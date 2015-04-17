How to file a DBA in Texas: A step-by-step guide for 2024

Updated on: May 17, 2024 · 12 min read

Are you considering starting or expanding your business in Texas? Then you might have heard about Texas DBA (doing business as). This essential guide will cover everything you need to know about filing a Texas DBA, the benefits, and the process involved. So, let's dive into the world of Texas DBA.

Key takeaways

Understand the purpose and process of registering a Texas DBA and the types of business entities that require one.

Registering a DBA in Texas offers flexibility, branding opportunities, and compliance with state regulations for $25.

Professional services can help simplify filing a Texas DBA or forming an LLC to gain liability protection and tax benefits.

Understanding Texas DBA: An overview

The Texas DBA, or "doing business as," is an assumed name that a business can use to operate under instead of its legal name. Registering a DBA in Texas can offer numerous benefits for a Texas business, like creating a new brand without establishing a separate business entity, which can help attract more customers. Depending on the legal business or entity name and type, registering a Texas DBA involves filing an assumed name certificate with the relevant office at the county or state level.

This overview aims to elucidate the fundamental aspects of a Texas DBA, along with its purpose and rationale for registration. We will also highlight the various business entities that necessitate a DBA in Texas and the registration procedure.

What is a Texas DBA?

A DBA, or “assumed name,” allows businesses in Texas to operate under a name different from their legal name. Any business structure, such as sole proprietorships, partnerships, LLCs, and corporations, can file for a DBA in Texas. A DBA becomes necessary when the website domain is a public-facing business domain or name. When selecting a Texas DBA name, ensure it is memorable, easy to promote, and connected to the business's products or services. It is also crucial to ensure the name complies with state-assumed name regulations and naming regulations.

Fundamentally, a Texas DBA offers business flexibility and branding opportunities without necessitating the creation of distinct legal entities for each business domain name or brand.

Filing a Texas DBA may be intimidating, particularly for novice small business owners or those unfamiliar with the procedure. Fortunately, professional services like LegalZoom are available to assist in filing. These services can assist you with conducting a name search, ensuring your legal business name is available, completing the necessary paperwork, and helping you file a DBA by submitting the assumed name certificate with the appropriate office.

By utilizing professional services, you can save time and avoid potential errors in filing, ensuring a smooth and successful DBA registration.

When do you need a DBA?

In Texas, all corporations, limited liability companies (LLCs), limited partnerships (LPs), limited liability partnerships (LLPs), or out-of-state companies that regularly conduct business in Texas under a name other than its legal name must file a DBA with the Secretary of State.

The trade name registration must be filed with the county clerk's office for sole proprietorships or general partnerships and at the Secretary of State level for LLCs and corporations.

Sole proprietorships and general partnerships need not be filed at the state level but will need to file for a DBA in the relevant county clerk's offices if they are using a name other than the legal name of their owners.

Types of business entities and Texas DBA requirements

Different business entities have unique requirements for filing a Texas DBA. Sole proprietorships and general partnerships must register their DBA at the county level, while LLCs, LLPs, and corporations must register their DBA with the Texas Secretary of State. A Texas DBA is valid for a maximum of 10 years.

Comprehending the specific requirements pertinent to your business structure is pivotal for successfully filing a Texas DBA and maintaining compliance with state regulations, including your business's legal aspects. Subsequent sections delve into the requirements unique to various small businesses and entities.

Sole proprietorships and general partnerships

In Texas, sole proprietorships and general partnerships must register their DBA with the county government. This is a required step to be able to operate legally. The DBA should be filed with the county clerk where the business is located. When selecting a DBA to file an assumed name for, sole proprietors should ensure the name is not already used by a company operating in a similar industry or within their state. Additionally, they should review assumed name records in the county where they conduct business to verify that no other company holds the same or similar name.

By registering assumed names with the DBA at the county level, businesses operating as sole proprietorships or general partnerships can operate under an assumed name, allowing them to expand their offerings and improve their brand identity.

LLCs, LLPs, and corporations

LCs, LLPs, and corporations must obtain registration for their same DBA name with the Texas Secretary of State. Failing to do so may result in penalties or other legal action. This registration process ensures that the assumed name is associated with the legal business entity and adheres to specific requirements. Registering a DBA with the Texas Secretary of State also helps these business structures maintain legal compliance while operating under a different name.

In conclusion, irrespective of the business entity type, registering a Texas DBA is fundamental for broadening offerings, enhancing branding, and complying with state regulations. Ensure adherence to the suitable registration process based on your business structure.

Step-by-step guide for filing a Texas DBA

Processing a Texas DBA involves the following steps:

Conduct a name availability search. Fill out the assumed name certificate. Submit your paperwork and fees to the designated office at the county clerk's or state level.

This comprehensive guide will lead you through the process, ensuring you fulfill all prerequisites for successful registration.

From selecting the perfect name to submitting your paperwork, this guide is designed to assist you in navigating the process of registering your business office with Texas DBA, thus enabling you to concentrate on the growth and management of your business.

Name availability search

Conducting a name availability search before filing your Texas DBA is essential to ensure your desired DBA name or one deemed too similar to the desired dba name is not already in use. You can access the Texas Comptroller's Name Database for a DBA name search on the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts website. Alternatively, you can use Incfile's Business Name Search Tool to check the availability of LLC and corporation names.

Conducting an exhaustive name search helps dodge potential legal hurdles and verifies the uniqueness and availability of your desired DBA name for registration. This step is vital in establishing a robust brand identity and averting customer confusion.

Completing the assumed name certificate

After confirming the availability of your desired DBA name, the next step is to complete the assumed name certificate with the required information. The form can be obtained from the Texas Secretary of State website and must include the new DBA name, details about the fictitious business owner(s), and the authentic name and address of the owner(s) of the business.

Filling out the assumed name certificate accurately is crucial for a successful DBA registration. Ensure all the information is correct and up-to-date, as errors may lead to delays or complications in the registration process.

Submitting your DBA paperwork and fees

Once the assumed name certificate is completed, it's time to submit your DBA paperwork and fees to the appropriate office, either at the county or state level. The filing fee for a Texas DBA is $25, and you can submit your paperwork online through the state's SOSDirect website or via paper filing.

The final step in the registration process is submitting your DBA paperwork and fees correctly. Follow your business structure's requirements and guidelines to ensure a smooth and successful registration.

Managing your Texas DBA: Renewals, changes, and withdrawals

Effective management is necessary upon successfully registering your Texas DBA, which involves monitoring renewals, modifications, and withdrawals. This segment will equip you with tips and information on managing your Texas DBA, guaranteeing compliance with state regulations, and maintaining a robust brand identity.

From renewing your DBA before it expires to make necessary changes or withdrawals, managing your Texas DBA is crucial to running a successful business under an assumed name.

Renewing your Texas DBA

To renew your Texas DBA, you must follow these steps:

File a new assumed name certificate before the current term expires. Pay the renewal fee of $40. You can pay via check, money order, LegalEase®, debit card, or major credit card. Access the necessary form for renewing a Texas DBA, Form 505, on the Texas Secretary of State website.

Renewing your Texas DBA on time is vital to maintain compliance with state regulations and avoid potential penalties. Keep track of your DBA's expiration date and submit the necessary paperwork and fees before the deadline.

Making changes to your Texas DBA

If you need to make changes to your Texas DBA office address, such as modifying the assumed name, you must follow these steps:

File an abandonment of the assumed name certificate. File a new assumed name certificate. Pay the filing fee of $25. Obtain Form 503 from the Texas Secretary of State website. Submit the form by mail or file it online through SOSDirect.

Managing changes to your Texas DBA is crucial for maintaining an accurate and up-to-date business identity. Stay organized and ensure all modifications are adequately documented and filed to avoid potential complications or legal issues.

Withdrawing your Texas DBA

If you decide to withdraw your Texas DBA, you must file an abandonment of the assumed name certificate and pay the required fee. The necessary forms can be found on the websites of the county clerk's office or the Texas Secretary of State's office. The fee for withdrawing a Texas DBA varies depending on the specific circumstances, so it's essential to consult the Texas Secretary of State or the county clerk's office for accurate and up-to-date information.

Withdrawing your Texas DBA is a significant decision that should be carefully considered. Ensure you follow the appropriate process and pay any required fees to avoid potential complications or legal issues.

What are the next steps after filing your Texas DBA?

After successfully filing your Texas DBA, there are a few supplementary actions to undertake to establish and develop your business under the new assumed name. Some of these steps may include:

Opening a bank account under the new business name

Promoting the new business name to attract customers

Ensuring you meet any additional regulatory requirements.

These steps will help you establish a strong brand identity and set your business up for success under the new assumed name.

Professional services for filing a Texas DBA

Filing a Texas DBA may be intimidating, particularly for novice business owners or those unfamiliar with the procedure. Fortunately, professional services like LegalZoom are available to assist in filing. These services can assist you with conducting a name search, ensuring your legal business name is available, completing the necessary paperwork, and helping you file a DBA by submitting the assumed name certificate with the appropriate office.

By utilizing professional services, you can save time and avoid potential errors in filing, ensuring a smooth and successful DBA registration.

Texas DBA vs. Texas LLC: Comparing business structures

When deciding whether to register a Texas DBA or form a Texas LLC, it's essential to understand the differences between the two and their respective benefits and drawbacks. A DBA is an alternative name that a business can use to operate under, while a Texas LLC is a legally recognized business entity that provides limited liability protection for its owners.

While a DBA does not provide liability protection, it can be a more cost-effective and flexible option for businesses looking to expand their offerings or improve their branding without establishing a separate legal entity, such as a limited liability company. On the other hand, limited liability companies, such as Texas LLC, provide limited liability partnerships and protection for personal assets and may offer tax advantages compared to a DBA.

Protecting your business name and trademarks in Texas

Protecting your business name and trademarks is critical to maintaining a solid brand identity and preventing potential legal issues. In Texas, you can register a trademark with the Texas Secretary of State to provide legal protection and prevent others from using your business name, logo, or slogan.

Registering a trademark protects your business name and intellectual property, ensuring the uniqueness and recognition of your brand in the marketplace. Such protection is fundamental in maintaining a robust brand identity and preventing customer confusion.

Set your business up for success

In conclusion, registering a Texas DBA is vital for businesses looking to expand their offerings or improve their branding under an assumed name. Understanding the requirements for different business structures, following the step-by-step guide to filing a DBA, and managing your DBA effectively is essential for a successful registration. By utilizing professional services and protecting your business name and trademarks, you can set your business up for success under the new assumed name and continue to grow and thrive in the Texas marketplace.

Frequently asked questions

How much does it cost in Texas to get a DBA?

Registering a DBA in Texas will cost you $25. Additional owners may be filed for an extra $.50 each, and online credit card payments are subject to a 2.7% convenience fee.

Do I need a DBA in Texas if I use my name?

No, you do not need to register a DBA in Texas using your name for your sole proprietorship or general partnership. However, if you intend to operate your sole proprietor under an assumed name, you must file for a DBA in the relevant county clerk's office and pay the applicable fee.

Is DBA the same as an assumed name?

Doing business as, or DBA, is an assumed name certificate application or business name used by an entity conducting business under a name that is not its legal name. Thus, DBA is the same as the assumed name.

What is a Texas DBA?

A Texas DBA, or doing business as is an assumed name that allows businesses to operate under an alternate or fictitious name instead of their legal one.

How do I register for a Texas DBA?

To register your Texas DBA, you must conduct a name availability search, complete the assumed name certificate, and submit the paperwork and fees to the relevant office.