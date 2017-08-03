How to get IRS Form SS-4 for your company

File IRS Form SS-4 to get an Employer Identification Number (EIN) so you can hire employees, open a business bank account, or change business structures.
Updated on: February 22, 2024 · 8 min read
Whether you want to hire employees, open a business bank account, or apply for an operating permit, your business needs legal recognition. An employer identification number (EIN) identifies your company for legal and tax purposes. But you can only get one if you file an SS-4 form with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
An EIN will allow your business to expand or adapt to new challenges, and proper filing can ensure you get your new tax ID in time for smooth operations. To help your growing business along, we'll explain SS-4s, EINs, and how to move through the application process.
IRS Form SS-4 is the application form for an employer identification number (EIN). Like other tax ID numbers, EINs aren't issued automatically; you can only receive an EIN by filing this specific form.
Not just anyone can fill out and submit Form SS-4. The IRS wants a "responsible party" to complete the document, with or without help from an attorney. The IRS defines a responsible party as the owner or individual who exercises effective control over the entity. Government entities can also serve as responsible parties.
An EIN is a taxpayer identification number (TIN) required for certain businesses and other entities. EINs don't only apply to employers or owners; they identify an organization itself. EINs allow a company or other entity to:
Note: A Social Security number, individual taxpayer identification number, and employer identification number are all different TINs. An EIN has nine digits, the same as a Social Security number. However, it uses one dash instead of two, such as 66-6666666.
Banks and other lenders need to verify a business' EIN before lending to them. Since SS-4s go through the IRS, lenders consider them the most reliable source, unlike tax returns or W-9s that could contain typos. Ultimately, sharing an EIN with Form SS-4 speeds up the underwriting and lending process.
SS-4s help businesses apply for an EIN, while Form W-9 allows companies to share and verify their EIN with other entities. Over a business's life cycle:
Note: As mentioned above, lenders may not accept a W-9. Other organizations may prefer an SS-4, as well.
A business needs to file an SS-4 and receive an EIN if it:
In other words, your business needs an EIN unless you’re a sole proprietor who doesn’t pay employment, alcohol, tobacco, firearm, or excise taxes. However, sole proprietors can still choose to operate under an EIN at their discretion.
An SS-4 looks like a standard IRS document. Like most business-oriented IRS forms, it contains sections for different types of business information:
You will need the following information to complete the form, including:
In addition, you will need to provide information about your business’ expected employees, principal activities, and history.
You can complete the application by planning ahead, obtaining the right documents, filling out the application, authorizing the form, and sending it to the IRS.
Businesses can complete Form SS-4 within an hour with the right information on hand. Owners with less IRS experience can also consult a tax expert for help.
Depending on your application method, you may have to wait days or weeks to receive your EIN. The average turnaround times include:
As with other IRS forms, you must prepare information such as the business’s legal name, address, and current tax ID (see the full list of items above). You can find this information on tax statements, founding documents, and other federal or state forms.
There are three ways to obtain an SS-4 form from the IRS. You can obtain the document from:
Applicants can also obtain an SS-4 from local libraries or various tax websites.
An SS-4 includes sections for business and designee information. While the designee section is optional, it can ensure your EIN falls into the most qualified hands. To ensure accuracy, you can ask a lawyer to review the form. They will make sure the SS-4 reflects accurate business information.
A responsible party must sign the SS-4. The responsible party is the fiduciary of an estate or trust, the president or principal officer of a corporation, and the owner or authorized member of other business structures.
After reviewing the form, you can send it to the IRS for review—submission methods include online, by fax, and by mail.
You can find details on the full submission process below.
Note: If they encounter any issues, they will contact you or the form-appointed designee.
There are three ways to file an SS-4 form with the IRS: online, through fax, or by mail. Even if you file your form via fax or mail, you should consult the IRS website to ensure you send it to the correct fax number or address, as these may change over time.
You can complete the form and file it on the IRS website. This will enable you to get your EIN immediately.
You will get your number in about four business days if you file by fax. The correct fax number depends on your location:
Be sure to check the most current version of the IRS Instructions for Form SS-4 and the most current version of the SS-4 form itself to be sure you have the most current information.
It will take about four weeks to get your number if you file by mail. Send Form SS-4 to Internal Revenue Service, Attn: EIN Operation, Cincinnati, OH 45999. Check the current version of the IRS Instructions for Form SS-4, and the SS-4 form itself, to be sure you have current information.
You can obtain a copy of your verified SS-4 by:
While you may not need an EIN to operate, getting one opens the door to new avenues of growth.
