What Is Defamation of Character? The Legal Definition

Defamation of character refers to a false statement, written or verbal, that harms someone’s reputation. Yet, it’s typically not considered a crime.
Updated on: August 9, 2024
Defamation of character, or defamation, is a false statement that damages the reputation of the person it targets. While serious, most states treat defamatory statements as civil wrongs—also known as torts—rather than criminal offenses. Here’s what you should know about defamation of character and the steps you can take if you’ve been wronged.
As a tort, defamation is primarily governed by common law, which is developed through judicial decisions rather than legislation. This means that the specifics of defamation law can vary from state to state, though the fundamental principles remain consistent across the United States.
Defamatory statements must be:
Victims of defamation (the plaintiffs) can seek compensation through civil litigation. However, it’s important to note that the potential outcomes of defamation lawsuits vary significantly, depending on the context and extent of the defamatory statement, its impact on the victim’s life, and the plaintiff’s degree of negligence.
Defamation includes two main types: libel and slander.
Libel:
An email sent to a company’s board of directors alleging that an employee stole property can be considered libel if it leads to wrongful termination. One key characteristic of libel claims are their permanence, as the false statement is recorded and easy to reference repeatedly.
Slander:
For instance, someone could make a slanderous statement by falsely informing a local news channel of a restaurant owner who knowingly uses expired ingredients in their dishes, leading to a loss of customers. Still, spoken defamation can be challenging to prove since it can be hard to prove.
One of the challenges in defamation cases is balancing the right to free speech with an individual’s right to protect their reputation. Courts must acknowledge legitimate criticism and opinion while also providing recourse for those who have been genuinely harmed by false statements.
Here’s what courts often look for and how defendants may respond:
To successfully prove a defamation claim, the plaintiff must demonstrate the following elements:
Additionally, the plaintiff may need to provide context about their status (public figure vs. private individual) and the statement (matter of public concern vs. private matter), as these factors influence how courts apply the above criteria.
In defamation cases, the burden of proof depends on the plaintiff’s status.
Private individuals:
Public figures:
The law generally requires public figures to prove actual malice because they voluntarily agreed to place themselves in the public eye. Opinions about them�—even if harsh or unfavorable—are protected speech, and fear of litigation shouldn’t deter comments or discussions about public matters.
When facing a defamation claim, defendants may respond with a few defenses that may protect them from liability:
However, the viability of these defenses depends on the specific circumstances of the case, the jurisdiction and defamation laws, and the context of the false statements. As a result, defamation plaintiffs and defendants should consult an attorney to understand how these defenses might apply to their case.
As with most civil wrongs, the potential settlement or award in a defamation case largely depends on the extent of the damages suffered by the plaintiff alleging defamation, including the following:
It’s important to note that many defamation cases settle out of court, and settlements often include nondisclosure agreements (NDAs), which makes it challenging to determine expected settlement amounts.
While some courts have seen multimillion dollar verdicts in defamation cases—such as Fox News’ $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in 2023—these are typically outliers. More commonly, successful defamation claims might result in tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on the previously discussed factors.
While each case will have its differences, most defamation lawsuits follow the same general process. Here’s what to expect and how you can prepare:
Working with a personal injury lawyer for a defamation case might seem counterintuitive, but remember that defamation falls under the broader category of torts, or civil wrongs that cause harm. Personal injury lawyers are well-versed in this area of law, particularly in quantifying and proving nonphysical damages.
Many personal injury lawyers offer free initial consultations to help clients decide how to proceed. You’ll discuss the details of your situation, the defamatory statement’s impact on your life, and any evidence you’ve gathered. The lawyer will then assess the strength of your case, considering your status as a public or private figure and the potential outcomes you may face.
If the lawyer decides to accept your case, they should explain their fee structure. Many personal injury lawyers work on a contingency fee basis, a set percentage of the settlement or court award, usually between 30% and 40%. Others may charge an hourly rate, often from $100 to $500, depending on their experience, location, and the amount of work involved.
If you decide to proceed, your lawyer will draft and file a formal complaint with the appropriate court. This outlines your allegations, including the defamatory statement, how it was published, and the damages you’ve suffered as a result. It also specifies the legal basis for your claim and the relief you’re seeking, such as monetary damages or a retraction of the statement.
After filing, the court will issue a summons, and your lawyer will ensure it’s properly served to the defendant. The defendant may file an answer admitting to or denying the allegations, or they might file a motion to dismiss the case.
The discovery phase is where both parties gather information to build their cases. Conducting discovery can be lengthy, as the process involves the following:
During discovery, your lawyer will seek evidence to prove the defendant made the defamatory statement, that it was false, and that it caused you harm. Conversely, the defendant’s lawyer will likely seek information to support their defenses, such as evidence that the statement was factually correct, an opinion, or you consented to its publication.
After discovery, either party may file pretrial motions to resolve certain issues before the case goes to trial. For instance, if one party believes the facts uncovered during discovery support their position, they may ask the court to decide the case without a trial.
The defendant may also file a motion to dismiss if they believe your complaint fails to state a valid legal claim, even if all the alleged facts are true. Likewise, if one party isn’t cooperating with discovery requests, the other may ask the court to intervene.
The judge’s rulings on pretrial motions can significantly shape the case. They may narrow the issues for trial, exclude certain evidence, or even result in a dismissal. Still, your lawyer will advise you on the potential outcomes of these motions and how they might affect your case.
While settlement negotiations can occur at any point during the lawsuit process, they tend to intensify after discovery and pretrial motions. At this stage, both parties have a clearer picture of their cases’ strengths and weaknesses, which can motivate settlement discussions.
Here’s what you might see at this stage:
Your lawyer can offer valuable advice, but the decision to settle is ultimately yours. If the settlement doesn’t provide fair compensation, your case may proceed to trial. However, it’s worth noting that many defamation cases settle out of court, as trials can be unpredictable, expensive, and emotionally draining for all parties involved.
Trials can last from a day to several weeks, depending on the case’s complexity, but your lawyer will guide you through each stage, from jury selection to closing arguments. You’ll likely need to testify, recounting your experience and the impact of the defamatory statement. Throughout the process, your lawyer will present evidence and witnesses to support your claim, while the defense will attempt to challenge your case.
While the verdict concludes the legal process, it may not be the end. If you win, the court will order the defendant to pay damages, but if you lose, you’ll need to discuss the possibility of an appeal with your lawyer. Likewise, the defendant may decide to file an appeal if you win.
Regardless of the outcome, be prepared for the emotional impact of the verdict and the potential for a prolonged legal procedure if appeals are involved. More importantly, before you initiate this legal process, the first step is finding the right lawyer for your defamation case.
While not completely necessary, hiring a personal injury lawyer with experience in defamation cases can substantially improve your chances of a successful outcome. They can help you understand tort law and the strength of your claim, gather evidence, and effectively present your case in court.
For a statement to qualify as defamation, it must be presented as fact (not opinion), shared with a third party, made negligently or with malice, and cause harm to your reputation or livelihood.
All things considered, a defamation case can take anywhere from several months to a few years to reach a resolution. The exact length depends on factors like the case complexity, court schedules, or whether the case settles through negotiations rather than litigation.
Truthful statements, opinions, and privileged communications (such as those made under oath in court hearings) cannot be considered defamation. Additionally, statements directed at a public official may not be considered defamatory, as they agree to a certain degree of public scrutiny and negative opinions.
Typically, you have one to three years from the date the defamatory statement was made or published to file a lawsuit. The time limit, known as the statute of limitations, varies by state. Some have shorter periods, while others may extend the deadline if evidence of defamation is discovered later.
