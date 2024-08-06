Why You Should Hire a Rideshare Accident Attorney

Updated on: August 6, 2024 · 9 min read

How to find the best Lyft or Uber accident lawyer

What does an Uber or Lyft rideshare accident attorney do?

A rideshare accident attorney assists victims of accidents involving big-name rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft.

These kinds of accidents can have traumatic consequences. Survivors of a rideshare accident may experience physical injuries and emotional distress that have a lasting effect on their health and finances. Experienced car accident attorneys can help you get the compensation you deserve.

What does an Uber or Lyft rideshare accident attorney do?

The aftermath of a rideshare accident can be frustrating and overwhelming. A personal injury lawyer who specializes in rideshare accidents can help alleviate stress by taking responsibility for some of the more burdensome tasks involved with a personal injury claim.

A rideshare attorney can perform the following duties:

Negotiate. A car accident lawyer can negotiate with insurance companies on your behalf and make sure they don’t nickel-and-dime you.

A car accident lawyer can negotiate with insurance companies on your behalf and make sure they don’t nickel-and-dime you. Provide legal advice. The period of time following motor vehicle accidents can be chaotic. An experienced car accident attorney can offer a calm, objective perspective as they guide you through the process of recovering compensation.

The period of time following motor vehicle accidents can be chaotic. An experienced car accident attorney can offer a calm, objective perspective as they guide you through the process of recovering compensation. Collect evidence. Car accident lawyers gather evidence to build a persuasive case and prove the other party’s liability.

Car accident lawyers gather evidence to build a persuasive case and prove the other party’s liability. Calculate damages. An auto accident lawyer knows how to account for both current and potential expenses when calculating damages.

An auto accident lawyer knows how to account for both current and potential expenses when calculating damages. Fight for full compensation. A rideshare accident attorney will fight to ensure you get the full compensation you are entitled to.

Benefits of working with a rideshare accident lawyer

The main benefit of working with a rideshare accident lawyer is having an experienced professional in your corner who knows how to establish the other party’s liability and advocate for maximum compensation.

Legal expertise in rideshare cases

A rideshare accident attorney understands how to navigate the laws that may apply to your rideshare accident, including insurance, liability, and personal injury laws.

For example, rideshare companies in Texas are required to run a background check on their drivers, while Chicago rideshare drivers must meet licensing, insurance, training, and vehicle inspection requirements.

Investigating your claim

An attorney will collect and analyze evidence, including the police report, pictures of the accident, witness statements, available camera footage, and medical records. They will use the results of their investigation to support your case and negotiate for full compensation.

Maximizing compensation

Car accident attorneys calculate existing and potential medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and any other applicable damages to maximize compensation.

Handling insurance companies

Dealing with insurance companies after a rideshare accident can be a hassle. They may try to minimize payouts or even deny your claim entirely. A skilled personal injury attorney can negotiate with insurance companies if they try to lowball you and advocate for a fair payout.

Car accident lawyers ensure you receive fair compensation

A car accident lawyer relies on their knowledge and experience to calculate the amount of compensation you are eligible to receive after a rideshare accident. The process of calculating compensation can be challenging. Securing full compensation often requires more effort than simply handing the insurance company a copy of your medical bills.

A lawyer who specializes in rideshare accidents will look at a variety of factors–such as the extent of your injuries, lost wages, and how the accident inconveniences your daily life–to determine how the accident has impacted you and the appropriate level of compensation.

What financial compensation can I receive after a rideshare accident?

You may be entitled to compensatory and punitive damages after a rideshare accident.

Compensatory damages can include economic losses such as:

Medical expenses. You may be awarded damages to cover both existing medical bills associated with the rideshare accident and estimated future medical expenses.

You may be awarded damages to cover both existing medical bills associated with the rideshare accident and estimated future medical expenses. Disability. You may be awarded compensation to cover the expenses incurred by a permanent injury or long-term disability, such as the costs of medical care, assisted living, and specialized medical equipment.

You may be awarded compensation to cover the expenses incurred by a permanent injury or long-term disability, such as the costs of medical care, assisted living, and specialized medical equipment. Lost wages. Lost wages can include any earnings you lost while recovering from your injuries, as well as loss of future income due to reduced earning capacity.

Lost wages can include any earnings you lost while recovering from your injuries, as well as loss of future income due to reduced earning capacity. Property damage repair costs. You may be able to recover money to repair or replace property that was damaged by the rideshare accident.

You may be able to recover money to repair or replace property that was damaged by the rideshare accident. Funeral expenses. In the worst-case scenario where a rideshare accident causes the death of a loved one, you may be able to recover funeral and burial expenses.

Compensatory damages can also include non-economic losses such as:

Pain and suffering. Pain and suffering includes physical pain caused by an injury as well as emotional pain (such as anxiety and stress) resulting from an accident.

Pain and suffering includes physical pain caused by an injury as well as emotional pain (such as anxiety and stress) resulting from an accident. Inconvenience. You may be able to receive compensation for the inconveniences of going to doctor’s appointments, undergoing medical treatment, and performing daily activities with an injury.

You may be able to receive compensation for the inconveniences of going to doctor’s appointments, undergoing medical treatment, and performing daily activities with an injury. Loss of consortium. If the rideshare accident injures or kills your loved one, you may be able to receive compensation for loss of consortium. Loss of consortium is awarded to compensate for the loss of a loved one’s companionship, love, or intimacy due to an accident.

Additionally, courts may award punitive damages. Whether punitive damages are awarded depends on your state laws and the circumstances of the accident. Punitive damages function as a form of punishment for the guilty party and are awarded in cases involving serious misconduct.

What’s the average rideshare accident settlement amount?

It’s difficult to calculate the average rideshare accident settlement. Settlement amounts can vary widely and depend on the unique circumstances of each case, including policy limits, the extent of injuries and property damage, and the level of culpability of each party.

Lyft and Uber maintain insurance for their drivers that can cover at least $1,000,000 for injuries and property damage. If the expenses from a rideshare accident exceed the rideshare company’s policy limits, you may be able to reach a settlement agreement with the company.

Uber has settled many lawsuits out of court but often keeps the details of settlement amounts private. For instance, in 2013, a family alleged that an Uber driver was looking for rides on his phone when he struck and killed a 6-year-old girl. The family settled with Uber for an undisclosed amount. In another case in 2023, a bicyclist who was hit when an Uber driver opened the vehicle’s door settled with the company shortly before opening statements were set to begin.

Can you win a rideshare accident lawsuit without a lawyer?

You don’t have to hire a lawyer to win a rideshare accident lawsuit. If the accident didn’t cause any serious injuries or the other party admits fault, you may be able to obtain compensation on your own.

However, while you might want to represent yourself to save money on hiring a lawyer, there are some situations where it might be in your best interest to hire an experienced car accident attorney.

If you were injured, need help proving that the accident was the other party’s fault, or are struggling with the insurance company, a car accident lawyer can stand up for your rights and help you get the full amount of compensation you are entitled to.

If you’re not sure whether hiring a lawyer is right for your situation, you can connect with one of our personal injury lawyers for a free consultation.

How to find the best Lyft or Uber accident lawyer

Consider these tips to find the best rideshare accident lawyer for your case:

Search for a personal injury lawyer who specializes in rideshare accidents and has a demonstrated record of winning rideshare cases.

Ask if you can see proof of the lawyer’s case results. Research online reviews and ratings from their previous clients.

The best lawyers will have an impressive success ratio, with a track record of significant car accident settlement amounts and verdicts.

Strategies for finding the right lawyer include asking for recommendations, contacting your local bar association, and searching an online attorney directory.

Ask for recommendations

Ask people you know and trust–such as family, friends, and co-workers–for their recommendations. Ideally, recommendations will come from someone who has had personal experience working with a rideshare accident attorney.

Contact your local bar association

Your local bar association may have resources to help you find experienced lawyers who understand state and local legislation and how applicable laws affect your case.

Search LegalZoom’s online directory

Search our directory of personal injury lawyers to research attorneys by state, read ratings and reviews, and learn about their professional backgrounds.

FAQs

How long do I have to file a claim after a rideshare accident?

The length of time you have to file a claim after a rideshare accident depends on your location. Each state has its own statute of limitations (amount of time you have to file a claim after an accident) that applies to personal injury lawsuits.

For instance, the statute of limitations for filing a claim for bodily injury or property damage involving a motor vehicle in Colorado is three years, while the statute of limitations for a personal injury claim in Indiana is two years.

How much does a rideshare accident attorney cost?

The cost of a rideshare accident attorney depends on their fee structure and the details of your accident. Costs can add up if it’s not clear who was at fault or if the case is complex.

Some car accident lawyers work for an hourly rate, but many work on a contingency basis, meaning they get paid out of the recovery (the money you receive if you win the case). Since they don’t get paid unless you win, lawyers working for a contingency fee are often highly motivated to push for the highest possible compensation.

According to the American Bar Association, a contingency fee is typically one-third of the recovery, which can be worth it if it saves you the stress of paying for a lawyer upfront and helps you win the case.

Who can be held liable for a rideshare accident?

Several parties can be held liable for a rideshare accident, including:

The driver. If the rideshare driver is at fault in an accident but their rideshare app is turned off, the driver’s own insurance company may be required to compensate the injured parties.

If the rideshare driver is at fault in an accident but their rideshare app is turned off, the driver’s own insurance company may be required to compensate the injured parties. The rideshare company. The rideshare company may provide liability insurance for covered accidents that happen while the rideshare driver’s app is turned on.

The rideshare company may provide liability insurance for covered accidents that happen while the rideshare driver’s app is turned on. Other motorists. If another party is at fault, their insurance policy may cover the costs associated with the accident.

What are common causes of Uber and Lyft accidents?

Common causes of Uber and Lyft accidents include the following:

Weather. Inclement conditions can increase the risk of car accidents.

Inclement conditions can increase the risk of car accidents. Heavy traffic. The behavior of other drivers can compromise the safety of a rideshare passenger.

The behavior of other drivers can compromise the safety of a rideshare passenger. Distracted driving. Distracted driving is dangerous. A rideshare driver distracted by their phone or conversation with their passenger can cause an accident.

Distracted driving is dangerous. A rideshare driver distracted by their phone or conversation with their passenger can cause an accident. Speeding. A rideshare driver might speed to try to get as many jobs as they can.

A rideshare driver might speed to try to get as many jobs as they can. Fatigue. Long hours of driving can impair judgment and slow reaction times, making an accident more likely.

Long hours of driving can impair judgment and slow reaction times, making an accident more likely. Poorly maintained vehicle. If a rideshare driver doesn’t properly maintain their vehicle, it may be more likely to break down and cause an accident.

If a rideshare driver doesn’t properly maintain their vehicle, it may be more likely to break down and cause an accident. Unknown routes. A rideshare driver who relies on their GPS to navigate an unfamiliar route may make hazardous driving errors, such as crossing multiple lanes when turning or making sudden stops.