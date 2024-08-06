How to Conduct an Arizona Business Search

Before starting a new business in Arizona, you’ll want to verify the name complies with state regulations and hasn’t already been taken. Here’s how.
by Miles Almadrones
Updated on: August 6, 2024
Aspiring business owners and entrepreneurs in the Grand Canyon State can conduct a business search through the Arizona Corporation Commission website. This crucial step ensures your chosen business name isn’t already in use, and you can follow these steps to get started.
The Business Services Division of the Arizona Secretary of State (SOS) maintains records for trade names, trademarks, and partnerships:
On the other hand, the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) handles business entity name searches and reservations:
When you’re ready to get started, visit the ACC business entity search database. Here’s how to use it:
The ACC business search tool has four options to search for names:
If you want to confirm your desired name hasn’t been taken, simply enter it under “Entity name” and click “Name availability check.” You can also click “Search” to see the complete list of entities that match your query, if applicable, along with information for each business.
If need be, you can click “Return to search” to adjust the filters or look up a different business name.
Look through the search results to see if the exact name you want to use is already taken or too similar to existing names. Arizona law prohibits the registration of a business name that is deceptively similar to an existing name, so you want to ensure yours is unique.
It’s also a good idea to check for any variations of your chosen name, such as ones with different spelling, spacing, or symbols (e.g., LegalZoom vs. Legal Zoom), to rule out any names that overlap with yours.
You want to conduct an Arizona business entity or LLC search to verify name availability, ensure compliance with Arizona laws, and prevent potential trademark infringements. This process also provides insights into competitors and whether you can find a domain name for your business.
Put simply, conducting an Arizona business search is standard due diligence to rule out any potential issues.
When choosing a name for your business in Arizona, keep these points in mind:
Before finalizing your business name, check the corporation and LLC name requirements through the ACC for up-to-date legal information.
After confirming your business name is available in Arizona, you should consider a couple of other factors to protect your brand and avoid legal issues:
Use a domain registrar (such as Google Domains, GoDaddy, or Squarespace) to search for your desired URL. If an exact match isn’t available, consider slight variations or different domain extensions to secure a web address for your business.
In addition to checking the ACC database, it’s wise to verify that the name isn’t trademarked at the state or federal level. To do so, visit these websites and enter your chosen entity name in the search fields:
It’s common for large corporations to pursue legal action if your business name contains one of the words in their name, even if you’ve taken reasonable measures to differentiate yourself. For instance, Apple and Meta are known to aggressively protect their brands from even tangentially related business names.
After you’ve found a suitable name for your business or LLC, you should plan for these tasks next:
Check the Arizona Corporation Commission’s website. Use their business entity search tool to verify if the company is registered and in good standing with the state.
Many legal service providers, including LegalZoom, offer statutory or registered agent services in Arizona. However, you can also appoint yourself, a trusted individual, or another professional service as your statutory agent (if at least 18 years old).
You can set up an LLC in Arizona by filing the necessary paperwork with the ACC, paying the required feed, and appointing a statutory agent. You can do this online, by mail, or in person.
