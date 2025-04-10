Carter Giegerich

Carter is an award-winning political journalist based in Western North Carolina with a background reporting on local and state government, non-profit organizations, education and the environment. He is a graduate of the East Tennessee State University journalism program and has worked extensively in low-income, rural communities as a reporter and editor covering the unique issues facing families and individuals living in small-town America.

