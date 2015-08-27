Workplace injury: What to do if you are injured on the job

If you’re injured at work you may want to know what you can do to recovery payment for your injuries. Find out what your legal options are, how to decide what to do, and more.
All states require businesses to carry workers’ compensation insurance, also known as workman’s comp. Workers’ comp protects employees who suffer a work injury or illness and pays related medical expenses and cash benefits, regardless of who was at fault. It’s not a fail-proof system, however, and there are times you need legal representation to protect your rights.
Note: Federal employees are covered under the federal workers’ compensation system.
Workers’ compensation laws vary from state to state. There are specific requirements that must be met to be eligible to draw workers’ compensation benefits.
Private industry reported slightly more than three million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in 2013, according to the latest numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Workplace injuries and illnesses commonly result from falls, repetitive motion injuries, manual materials handling, slips and falls, and motor vehicle accidents.
You need to notify your immediate supervisor immediately after you are injured at work. The reporting requirements vary from state to state. Failure to report a workplace injury or illness within the state-mandated time frame may result in forfeiture of your right to file a workers’ compensation claim.
Once your employer is notified, they are required to ensure you receive all necessary medical attention. In addition, employers must notify their insurance carrier and file a claim with the state workers’ compensation board.
Workers’ compensation covers all medical expenses necessary for diagnosing and treating an employee workplace injury or illness, including doctor appointments, prescriptions, surgery, and durable medical equipment. Employees are also entitled to vocational rehabilitation benefits if unable to return to their pre-injury job.
Workers’ compensation benefits compensate employees for lost wages while off work. The benefit amount is typically two-thirds of an employee’s weekly wage. There are four types of disability benefits.
Workers’ compensation does not cover personal injuries or punitive damages, which an injured employee may be entitled to. In certain circumstances, employees injured on the job can file a lawsuit in civil court to recover additional damages. Therefore, it’s important for injured employees to understand their legal rights.
It’s important to choose a personal injury lawyer who has your best interests in mind. During your initial consultation, ask: What is their background and experience? What is their assessment of your case? Can they handle your case at this time? What do they charge? This is your opportunity to interview the attorney to ensure they are the right one for your case.
The workers’ compensation system operates smoothly most of the time. However, there are times you need a workplace injury lawyer to guide you through the claims process. Without the proper guidance, you may not receive all you are entitled to.
