Do I need an EIN for a DBA?

An employer identification number, or EIN, is a nine-digit number that identifies your business for federal tax purposes. Find out what you need if you have a DBA.
Learn More about EIN
Excellent
by Anne Brennan
Anne is a business writer and writing coach living in Cleveland. Her credits include the Chicago Tribune, Crain's New...
Updated on: March 12, 2024 · 7 min read
Does a DBA need an EIN? Not every business with a DBA (a "doing business as" designation) is required to obtain an employee identification number or EIN, but business owners with employees, multiple-member LLCs, and corporations need an employee identification number. To break this down further:
If a sole proprietor named Joseph Jones uses the dba “Joe's Taco Truck," he can register his business with a Social Security number (SSN). But if Joseph wants to expand into a multi-person business, he'll need to get an EIN to conduct business operate under Joe's Taco Truck, his DBA. In general, you need an EIN for a DBA if:
Read on to learn if you need an EIN and if you should get one for the official business name, the DBA, or both.
This is a common question business owners have. Businesses aren't required to operate under a DBA. Consider a dba the same way you think of a person's nickname. Someone may have a personal name like Joseph Jones and may be called “Joey" or “JJ," but they will only have one Social Security card listing their legal name. A business can likewise operate under different names but use one EIN. However, you can't use one EIN for multiple businesses.
Related: Is it better to have an LLC or a DBA?
Most businesses need to apply for and receive a federal tax ID under a formal name for federal tax purposes. This formal or legal name depends on the company's legal structure (business structure):
After you register with a tax ID, owners can choose to operate under one or more DBAs. Whether you pay taxes through an SSN or EIN, DBAs are your business nicknames, and therefore, you won't have a separate tax ID for a DBA.
With DBAs, owners can open bank accounts and credit cards under a preferred business name. They also improve visibility by presenting businesses as more professional. Finally, DBAs form a brand identity recognizable to vendors, customers, and competitors.
At the same time, dbas don't offer financial or tax benefits in and of themselves. The monetary advantages of an EIN apply whether or not a business runs under a DBA.
Picking one or more names for your business is fairly simple. But once you've settled on a DBA name, you need to formally register it. These steps include:
If your business is a corporation or partnership, whether under a DBA or not, the Internal Revenue Service requires you to have an EIN. While limited liability companies don't have their own tax classification, LLCs need an EIN, depending on how they are taxed. For example, sole proprietors and single-member LLCs without employees or excise tax liability don't have to obtain an EIN.
The Internal Revenue Service website dictates that you will pay taxes through an EIN if your business:
You can also decide if you need to get an EIN based on your business structure. Single-person businesses that don't file payroll taxes can file with a Social Security number. If you hire employees, pay payroll taxes, and file as an S corp or C corp, you need an EIN.
Taxes aside, many business owners find that they need an EIN to open a bank account, obtain a credit card, obtain a business license, or pay state or local taxes. And others choose to get an EIN to avoid using their personal Social Security numbers for business matters.
There is no filing fee for getting an EIN for your business. If you choose to set it up on your own, you can follow these steps:
Once the IRS issues your EIN, open a business bank account and apply for any credit cards you may need. Getting this financial groundwork out of the way will let you focus on expanding your company. When tax season comes around, you should also meet with a tax adviser who can explain EIN deductibles and benefits.
You may also like
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read