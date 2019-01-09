Writing a roommate agreement

Find more Legal Forms and Templates
Excellent
by Ronna L. DeLoe, Esq.
Ronna L. DeLoe is a freelance writer and a published author who has written hundreds of legal articles. She does...
Updated on: April 16, 2024 · 4 min read
As a tenant, you have certain rights and duties. If the landlord lists your roommate on the lease, your roommate is a co-tenant, with the same rights you have. If, however, you take on a roommate with a lease that only you have signed as tenant, then that person isn't a co-tenant, and you're actually in a landlord-tenant relationship with your roommate.
Even if your roommate is a co-tenant, having a roommate agreement is wise because it explains what's allowed, what's not allowed, and who's responsible for certain payments. A roommate agreement is also important because, if your roommate vacates early, it can help you avoid having to pay all of the rent and utilities.
A roommate agreement, also known as a roommate rental agreement, is a contract between you and your roommate. If the lease allows you to add a roommate without the landlord's consent, then you can do so. If not, get permission from your landlord or you both risk eviction for breaking the lease.
Assuming you can add a roommate, a roommate agreement can prevent future lawsuits. While a court won't enforce your cleaning schedule, it will likely uphold standard contractual promises in the agreement, such as what the roommate is responsible for if they vacate early.
Standard roommate agreements are legally binding, and you can tailor them to your specific situation. Their contents can include:
If you include all or most of these clauses, you're helping resolve issues before they arise. You can draft a roommate agreement yourself or have an attorney draft one. A well-written roommate agreement can go a long way to protect your rights and to help ensure a happier living situation. For those who're in a live-in relation, LegalZoom also provides a cohabitation agreement template.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read