to collaborate on projects that will benefit both. Matching grants are available in amounts up to $150,000 and partner businesses may be located in any of 23 counties throughout the state.
Applications can be obtained by contacting the program directors; find their contact information at floridahightech.com.
The Florida Export Diversification & Expansion program offers grants that help eligible small businesses in Florida export their products and services and break into the overseas markets for the first time. To qualify, a business must have between 3 and 500 employees and must have generated at least $250,000 in annual sales for the most recent calendar year.
Three different types of trade grants are available. The full list of requirements can be found at selectflorida.org.
Offered through the SBA’s State Trade and Expansion Program (STEP), this grant also seeks to help Florida small businesses looking to expand into international trade. Grant recipients will be eligible for reimbursement for costs from trade shows, sample shipments, business travel, translation services, marketing, and more.
Find the full list of requirements and application instructions at floridasbdc.org/step-grant.
If you’re a woman entrepreneur looking for funding, WomenNet may be a great place to start. The program awards three $10,000 cash prizes every month, and all winners are entered into a drawing at the end of the year for a chance to win an additional $25,000 in funding.
Part of the appeal of the Amber grant is the ease of applying. Applicants simply fill out a form that outlines the details of their business and how they would use the funding to benefit the business. Applications are due by the end of each month, and a panel of judges chooses the winners.
Available exclusively to Florida small businesses located within the Tampa Community Redevelopment Areas (CRA), this program aims to help cover costs associated with the external or internal enhancement of commercial buildings. Award amounts vary from $20,000 to $75,000 depending on what CRA area your business is in.
Small businesses seeking more information on what type of interior or exterior improvements the program covers, as well as other eligibility requirements can visit tampa.gov/CRAs.
One of many national grants available to small businesses in every state, America’s SEED fund awards up to $2 million to tech startups in need of research and development funding.
Competition for the program can be understandably fierce. Interested Florida small businesses will need to submit a detailed project pitch. If accepted, applicants will then go on to craft a full proposal, including a full budget and staffing plan. Businesses can take up to one year to create and submit their proposal and can expect a final decision within six months of their submission date.
Finding a grant that feels like a perfect fit for your business is half the battle. The other half is sussing out how to apply for your grant. Here are the steps you’ll typically need to take:
Grants often have very specific eligibility requirements, so it’s important to read the instructions carefully to ensure your business is actually able to receive the money. These eligibility requirements could involve anything from how many employees you have, to how much your business earns, to the specific industry you operate in.
The grant may also limit what you can use the money for, if awarded. It’s important to understand these restrictions to ensure that the grant will actually be useful to your business’ goals.
Since filling out applications can be a time consuming process, you’ll want to be certain that your business meets all the requirements so that you don’t waste your time.
Depending on the grant you’re applying for, you may need to provide documentation of things like your tax returns or business revenue. If you don’t have copies of these documents on hand, you’ll want to make sure you can get them in time to meet the application deadline for your grant.
Because grant agencies are typically looking for exemplary businesses to grant money to, they’ll likely want to know a bit about your company’s mission and backstory, as well as how the grant money could help your business succeed. If your application asks for this kind of information, be sure to take your time and add as much detail as possible.
Be sure to submit all parts of your application before the deadline listed on your desired grant. Depending on which programs you apply for, you may be contacted for an interview or additional information before the grant agency makes its final decision.
Grants and loans are two funding sources for small businesses, but determining which is right for you will require a careful reflection on your business and its goals. A grant typically doesn't need to be paid back, but it can be extremely competitive and come with restrictions on how the money can be used.
A loan, on the other hand, has fewer restrictions, but will need to be paid back, usually with interest. If you take out a business loan, you may also be required to sign a personal guarantee, which would put you on the hook for paying back the money if your business goes into debt.
Aside from getting a grant or loan, there are a number of ways you might raise capital for your small business.
Small business grants are considered gifts and don’t typically need to be repaid. However, if you fail to meet the requirements set forth in your grant terms or you use your grant money for a purpose other than what was specified, you may have to give the money back.
Grants are typically considered taxable income, with some exceptions. If your business is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3), for example. It may be wise to consult a professional for tax advice related to your acceptance of grant money.
Many small business owners are looking for grant money to help them with things like hiring, marketing, and expanding their operations. But remember: the terms of your grant will likely dictate what the money can and cannot be used for. For example, SBA grants can’t be used to start or expand an existing business, but may be used for things like research and development.
When applying for a grant, be sure any such restrictions are aligned with your business goals.
You may also like
10 Small Business Grants for Women
Grants for small business women provide funding for everything from small needs to large growth initiatives. Here are 10 of the best grants for women.
December 5, 2024 · 11min read
10 Small Business Grants for Veterans
Discover grant options especially designed for veterans. Gain key insights into the grant application process and filing deadlines.
December 10, 2024 · 11min read
Alternative funding options for small businesses
You have options beyond traditional loans, including non-bank funding, insurance equity, and crowdfunding.
April 7, 2023 · 3min read