When should you sue?

The foundation of every civil lawsuit starts with an injury or a loss. Defining the nature of the injury or loss sets the lawsuit’s course. Find out how to identify your injury or loss and look at the broader context of a lawsuit.
by Joe Runge, Esq.
Updated on: June 11, 2024 · 5 min read
For some things, it’s better to start at the end rather than the beginning. Such is the case with lawsuits. In the end, not every lawsuit succeeds. If you keep this in mind, you’ll have a better chance of success. In order to have a good case with a civil lawsuit you must clearly identify how you have been injured and demand something to fix that injury. Whether the lawsuit is large, small, or even a class action lawsuit, it still needs to both identify the loss and request a way to fix it.
Here’s an example: Your neighbor has not kept up his sidewalk and it is uneven and cracked. Even in good weather, it is a hazard to you on your daily walk. If you file a lawsuit against your neighbor claiming that you might fall and hurt yourself, you are unlikely to win. You have not incurred any damage and you cannot sue someone for the risk of potential future injury or loss.
On the other hand, you do not have to break your leg on your neighbor’s sidewalk to show injury. A good trial lawyer is not only able to make a strong case when her client is injured, she can also find less obvious losses and injuries her client suffered. For example, you and your neighbor may have agreed to a covenant that includes, among other things, maintenance of sidewalks. You benefit from your neighbor’s promise, and his failure to live up to the covenant is a loss to you—before you trip on his cracked sidewalk.
A really good trial lawyer gets creative in identifying loss and injury. For example, if your neighbor’s sidewalk is the only pedestrian path to a private beach then you can sue him for preventing your access to the beach. A safe walkway to the beach may add a lot of value to your property. In addition for suing him to fix his sidewalk, you also can sue him for the value of your property he has deprived you of by limiting your access to the beach.
The nature of your loss or injury also affects how you fix it. A lawsuit is not a punishment. It is a way for you to fix your loss. If you trip on the sidewalk and break your wrist, for example, then you sue to recover your medical bills, rehabilitation, and your pain and suffering. If you sue your neighbor for failing to live up to your neighborhood covenant, you ask the court to make him live up to his promise. It is possible to ask the court for punitive damages, but only after demonstrating your injury and demanding your neighbor make you whole.
If you have been injured and know how to fix it, should you sue? You have a lot of factors to consider:
Suing someone successfully is the culmination of strategy, organization and experience in the courtroom. It all starts with knowing how you have been injured, what you have lost, and what you can expect to get from the court. Understanding that is the start of the when, how, and if you should proceed with a lawsuit.
