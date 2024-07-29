Personal Injury Lawsuit: a Legal Overview

Personal injury lawsuits arise when someone believes their injury was someone else’s fault. If you’re a victim, you may have grounds for a lawsuit.
by Swara Ahluwalia
Updated on: July 29, 2024 · 10 min read
A personal injury lawsuit is a type of civil case that occurs when one party feels they have been injured because of someone else’s negligence or wrongdoing. It helps the injured person recoup medical expenses via financial compensation for medical treatment and lost wages due to the accident.
Personal injury law is confusing; for many, an accident is their first brush with the legal world. This guide will go over the basics, but an experienced personal injury attorney can give you personalized advice and help untangle the legal maze after your accident.
A personal injury lawsuit is a legal case that emerges when one person suffers an injury from an accident, and they believe another person or company might be legally responsible for that injury. It's a legal path that allows the injured person to seek financial compensation for their losses.
The injured party (aka the “plaintiff”) can seek the following damages:
Personal injury cases are civil cases that fall under the umbrella of tort law, but they deal specifically with cases where a party causes physical harm or emotional distress. So, if your property is damaged by someone, it wouldn’t fall under personal injury law.
Many cases qualify as personal injury; here are the most common:
A personal injury case hinges on the plaintiff's ability to prove the other party’s liability in the accident. The most common way to show liability is to prove the defendant's negligence—that the at-fault party failed to demonstrate care that a reasonable person would have shown in the same situation.
The concept of negligence revolves around the duty of every person to act responsibly and avoid putting others at risk. Prime examples of negligence would be failing to stop at a red light or forgetting to place a “wet floor” sign.
In personal injury cases, to prove negligence, you must establish four legal elements:
Sometimes, the defendant might argue that the accident occurred because of a third party. In personal injury law, these are known as intervening or superseding causes.
There could also be instances where you are partially responsible for your injuries. Such scenarios have two likely outcomes and your state’s laws dictate if you can claim damages.
This legal rule states that in certain situations, the injured person doesn’t need to prove liability. The defendant will be held responsible for the injury even if they didn’t act negligently or maliciously. Strict liability principles are common in product liability cases and extremely hazardous situations like working with toxic chemicals or explosives.
Statutes of limitations set a time limit on how long a plaintiff has to file a personal injury lawsuit. The limitation period starts the day of the accident or when the injury occurs and extends between one to six years. This deadline changes across state borders. It's best to consult a personal injury attorney to know how long you have to sue.
Below is a general overview of how personal injury cases work.
Personal injury laws are complex because much of it is based on cases and not clear-cut statutes. It’s intimidating to go up against insurance companies that are known to force plaintiffs to accept a low settlement. Settlement negotiations and trials can drag on for months, if not years. It’s best to have a lawyer on your team who will fight tirelessly to prove negligence and ensure you receive the compensation you deserve.
Explain to them what happened and show relevant evidence. They will examine the legal case's value, explain your rights, and tell you if you have a shot at recovering damages. In some cases, the attorney may speak to your insurance company and realize that the policy will pick up all of your expenses, so there's no reason to sue.
Proving the defendant's negligence is key in personal injury cases. The plaintiff requires evidence, which an attorney can help gather. The lawyer can take accident scene photos, obtain medical records, review CCTV footage, and get copies of police reports. They can also track down and interview eyewitnesses.
One way to quickly settle matters before they escalate is to send a demand letter to the other party or their insurance company. The demand letter tells them you’ve been injured and seek compensation. You’ll be forced to lodge a formal complaint if they don't pay up.
If they respond with an offer, there could be some back-and-forth negotiations before arriving at a final settlement figure. These are known as pre-lawsuit negotiations.
If the pre-lawsuit negotiations don't lead to an agreement, it’s time to initiate a formal lawsuit. This begins with filing a complaint in court.
The complaint should include the following:
After filing, it’s your responsibility to serve the complaint papers to the defendant. You can also hire a professional process server to serve the papers (in fact, your state law may require this) or hand off the responsibility to law enforcement. The defendant gets a fixed period, commonly 30 days, to answer. If they fail to respond, you can file a motion to get a default judgment.
In most cases, the defendant will respond with a “yay” or “nay” against your allegations. If they deny their fault or admit partial liability, their response will mention the defenses they plan to use in court.
After receiving the response, both parties engage in a phase of discovery and information sharing. Your lawyer will secure additional evidence through depositions, interrogations, and witness statements. This phase can take several weeks to months.
Most parties will likely settle before going to court because resolving matters outside of court gives each greater control over the outcome. When you go to trial, the final decision is ultimately in the hands of the judge or jury. Some attorneys may also suggest working with a mediator to resolve matters quickly.
When negotiations are deadlocked, take the case to court. Litigation is a long process where each side puts their argument and evidence before a judge or jury. If the judge or jury finds the defendant guilty, they will make the final decision and award a settlement.
Unfortunately, there’s no magic formula to predict a personal injury settlement amount. However, the 2005 figures from the Bureau of Justice Statistics should give you a fair estimate of what to expect.
The final settlement figure for your case will vary depending on case complexity, severity of injuries, long-term impact of injury, jurisdiction, medical expenses, amount of evidence, and parties’ willingness to negotiate.
Judges and juries consider the following categories of damages while allotting compensation:
Assess the accident and injury and call for medical attention. If you are able to, exchange personal information and insurance policy details with the other party and preserve evidence. File a police report and seek legal representation as soon as possible.
A personal injury case usually settles within five to 18 months if it stays out of court. It can take one to two years if litigation comes into the picture. Factors affecting the timeline include case complexity, injury severity, insurance coverage, liability proof, and the defendant's willingness to settle.
