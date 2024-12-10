10 Best Small Business Grants in Florida

Updated on: December 10, 2024 · 11 min read

If you’re a small business owner in Florida or are thinking about opening a small business in The Sunshine State, you might consider applying for a small business grant to help start or grow your company. It can be tricky to find Florida small business grants that you qualify for, but there are a few things you can look out for.

To help make the process easier, we’ve compiled a list of 10 Florida small business grants, as well as some general information on what you’ll need to apply—and a variety of other options you have for funding your small business.

How do small business grants work?

A small business grant is essentially a form of financial assistance that small business owners can use to help offset startup costs or expand their current business. To qualify for grant money, business owners will have to meet certain eligibility requirements and they may have to agree to use the money for a specific purpose outlined in the grant terms.

Types of small business grants

Many people are familiar with government grants, but you may find similar programs offered by philanthropic organizations or even other large corporations.

Here’s a brief overview of different types of grant programs:

Federal business grants

Federal grants are awarded by various government agencies such as the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) or the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), among others. You can search a full list of available government grants at grants.gov, where you can filter the search results by grant type, industry, and other criteria in order to find the grant opportunities that may be a good fit for your business.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) does offer a select number of grants, however these small business grants cannot be used to start or expand a business. Rather, the funding is given for specific, defined purposes based on the grant type.

Research and development grants. These grants are explicitly available to small businesses that engage in scientific research and development. You can explore these grants through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs.

These are awarded to organizations that promote entrepreneurship for veteran-owned businesses, disadvantaged microentrepreneurs, and other select demographic groups. Exporting grants. These programs are offered through the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP), and are awarded to state territories that help small businesses learn to export and expand into the international marketplace.

State business grants

Much like the federal grants mentioned above, many state or regional governments also offer funding for Florida businesses in a variety of sectors. We’ve included links to Florida-specific small business grants later in this article, but there are also some additional resources that can help you in your search for regional business grants:

U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) . The EDA has an online directory that can help connect interested businesses with state-specific funding resources that may offer grant opportunities, as well as lists of loan grantees if that type of funding better suits your needs.

. The EDA has an online directory that can help connect interested businesses with state-specific funding resources that may offer grant opportunities, as well as lists of loan grantees if that type of funding better suits your needs. Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs). Small business development centers provide a number of resources to area business owners, including help with obtaining funding. You can search for the SBDC closest to you on the sba.gov website.

Corporate small business grants

Many large corporations offer grants to help small businesses as part of their philanthropic efforts. FedEx, Amazon, Visa, and Verizon are just a few examples of big brands that have offered these types of small business grants in the past.

Small business grants for defined groups

Many grants are intended to help minority-owned businesses or businesses owned by other disadvantaged or marginalized groups. Women, veterans, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and people of color may want to search for small business grants specifically tailored to these communities.

Top 10 small business grants in Florida

There are a number of small business grants available specifically to businesses in Florida. Here are a few to consider if you’re looking for a Florida-specific grant.

CareerSource Florida Workplace Training Grant

This grant, which is available to small businesses that create new, full-time positions and pay an average wage that’s at least 115% of the Florida minimum. The funds may be used to help attract, hire, and train existing workers. Grants are available to businesses operating in a wide range of industries, from food and beverage manufacturing to transportation to financial services.

A total of $7.5 million is available for the 2024/2025 year and individual grant amounts will vary. Priority is given to eligible businesses who are applying for the first time, as well as those who create jobs in distressed urban or rural areas of the state.

You can find the full requirements as well as the necessary application forms at careersourceflorida.com.

Orlando Business Assistance Program (BAP)

This matching grant aims to encourage businesses to start, expand, or relocate to the Orlando area and helps to offset development fees related to sidewalk repairs, building permits, waterline construction and relocation, landscaping, and other costs related to the improvement or establishment of a business.

The grant program will cover 50% of eligible expenses incurred by business owners, up to $20,000. Find more information at orlando.gov.

Orlando Minority/Women Entrepreneur Business Assistance (MEBA) Program

Dedicated to minority- or women-owned businesses with no more than 20 employees, this grant program provides funds that may be used for retention or relocation expenses, marketing, equipment purchases, or capital improvements.

The maximum grant amount under the MEBA is $40,000 and eligible businesses must be located within the downtown target area.

Miami-Dade Mom and Pop Small Business Grant

Open to independent, for-profit Florida businesses (including home-based businesses) in the Miami-Dade area, this grant provides funding to help with ​​equipment, supplies, advertising, marketing, inventory, building liability insurance, security systems, and minor renovations.

To apply, businesses must have a physical address within the specified area and provide supporting documentation such as a W-9, Municipal Local Business Tax Certificate, and any applicable business licenses. Find the application at miamidade.gov.

Florida High Tech Corridor Grant

This innovative grant connects tech-focused businesses with research partners at the University of Central Florida and University of South Florida to collaborate on projects that will benefit both. Matching grants are available in amounts up to $150,000 and partner businesses may be located in any of 23 counties throughout the state.

Applications can be obtained by contacting the program directors; find their contact information at floridahightech.com.

SelectFlorida Trade Grants

The Florida Export Diversification & Expansion program offers grants that help eligible small businesses in Florida export their products and services and break into the overseas markets for the first time. To qualify, a business must have between 3 and 500 employees and must have generated at least $250,000 in annual sales for the most recent calendar year.

Three different types of trade grants are available. The full list of requirements can be found at selectflorida.org.

Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) STEP Grant

Offered through the SBA’s State Trade and Expansion Program (STEP), this grant also seeks to help Florida small businesses looking to expand into international trade. Grant recipients will be eligible for reimbursement for costs from trade shows, sample shipments, business travel, translation services, marketing, and more.

Find the full list of requirements and application instructions at floridasbdc.org/step-grant.

WomenNet Amber Fund

If you’re a woman entrepreneur looking for funding, WomenNet may be a great place to start. The program awards three $10,000 cash prizes every month, and all winners are entered into a drawing at the end of the year for a chance to win an additional $25,000 in funding.

Part of the appeal of the Amber grant is the ease of applying. Applicants simply fill out a form that outlines the details of their business and how they would use the funding to benefit the business. Applications are due by the end of each month, and a panel of judges chooses the winners.

Tampa Commercial Exterior/Interior Grants

Available exclusively to Florida small businesses located within the Tampa Community Redevelopment Areas (CRA), this program aims to help cover costs associated with the external or internal enhancement of commercial buildings. Award amounts vary from $20,000 to $75,000 depending on what CRA area your business is in.

Small businesses seeking more information on what type of interior or exterior improvements the program covers, as well as other eligibility requirements can visit tampa.gov/CRAs.

America’s SEED Fund

One of many national grants available to small businesses in every state, America’s SEED fund awards up to $2 million to tech startups in need of research and development funding.

Competition for the program can be understandably fierce. Interested Florida small businesses will need to submit a detailed project pitch. If accepted, applicants will then go on to craft a full proposal, including a full budget and staffing plan. Businesses can take up to one year to create and submit their proposal and can expect a final decision within six months of their submission date.

How to apply for a small business grant

Finding a grant that feels like a perfect fit for your business is half the battle. The other half is sussing out how to apply for your grant. Here are the steps you’ll typically need to take:

Step 1: Double check the eligibility requirements

Grants often have very specific eligibility requirements, so it’s important to read the instructions carefully to ensure your business is actually able to receive the money. These eligibility requirements could involve anything from how many employees you have, to how much your business earns, to the specific industry you operate in.

The grant may also limit what you can use the money for, if awarded. It’s important to understand these restrictions to ensure that the grant will actually be useful to your business’ goals.

Since filling out applications can be a time consuming process, you’ll want to be certain that your business meets all the requirements so that you don’t waste your time.

Step 2: Prepare the required documentation

Depending on the grant you’re applying for, you may need to provide documentation of things like your tax returns or business revenue. If you don’t have copies of these documents on hand, you’ll want to make sure you can get them in time to meet the application deadline for your grant.

Step 3: Tell your business’ story

Because grant agencies are typically looking for exemplary businesses to grant money to, they’ll likely want to know a bit about your company’s mission and backstory, as well as how the grant money could help your business succeed. If your application asks for this kind of information, be sure to take your time and add as much detail as possible.

Step 4: Submit your application and follow up if necessary

Be sure to submit all parts of your application before the deadline listed on your desired grant. Depending on which programs you apply for, you may be contacted for an interview or additional information before the grant agency makes its final decision.

Business grant vs. business loan: what’s the difference?

Grants and loans are two funding sources for small businesses, but determining which is right for you will require a careful reflection on your business and its goals. A grant typically doesn't need to be paid back, but it can be extremely competitive and come with restrictions on how the money can be used.

A loan, on the other hand, has fewer restrictions, but will need to be paid back, usually with interest. If you take out a business loan, you may also be required to sign a personal guarantee, which would put you on the hook for paying back the money if your business goes into debt.

FAQs

What are some other types of funding for small businesses?

Aside from getting a grant or loan, there are a number of ways you might raise capital for your small business.

Self-funding. Investing your own money into your business can be an easy way to fund business growth, provided you actually have the money. While this could be risky, it does signify a strong belief in and dedication to your business.

Investing your own money into your business can be an easy way to fund business growth, provided you actually have the money. While this could be risky, it does signify a strong belief in and dedication to your business. Investors. Enticing others to invest in your business could be a good option, as long as you understand what your investors will expect to get in return. You’ll want to think carefully about entering into any deal where you risk losing your company or owing more than you can reasonably expect to pay back.

Enticing others to invest in your business could be a good option, as long as you understand what your investors will expect to get in return. You’ll want to think carefully about entering into any deal where you risk losing your company or owing more than you can reasonably expect to pay back. Gifts. Asking friends, relatives, or customers to invest in your company via a monetary gift can have its advantages. For example, you typically won’t need to pay back a gift and if the amount of the gift is less than $15,000, you shouldn’t need to pay taxes on it.

Do you have to pay a small business grant back?

Small business grants are considered gifts and don’t typically need to be repaid. However, if you fail to meet the requirements set forth in your grant terms or you use your grant money for a purpose other than what was specified, you may have to give the money back.

Is a small business grant taxable?

Grants are typically considered taxable income, with some exceptions. If your business is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3), for example. It may be wise to consult a professional for tax advice related to your acceptance of grant money.

What can a small business grant be used for?

Many small business owners are looking for grant money to help them with things like hiring, marketing, and expanding their operations. But remember: the terms of your grant will likely dictate what the money can and cannot be used for. For example, SBA grants can’t be used to start or expand an existing business, but may be used for things like research and development.

When applying for a grant, be sure any such restrictions are aligned with your business goals.