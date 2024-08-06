Why You Should Hire a Rideshare Accident Attorney

If you are injured in a rideshare accident, a rideshare accident attorney can investigate your claim, negotiate with insurance companies, and maximize compensation.
Updated on: August 6, 2024 · 9 min read
A rideshare accident attorney assists victims of accidents involving big-name rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft.
These kinds of accidents can have traumatic consequences. Survivors of a rideshare accident may experience physical injuries and emotional distress that have a lasting effect on their health and finances. Experienced car accident attorneys can help you get the compensation you deserve.
The aftermath of a rideshare accident can be frustrating and overwhelming. A personal injury lawyer who specializes in rideshare accidents can help alleviate stress by taking responsibility for some of the more burdensome tasks involved with a personal injury claim.
A rideshare attorney can perform the following duties:
The main benefit of working with a rideshare accident lawyer is having an experienced professional in your corner who knows how to establish the other party’s liability and advocate for maximum compensation.
A rideshare accident attorney understands how to navigate the laws that may apply to your rideshare accident, including insurance, liability, and personal injury laws.
For example, rideshare companies in Texas are required to run a background check on their drivers, while Chicago rideshare drivers must meet licensing, insurance, training, and vehicle inspection requirements.
An attorney will collect and analyze evidence, including the police report, pictures of the accident, witness statements, available camera footage, and medical records. They will use the results of their investigation to support your case and negotiate for full compensation.
Car accident attorneys calculate existing and potential medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and any other applicable damages to maximize compensation.
Dealing with insurance companies after a rideshare accident can be a hassle. They may try to minimize payouts or even deny your claim entirely. A skilled personal injury attorney can negotiate with insurance companies if they try to lowball you and advocate for a fair payout.
A car accident lawyer relies on their knowledge and experience to calculate the amount of compensation you are eligible to receive after a rideshare accident. The process of calculating compensation can be challenging. Securing full compensation often requires more effort than simply handing the insurance company a copy of your medical bills.
A lawyer who specializes in rideshare accidents will look at a variety of factors–such as the extent of your injuries, lost wages, and how the accident inconveniences your daily life–to determine how the accident has impacted you and the appropriate level of compensation.
You may be entitled to compensatory and punitive damages after a rideshare accident.
Compensatory damages can include economic losses such as:
Compensatory damages can also include non-economic losses such as:
Additionally, courts may award punitive damages. Whether punitive damages are awarded depends on your state laws and the circumstances of the accident. Punitive damages function as a form of punishment for the guilty party and are awarded in cases involving serious misconduct.
It’s difficult to calculate the average rideshare accident settlement. Settlement amounts can vary widely and depend on the unique circumstances of each case, including policy limits, the extent of injuries and property damage, and the level of culpability of each party.
Lyft and Uber maintain insurance for their drivers that can cover at least $1,000,000 for injuries and property damage. If the expenses from a rideshare accident exceed the rideshare company’s policy limits, you may be able to reach a settlement agreement with the company.
Uber has settled many lawsuits out of court but often keeps the details of settlement amounts private. For instance, in 2013, a family alleged that an Uber driver was looking for rides on his phone when he struck and killed a 6-year-old girl. The family settled with Uber for an undisclosed amount. In another case in 2023, a bicyclist who was hit when an Uber driver opened the vehicle’s door settled with the company shortly before opening statements were set to begin.
You don’t have to hire a lawyer to win a rideshare accident lawsuit. If the accident didn’t cause any serious injuries or the other party admits fault, you may be able to obtain compensation on your own.
However, while you might want to represent yourself to save money on hiring a lawyer, there are some situations where it might be in your best interest to hire an experienced car accident attorney.
If you were injured, need help proving that the accident was the other party’s fault, or are struggling with the insurance company, a car accident lawyer can stand up for your rights and help you get the full amount of compensation you are entitled to.
If you’re not sure whether hiring a lawyer is right for your situation, you can connect with one of our personal injury lawyers for a free consultation.
Consider these tips to find the best rideshare accident lawyer for your case:
Strategies for finding the right lawyer include asking for recommendations, contacting your local bar association, and searching an online attorney directory.
Ask people you know and trust–such as family, friends, and co-workers–for their recommendations. Ideally, recommendations will come from someone who has had personal experience working with a rideshare accident attorney.
Your local bar association may have resources to help you find experienced lawyers who understand state and local legislation and how applicable laws affect your case.
Search our directory of personal injury lawyers to research attorneys by state, read ratings and reviews, and learn about their professional backgrounds.
The length of time you have to file a claim after a rideshare accident depends on your location. Each state has its own statute of limitations (amount of time you have to file a claim after an accident) that applies to personal injury lawsuits.
For instance, the statute of limitations for filing a claim for bodily injury or property damage involving a motor vehicle in Colorado is three years, while the statute of limitations for a personal injury claim in Indiana is two years.
The cost of a rideshare accident attorney depends on their fee structure and the details of your accident. Costs can add up if it’s not clear who was at fault or if the case is complex.
Some car accident lawyers work for an hourly rate, but many work on a contingency basis, meaning they get paid out of the recovery (the money you receive if you win the case). Since they don’t get paid unless you win, lawyers working for a contingency fee are often highly motivated to push for the highest possible compensation.
According to the American Bar Association, a contingency fee is typically one-third of the recovery, which can be worth it if it saves you the stress of paying for a lawyer upfront and helps you win the case.
Several parties can be held liable for a rideshare accident, including:
Common causes of Uber and Lyft accidents include the following:
