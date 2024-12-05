10 Small Business Grants for Women

Updated on: December 5, 2024 · 11 min read

Women’s business ownership is a driving force in the American economy, creating millions of jobs and generating trillions in revenue. Beyond impressive numbers, women entrepreneurs bring unique perspectives and solutions to the table, addressing gaps in industries ranging from technology to education to health care.

Yet these entrepreneurs face the same challenges as any other—especially when it comes to finding the money to start and grow a business. Grant funding can be an important resource for achieving your goals, but it’s hard to know where to begin. Luckily, there are small business grants for women that are a great place to start.

How do small business grants work?

Grants for small businesses are financial awards that help entrepreneurs launch a new business idea or expand their operations. Each grant program has its own eligibility requirements, which might include factors like the type of business idea, its location, or its contribution to a specific cause or goal. Unlike loans, grants don’t need to be repaid, so they’re a great option for business owners to get a little extra financial assistance without taking on debt.

Types of small business grants

Grant money can come from a variety of sources, including federal agencies, private organizations, and nonprofit groups. Here are the most common sources of grants.

Federal business grants

Federal government grants are offered by U.S. government agencies, including the Small Business Administration (SBA) and other departments focused on innovation, research, and economic development. This grant money is often awarded based on federal government priorities, like developing certain technologies, reducing environmental impact, or creating jobs in certain areas.

State business grants

State-level grants are funded by state governments and often focus on creating economic growth within specific regions. These grants might prioritize small businesses in rural areas, minority-owned businesses, or those that promote local job creation. Research opportunities in your state to find programs that match your business goals.

Private business grants

Private business grants are funded by corporations, foundations, or industry organizations and often focus on specific groups, such as supporting women entrepreneurs or minority-owned businesses. Unlike government grants, private grant funding typically has unique application processes and eligibility criteria based on the organization’s priorities.

Research and development grants

Research and development (R&D) grants are designed for technology businesses working on innovative projects. Grant funding can come from private organizations or government and federal agencies. For example, while they’re not grants for women specifically, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs provide resources for businesses working toward federal R&D objectives.

Nonprofit and community development grants

These grants are for businesses and nonprofit organizations that contribute to community improvement or address social challenges, so they often come from local governments or private organizations with a specific mission. Businesses focused on education, housing, or health initiatives often qualify for these grants. If your business is a local empowerment program or has a mission-driven approach, it’s worth looking into these grants.

Industry-specific grants

Many local, federal, and private grants target specific industries, such as health care, agriculture, manufacturing, or the arts. These programs are often supported by trade associations or industry groups that want to advance innovation or growth. Exploring grant funding related to your field can uncover these opportunities.

10 of the best small business grants for women in 2025

There are thousands of grants available for ambitious business owners, so narrowing it down can be helpful. With few exceptions, the grants below are generally available only to women-owned small businesses at the national level, meaning they’re not region-specific. You may be able to find even more small business grants for women in your particular area.

1. Amber Grant Foundation

The Amber Grant Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the legacy of Amber Wigdahl, a young woman who died before realizing her business dreams. The nonprofit organization gives away three $10,000 grants each month as well as three $25,000 year-end Amber Grants for women-owned small businesses.

Criteria:

Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Businesses must be at least 50% women-owned.

Businesses must operate within the U.S. or Canada.

2. HerRise MicroGrant

The HerRise MicroGrant provides $1,000 monthly grants to women-owned small businesses, with a focus on women of color. These small business grants for Black women and other women of color provide quick financial assistance for smaller projects like launching a website, buying new equipment, or creating marketing materials. For women entrepreneurs—and all small business owners—every dollar counts.

Criteria:

Business must be 51% women-owned.

Must be currently registered in the U.S.

Gross revenue must not exceed $1 million.

3. IFundWomen Grants

IFundWomen is a community for women entrepreneurs that connects them with business training and grant opportunities sponsored by corporate partners. Owners of women-owned small businesses simply fill out the Universal Grant Application to be entered into the database. As the organization creates grant partnerships, eligible small businesses are matched with funding opportunities.

Criteria:

Must be a women-owned small business to be entered into the database.

Eligibility depends on the specific grant and its sponsoring partner.

4. Cartier Women’s Initiative Grants

This global grant program offers nine regional grants in addition to a science and technology grant. Judges choose the top three businesses from each of the nine regions, and grant recipients get $100,000 for first place, $60,000 for second place, and $30,000 for third place. The separate Science and Technology Pioneer Award has similar criteria but is specifically for women-owned small businesses that require a long R&D process or high initial investment.

Criteria:

Businesses must be for-profit and revenue-generating for at least one year.

Must be in the initial phase of development (less than six years old).

Applicant must be a woman in a leadership position (e.g., CEO or COO) at the business.

5. BMO Celebrating Women Grant

The BMO Celebrating Women Grant helps women-owned small businesses in the U.S. and Canada that demonstrate clear plans for growth and a commitment to innovation. The most recent funding opportunities provided $10,000 to 15 women-owned businesses. Recipients often use funds to launch new products, invest in marketing, or expand their teams.

Criteria:

Businesses must be at least 51% owned and operated by women.

Must be a for-profit business operating in the U.S. or Canada.

6. Tory Burch Foundation Fellowship

The Tory Burch Foundation Fellowship emphasizes community building, financial support, and business training. It offers not only $5,000 education grants, but also access to 0% interest loans, workshops, and networking opportunities. Fifty fellows from women-owned small businesses are selected each year, with applications typically opening in the fall, fellows selected in the spring, and the fellowship beginning in the summer.

Criteria:

Businesses must be at least 51% owned and controlled by women.

Businesses must be for-profit, revenue-generating, and less than five years old.

Applicant must be a U.S. woman who owns the largest or equal stake in the business.

7. Enthuse Foundation Annual Pitch Competition

During the Enthuse Foundation Annual Pitch Competition, which focuses on food, beverage, and consumer packaged goods (CPG), women entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas in front of industry experts in New York City. Grand prize gets $15,000, the runner-up gets $10,000, and an audience choice winner gets $3,000. It’s a dynamic way for a women-owned small business to gain funding and visibility.

Criteria:

Women must own at least 51% of the business.

Businesses must have annual revenue over $10,000 but under $750,000.

Business must have launched on or after Jan. 1, 2020.

Must be in the food, beverage, or CPG industry.

8. Women Founders Network Pitch Competition

The Women Founders Network Fast Pitch event promotes women’s business ownership with two tracks: one for tech companies and another for consumer goods businesses. First-place winners in each category receive $25,000, with an additional $5,000 Junior Venture Capitalist Award. Applications typically open in the spring.

Criteria:

Business must have a female founder, co-founder, or CEO, or be majority-owned by women.

Businesses can be pre-revenue but must have raised less than $750,000 in funding.

Must be U.S.-based and able to attend the pitch event in person.

9. She’s Connected Grant

The She’s Connected Program, sponsored by AT&T, offers $50,000 grants and additional resources to women entrepreneurs. Participants also gain exposure through the “She’s Connected” web series, which highlights winners and their business stories. Applicants submit essays explaining their business mission and how it aligns with AT&T’s values.

Criteria:

Applicants must be U.S. residents and the sole or majority owner of a women-owned small business.

Businesses must have no more than 50 full- or part-time employees.

10. Comcast RISE Grant

Although not exclusive to women, Comcast RISE has supported thousands of small businesses since 2020, focusing on those with the greatest need as well as the ability to uplift the local community. The most recent round awarded 500 recipients in five cities with a $5,000 grant, coaching and mentorship, production of a 30-second TV commercial, a media plan, and more.

Criteria:

Applicant must be actively involved in the business.

Businesses must employ fewer than 100 people.

Business must be established for at least three years and revenue-generating for at least one year.

Must be located in an applicable city, which may change from year to year.

How to apply for a small business grant

Grants for small businesses can be competitive, and some have complex application processes. Breaking it into smaller steps can make applying for a small business grant more manageable.

Step 1: Create a list of relevant grants

Start by researching grant opportunities that align with your business idea and your goals. Use online databases, government websites, and industry-specific resources to create a list of potential grants.

Step 2: Double-check eligibility requirements

Carefully review the eligibility criteria for each grant to confirm your business qualifies. Pay attention to details like the required business size, location, or industry focus. If you’re unsure about requirements, reach out to the grant provider for more information.

Step 3: Prepare the required documentation

Most grants for small businesses require documents like a business plan, financial statements, proof of business registration, and sometimes letters of recommendation or essays. Be sure to customize your application to highlight how your business aligns with the grant’s purpose.

Step 4: Tell your business’ story

A compelling application often includes a narrative that explains your business’s mission, goals, and impact. Use this opportunity to share your passion and describe how the grant will help you grow. Be specific about your plans and how the funding will be used.

Step 5: Submit your application

Follow the application instructions carefully and double-check everything before submitting. Missing a document or filling out a section incorrectly could disqualify you. Submit your application well before the deadline to avoid last-minute stress.

Step 6: Follow up if necessary

If you haven’t heard back after the expected timeline, it’s okay to contact the grant provider to check your application’s status. Even if you don’t win the grant, some organizations might give you feedback to help you improve your future applications.

Business grant vs. business loan: How are they different?

A small business grant is free funding that you don’t have to pay back, while a business loan requires repayment, often with interest. Grants are often awarded for specific purposes and have eligibility criteria that must be met, whereas loans are available to a broader range of businesses and offer flexibility.

Many small business owners leverage multiple funding opportunities, including both grant money and loans. As you work through the process of business formation, an attorney can be a valuable resource to answer your questions and help you determine how to fund your small business.

FAQs

What are some other types of funding for small businesses?

In addition to grant opportunities, small businesses can explore loans, crowdfunding platforms, and venture capital. Crowdfunding platforms allow you to raise funds directly from your community, while venture capital provides funding in exchange for equity. Loans offer flexible options but require repayment.

Do you have to pay a small business grant back?

No, grants for small businesses are free and don’t require repayment. However, grant providers may require you to submit progress reports or prove how the funds were used. Failing to meet these requirements could affect your eligibility for future grants.

How much is the average small business grant?

Grant amounts vary widely depending on the source. Many small business grants range from $1,000 to $50,000, though some specialized programs offer higher amounts. Smaller grants cover specific costs like marketing campaigns, while larger grants can fund bigger plans.

Is a small business grant taxable?

Yes, most grants are considered taxable income. However, certain grants used for specific expenses may be exempt. It’s always a good idea to consult with a tax professional to understand how a grant may impact your tax obligations.

What can a small business grant be used for?

Grants can be used for various purposes, such as purchasing equipment, funding marketing efforts, hiring employees, or covering operational costs. Each grant specifies how the funds should be applied, so it’s important to read the guidelines carefully.