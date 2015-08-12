When to hire a personal injury lawyer

Updated on: June 11, 2024 · 3 min read

While there is no specific guideline or deadline as to when you have to hire a personal injury attorney, especially after a car accident injury, it is very important to engage the services of a personal injury lawyer shortly after the accident. You do not want to go without counsel during any part of the process, and you can usually hire a lawyer on a contingency basis.

Discussions with insurance carriers

Chances are strong that there are going to be have to be conversations with your lawyer regarding your medical bills and your property damage. Your personal injury lawyer and personal injury law firm will make sure that the medical bills are paid and that the property damage claim to your vehicle is paid in a timely fashion so you can get your car back on the road. The time to start that process is right after you leave the emergency room or are released by the accident investigation team that arrives to set up the driver information exchange for your accident.

Avoid medical malpractice statute of limitation issues

If you have a medical malpractice claim, time is of the essence. There are state statutes that require you to put the doctor on notice within a specific period of time. If you believe that you are a victim of medical malpractice, you should engage counsel as soon as you can. Medical malpractice claims take time and also require a lot of work on the lawyer's behalf. The more time that you give them to work your case, the better off you will be.

Insurance companies have experts, you should too

Insurance companies typically have the deck stacked in their favor. They have plenty of the money and lots of legal resources. You want to make sure that you are on an even playing field, or as even as possible, when dealing with these companies.

That is why you want to have your own team of experts in your corner when dealing with these companies. Insurance companies, whether it is your own carrier, or that of the other driver, are going to protect their own interests first. They may try to nickel and dime you wherever possible and save the company money, to your own detriment. That is why it is optimal to have your personal injury attorney to represent you in these negotiations. You never want to do anything on your own other than report the fact that you had an accident.

Have the right medical team around you

It is essential that you also meet with the right physicians to get the most out of your claim. Your personal injury attorney, who will be knowledgeable about personal injury laws in your state, can help get you to the right medical experts that can treat you and also serve as good witnesses in your case, should the case go to trial. You want to have medical professionals around you that can not only heal you, but also testify in court, and explain how the injury will impact you in the future.

Personal injury law firms have support staff

In some cases, a personal injury law firm may also have medical personnel on staff that can evaluate your claim and tell you what type of personal injury claim you have and also interpret the medical records that they receive from your physicians and serve as a buffer between you and the physicians. They will also be able to make sure that you are receiving the best personal care for your injuries and best serve your personal injury case by being thorough and professional.

Personal injury lawyers often have investigative staff at their disposal that can help with your personal injury claim. They can help recreate the accident and use the information at trial, or in negotiations with the carrier to get you the best possible settlement or verdict. Private investigators are just as important as the personal injury attorneys as they arm the personal injury lawyer with the information necessary to pursue your claim.

Do you need a personal injury lawyer?

Even a 5 mph collision could cause a variety of damage to the back, neck, and spine. Regardless of how simple you think your case is, you should always engage the services of a personal injury attorney. You should never go through this minefield yourself. In most cases, there is no charge to you if the lawyer doesn’t recover any money, so there is no risk to you in engaging counsel as soon as possible.