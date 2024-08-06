How to Conduct an Arizona Business Search

Updated on: August 6, 2024 · 5 min read

Aspiring business owners and entrepreneurs in the Grand Canyon State can conduct a business search through the Arizona Corporation Commission website. This crucial step ensures your chosen business name isn’t already in use, and you can follow these steps to get started.

The Business Services Division of the Arizona Secretary of State (SOS) maintains records for trade names, trademarks, and partnerships:

Website: https://azsos.gov/business

Phone number: (602) 542-6187

Address: 1700 W. Washington St., 2nd Fl., Phoenix, AZ 95007-2808

Hours: Monday–Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (walk-in services available)

Email: See the contact form on the website

On the other hand, the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) handles business entity name searches and reservations:

Website: https://azcc.gov/

Phone number: (602) 542-3026

Address: 1300 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ, 85007-2996

Hours: Monday–Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Email: answers@azcc.gov

Step-by-step guide to an AZ SOS business search

When you’re ready to get started, visit the ACC business entity search database. Here’s how to use it:

Conduct the search

The ACC business search tool has four options to search for names:

Entity name

Statutory agent name

Principal name

Entity ID

If you want to confirm your desired name hasn’t been taken, simply enter it under “Entity name” and click “Name availability check.” You can also click “Search” to see the complete list of entities that match your query, if applicable, along with information for each business.

If need be, you can click “Return to search” to adjust the filters or look up a different business name.

Analyze the results

Look through the search results to see if the exact name you want to use is already taken or too similar to existing names. Arizona law prohibits the registration of a business name that is deceptively similar to an existing name, so you want to ensure yours is unique.

It’s also a good idea to check for any variations of your chosen name, such as ones with different spelling, spacing, or symbols (e.g., LegalZoom vs. Legal Zoom), to rule out any names that overlap with yours.

Why conduct an Arizona business entity or LLC search?

You want to conduct an Arizona business entity or LLC search to verify name availability, ensure compliance with Arizona laws, and prevent potential trademark infringements. This process also provides insights into competitors and whether you can find a domain name for your business.

Put simply, conducting an Arizona business search is standard due diligence to rule out any potential issues.

Important naming guidelines in Arizona

When choosing a name for your business in Arizona, keep these points in mind:

Uniqueness. Your business name must be distinguishable from others registered with the ACC and SOS.

Your business name must be distinguishable from others registered with the ACC and SOS. Required words. Corporations must include “Corporation,” “Company,” Incorporated,” or abbreviations. LLCs must use “Limited Liability Company,” Limited Company,” or abbreviations like “LLC.”

Corporations must include “Corporation,” “Company,” Incorporated,” or abbreviations. LLCs must use “Limited Liability Company,” Limited Company,” or abbreviations like “LLC.” Restricted words. Terms like “Bank” or “Credit Union” require approval.

Before finalizing your business name, check the corporation and LLC name requirements through the ACC for up-to-date legal information.

Other naming considerations

After confirming your business name is available in Arizona, you should consider a couple of other factors to protect your brand and avoid legal issues:

Checking domain name availability

Use a domain registrar (such as Google Domains, GoDaddy, or Squarespace) to search for your desired URL. If an exact match isn’t available, consider slight variations or different domain extensions to secure a web address for your business.

Conducting a trademark search

In addition to checking the ACC database, it’s wise to verify that the name isn’t trademarked at the state or federal level. To do so, visit these websites and enter your chosen entity name in the search fields:

It’s common for large corporations to pursue legal action if your business name contains one of the words in their name, even if you’ve taken reasonable measures to differentiate yourself. For instance, Apple and Meta are known to aggressively protect their brands from even tangentially related business names.

Next steps to start your business or LLC in AZ

After you’ve found a suitable name for your business or LLC, you should plan for these tasks next:

Reserve your business name. Secure your chosen name for 120 days through the ACC website.

Secure your chosen name for 120 days through the ACC website. Register your business entity. File the necessary documents with the ACC to establish your business.

File the necessary documents with the ACC to establish your business. Obtain an EIN. Apply for an Employer Identification number from the IRS for tax purposes or to hire employees.

Apply for an Employer Identification number from the IRS for tax purposes or to hire employees. Consider trademark protection. File for state and federal trademark registration to protect your brand identity.

File for state and federal trademark registration to protect your brand identity. Obtain necessary licenses and permits. Research and acquire any required licenses for your specific business type.

Arizona business searches made easy

FAQs

How do I find out if a business is legitimate in Arizona?

Check the Arizona Corporation Commission’s website. Use their business entity search tool to verify if the company is registered and in good standing with the state.

How do I find a statutory agent in Arizona?

Many legal service providers, including LegalZoom, offer statutory or registered agent services in Arizona. However, you can also appoint yourself, a trusted individual, or another professional service as your statutory agent (if at least 18 years old).

How do I set up an LLC in Arizona?

You can set up an LLC in Arizona by filing the necessary paperwork with the ACC, paying the required feed, and appointing a statutory agent. You can do this online, by mail, or in person.