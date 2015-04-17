Ready to file a dba in Colorado? Find out how to get started in this easy-to-follow guide.
When a company wants to do business under a different name, it usually files that secondary name with the state of Colorado. In Colorado, this is called a dba (doing business as). For example, if a company that was formed as “Frank’s Lawn Service, LLC” wants to start doing business as “Best Lawn Service,” then the owners need to file a dba for the second name, which is called a trade name.
In Colorado, a sole proprietor or business entity has between 30 and 60 days in which it can use a dba without registering the name with the Secretary of State. After that time period, they must file or stop using the name. Here are some other reasons to file a dba:
In order to determine if a name can be used in a dba, or if it is already in use by another company, prospective filers must search the Colorado Secretary of State's Records Search. Businesses aren’t allowed to have similar names because this is considered confusing to the public (and it’s bad for business anyway). Furthermore, Colorado law prohibits the dba registration of a name that includes phrases like "Corporation," "Corp.," "Incorporated," etc. The name selected for a dba filing cannot be similar to a dba that was recently dissolved in Colorado in the past 120 days. Filers will be able to find this information through the entity search function on the Secretary of State site.
Businesses that want to file for a dba or trade name can visit the Secretary of State website. There they will find a number of hyperlinks to forms for dba filings, which differ depending on the entity status or sole proprietorship status of the filer.
You must provide some personal information on the registration forms, including:
You may delay the effective date of the dba designation for up to 90 days. This may allow you to avoid running afoul of the requirement that names similar to those dissolved within 120 days cannot be registered. In Colorado, dbas need to be renewed every five years.
Adding a trade name to your business by filing a dba will not change the way your business will be taxed.
