What is a non-disclosure agreement? NDA types, examples, and use

Updated on: April 16, 2024 · 6 min read
Nondisclosure agreements, or NDAs, protect confidential business information from being prematurely disclosed to the public or falling into the hands of competitors.
Here's what you should know about them.
A nondisclosure agreement, or NDA, creates a confidential relationship between a person or business that has confidential or trade secret information and another person who has access to that information. The NDA protects these business secrets by limiting the way they can be used or disclosed.
A trade secret is any type of information that a business wants to keep private so it can enjoy an economic advantage over its competitors. The term “trade secret" may sound high-tech—and in fact, technology companies often do have trade secrets—but trade secrets aren't relegated to any one industry. Examples include:
A nondisclosure agreement may be a stand-alone document or in confidentiality clauses in another document such as an employment agreement, an independent contractor agreement, or a contract that establishes a business relationship. A standard nondisclosure agreement or confidentiality agreement includes the following:
It depends on the terms of the NDA. Breaching or violating an NDA is a serious offense and can result in one of several courses of action. Here are some actions that can come from NDA violations:
Depending on the situation, there can be different types of nondisclosure agreements to consider. Some are one-sided, while others contain restrictions on both sides. Here are the two types of NDAs to choose from:
Unilateral nondisclosure agreements are the most common NDAs available. They act as a one-way contract, as only one party discloses information to another party. Some common examples of unilateral NDAs include:
Mutual nondisclosure agreements (MNDA), also known as bilateral agreements, are used when two parties disclose confidential information to each other. Each party can then decide how their information is restricted and used.
For example, a company contemplating a merger or joint venture with another company may enter into a mutual nondisclosure agreement. This way, they're both able to share private company information without fear of it being used against them.
Nondisclosure agreements have become increasingly common in various situations. Here are a few examples:
If your business deals with sensitive information, inventions, research, or product development, you'll want to make sure your employees don't divulge company information to outsiders. Even if you just have ordinary business information such as sales data and customer lists, an employee nondisclosure agreement can help keep that information out of the hands of competitors.
Whether it's your virtual assistant, your part-time bookkeeper, or the person you hired to help with a special project, independent contractors may have access to information that you don't want to be made public. Like an employee NDA, an independent contractor NDA can help keep business information private.
If you approach venture capitalists or other investors for funding, you'll likely need to divulge information about your products, your finances, and your business plans. An NDA can help ensure that they don't share your ideas with a competing business.
Lawyers are obligated to keep their clients' information confidential, but that's not true of most other businesspeople. If the people with whom you do business receive or have access to your confidential business information, you may want them to sign an NDA.
When two parties are in a dispute, there is a formal process for exchanging information. Both parties must sign confidentiality agreements that prohibit disclosure or use of the information outside of the litigation. This prevents competition and theft.
Nondisclosure agreements may act as a safety net for your business information, but they're not a catchall. NDAs possess certain limitations when it comes to protecting your ideas. These limitations include:
Within a nondisclosure agreement, there is an exclusions clause containing information that is omitted from the agreement. On the other hand, if an agreement is too vague or tries to include nonconfidential information, it can be legally challenged.
Nondisclosure agreements are legally binding contracts and are therefore legally enforceable.
During the course of your business or employment, it's likely that you will be asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement. Remember that nondisclosure agreements can be contained in other documents, so you should look for headings such as "Confidentiality," "Confidential Information," or "Nondisclosure."
Also pay attention to the amount of time the NDA will remain in effect for, as some NDAs can remain in effect past the term of employment. Look for the information that is deemed confidential to ensure it's not too vague or overreaching.
Finally, make sure what's considered a breach of contract is included in the NDA.
Nondisclosure agreements are protective measures to safeguard your business. But if they're not handled properly, you could leave yourself vulnerable.
Be sure to have a strong nondisclosure agreement in place that's signed by all employees. Remember to be considerate of your wording to clearly define what is and isn't confidential information.
Whether you draft one from scratch or use a nondisclosure agreement template, an NDA is a great way to protect sensitive business information from being disclosed to others. If you routinely receive confidential information from others, you'll probably also be asked to sign their NDAs. Just be sure you read them first and understand your legal obligations.
