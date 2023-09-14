assist

Coming soon!

Personal Injury Advice

Evaluate whether to pursue a claim to start fresh after an accident with an attorney consultation. Help get relief or compensation you may be owed.
Starts at $249
Includes attorney consult and summary of recommendation

Have questions? Call (855) 306-2319 for a free discovery call.

A woman with black hair and wearing a business suit smiles confidently.
Why get attorney support from LegalZoom?
shield
Predictable flat fee

Get dedicated attorney support to provide personal injury advice for an affordable flat fee.

badge
Experience you can trust

Have an experienced personal injury attorney advise on whether you have a claim to pursue relief and compensation after an accident or injury.

rocketship
Fast and personalized service

Save time with one convenient place to find experienced attorneys and get the dedicated legal support you deserve.

What our customers are saying

LegalZoom is definitely the way to go when you need trusted legal help quickly, efficiently, and don't want to spend a huge amount of money on an attorney.


—Rebecca F., LZ Legal Services  customer

I usually use LegalZoom because I know the work will be done correctly and professionally.


—Angela M., LZ Legal Services   customer

The attorneys answered every question, but more importantly, gave great advice and opinions. Their input made it so much easier to make my final decision.


—Leonard S., LZ Legal Services  customer

Popular Services

Demand Letter
Help recover what you’re owed by communicating what money or debts are outstanding.
$299
Learn more
$299
Estate Planning Advice
Choose the best estate planning document for you and your loved ones with attorney guidance.
$249
Learn more
$249
Contract Review
Catch any red flags and help ensure your wishes are met by getting attorney guidance before you sign.
$399
Learn more
$399
Independent Contractor Agreement
Set your business up for success by deciding if a contractor is the right fit and defining expectations.
$899
Learn more
$899
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm that advertises on our site. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is LZ Legal Services, LLC (email: info@lzlegalservices.com). LZ Legal Services is authorized and licensed by the Arizona Supreme Court, license number 70123. LegalZoom is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice, except where authorized through its subsidiary law firm LZ Legal Services, LLC.