DBA
Learn about the perks of filing a DBA (doing business as) and get tips specific to your state.
-
How to File a DBA in Illinois
If you want to do business under a different business name, you’ll need to file for a DBA, or ‘doing business as.’ Find out more about how to get a DBA, how it affects your business, taxes, and more.
· 3 min read
-
What Is a Sole Proprietorship? The Complete Guide
If you’re starting a new business, you might consider a sole proprietorship. Learn more about the advantages and disadvantages of this business structure.
· 8 min read
-
How to File a DBA in Texas: A Step-by-Step Guide for 2025
If you're looking to start a business in Texas using anything other than your legal name, you'll need to file a 'doing business as' document with the state and the county. This document protects you and your business, and it also provides a public record for others to check.
· 11 min read
-
What Is a DBA? a Complete Guide for 2025
Learn what a DBA is, who needs one, and how to get it in our complete guide.
· 9 min read
-
How to File a DBA in Florida: A Step-by-Step Guide
If you want to do business under a different business name, you’ll need to file for a DBA or ‘doing business as.’ Find out more about how to get a DBA, how it affects your business, taxes, and more.
· 13 min read
-
File a DBA in Arkansas
Ready to file a dba in Arkansas but unsure how to get started? Find out how to get started with filing a dba in this easy-to-follow explanation.
· 2 min read
-
File a DBA in Georgia
If you want to do business under a different business name, you’ll need to file for a DBA, or ‘doing business as.’ Find out more about how to get a DBA, how it affects your business, taxes, and more.
· 3 min read
-
File a DBA in Delaware
Filing a dba allows a company to do business with a different name. Find out more about how to get a dba in Delaware, when it is required by law, and more.
· 2 min read
-
File a DBA in Michigan
Doing business with a different company name requires filing a dba form. This ‘doing business as’ form lets your company operate with a different name. Find out more about doing business as, including how it can help your business, how to get one, and more.
· 3 min read
-
File a DBA in North Carolina
Doing business under a different name requires a dba application in most states. Find out more about dbas in North Carolina, including details on how they can help your business, how to get one, and more.
· 3 min read