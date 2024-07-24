When you need an aviation accident attorney

Aviation accidents can have devastating consequences. Finding the right aviation accident attorney will help you get the compensation you deserve.
Get answers to your personal injury questions
Excellent
by Carolyn Albee
Carolyn has been a freelance writer for 15 years, covering a variety of legal topics, from personal injury to crimina...
Updated on: July 24, 2024 · 9 min read
When you board a private plane, commercial flight, or sightseeing tour, you never expect to come away with an injury. However, small plane crashes occur more often than you might realize, with over 930 accidents in 2023, according to the AOPA Air Safety Institute. It’s important for victims and their families to learn about this complex area of the law so they can decide if they need to hire an aviation accident attorney.
Aviation accident lawyers specialize in handling legal issues related to aircraft accidents. Some key duties of aviation accident attorneys include the following:
When looking for an aviation accident attorney, consider finding one who specializes in the specific circumstances of the accident.
If you’ve been involved in an airplane crash or accident, you know how serious they can be. Hiring an aviation accident attorney with experience in both the law and the aviation industry is crucial. Here are the main reasons to consider hiring an attorney:
Airplane accidents are complex legal situations. There are typically a number of parties who could be responsible, plus a variety of state, federal, and even international laws or treaties involved. Specialized aviation accident attorneys are familiar with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations and international laws. With so many nuances to navigate, an experienced attorney can increase your chances of a favorable outcome.
The evidence in an aviation accident case tends to be very technical. A good attorney will know the lingo and can understand key aspects of the case like police, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reports, maintenance records, witness reports, and other documents. They’ll know how to review camera footage, de-code air traffic controller communications, and understand issues like aerodynamics. Plus, they’ll monitor and advise on the statute of limitations, which is the amount of time you have to file your case.
After a plane crash, the last thing you want to do is fight with an insurance company. Yet they often try to minimize payouts—in fact, they have entire teams dedicated to doing just that. A skilled aviation accident attorney will be familiar with their tactics and be able to negotiate aggressively on your behalf. Strong negotiation can mean the difference between an inadequate offer and a settlement that fully covers your needs.
All of the above knowledge and skills help aviation accident lawyers calculate and maximize compensation. They’ll be able to accurately assess both economic damages—like medical bills, lost wages, or future accident-related expenses—and non-economic damages such as pain and suffering or emotional distress.
Calculating the full extent of the damage suffered by aviation accident victims can be one of the most complicated parts of the process. With an attorney on your side, you’ll likely receive more compensation than you would if you represented yourself.
You might know that personal injury settlements include compensation for medical expenses, but there are many other things victims and their families can be compensated for as part of an aviation accident settlement.
Economic damages, which can be calculated as a monetary amount, include the following.
One of the most difficult tasks for an aviation accident lawyer is to calculate non-economic damages, which are losses that can’t simply be added up using financial charges.
Aviation accident settlements will vary based on the state they’re filed in, the amount of damage done, and the skills of your attorney. For example, under the Montreal Convention, passengers on international flights can claim up to $155,700 for an injury or death without even having to prove the airline was negligent.
If you can prove that the airline was negligent, there is no limit to the amount you can collect, although settlements in the U.S. tend to be higher than in other countries. Airplane accident lawyers can argue for higher amounts based on the following factors.
You don’t have to hire an aviation accident lawyer in order to file (or even win) this type of lawsuit, but it’s highly recommended. Aviation accidents involve complex laws, technical evidence, and negotiations with powerful insurance companies. A specialized lawyer will have expertise in navigating these complexities.
Without a lawyer, you risk accepting a lower settlement than you deserve, missing critical legal deadlines, or failing to present a compelling case. An experienced attorney can advocate for your rights, help you make the right decisions, and get you the best possible outcome. If you’re still not sure, it’s worth it to at least meet with an attorney for a consultation. LegalZoom offers expert personal injury advice for a flat fee that can help you get started with your claim.
Having an experienced lawyer on your side can make all the difference in aviation accident cases. Use these sources to find the best attorney for your needs:
Start by asking friends, family, or colleagues for referrals to aviation accident lawyers they trust. If someone you know has had a positive experience with an aviation attorney, it’s a strong indication that the lawyer is reliable. You could also reach out to professionals in the aviation industry who may know a good attorney.
Bar associations maintain directories of licensed attorneys and can provide information on their specialties and disciplinary records. They might even offer referral services that match you with attorneys who have proven expertise in your type of case.
Finding a vetted attorney shouldn’t be overwhelming, even for a specialized area like aviation law. Our easy-to-use directory lets you find highly rated personal injury lawyers with detailed profiles, areas of specialization, and client reviews. If you or a loved one has been injured in an airplane accident, it’s a great place to start.
The time limit to file a lawsuit—known as the statute of limitations—varies by state. Typically, you have two to three years from the date of the accident. Consult an attorney as soon as possible so you can meet the deadline in your jurisdiction.
Aviation accident attorneys usually work on a contingency fee basis, meaning they only get paid if you win your case. The fee is typically a percentage of the settlement or award, ranging from 25% to 40%. Always discuss fee arrangements during your initial consultation.
Bring accident reports, medical records, insurance policies, correspondence you’ve had with airlines or insurers, and other important documents. Also, bring photos, witness contact information, and personal notes about the incident. The more information you bring, the better advice your lawyer can provide.
Common causes of airplane crashes and other aviation accidents include pilot error, equipment malfunctions, adverse weather conditions, and crew errors. Other factors include air traffic control mistakes, maintenance failures, and bird strikes.
Liability for an aviation accident can extend to multiple parties, including pilots, airlines, aircraft manufacturers, maintenance crews, and air traffic controllers. Determining liability involves investigating each party’s role in the accident and whether they followed safety regulations and standards. An attorney can help identify the responsible parties.
You may also like
10 types of accident attorneys and when you need them
An attorney can make all the difference when it comes to being fairly compensated after an accident, but different situations call for different types of experts.
July 24, 2024 · 10min read
Estate planning checklist: How to start getting your affairs in order
This estate planning checklist will help you understand and keep track of the important documents and decisions you'll need to consider to plan for the future.
April 22, 2024 · 7min read
10 estate planning must-do's before you travel
No one likes to think of worst case scenarios before a trip, but there are certain estate planning documents you should have in place before you leave.
March 26, 2024 · 4min read