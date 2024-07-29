What Does Strict Liability Mean in Personal Injury Cases?

Updated on: July 29, 2024 · 7 min read

Strict liability, or absolute liability, is a legal doctrine that holds a defendant responsible for the consequences of their actions, even in the absence of neglect or criminal intent.

This liability standard is important because it can help protect the public by holding other parties accountable for their actions. In doing so, those parties have a legal responsibility to ensure their products and activities are safe.

We'll explore strict liability in tort and criminal law, discuss strict liability vs. negligence, and reveal some common defenses against these liability claims.

What is strict liability?

The strict liability definition in law determines a defendant is held accountable for their actions, regardless of whether they acted negligently or intentionally. In other words, the defendant is considered strictly liable for any damages or injuries associated with their actions, even if they exercised due care.

Typically, strict liability rules apply to defendants like manufacturers producing products and parties engaging in abnormally dangerous activities. Therefore, strict liability helps the public feel safe and holds those parties liable for their actions, encouraging them to take greater care while making it easier for victims to receive compensation.

To prove strict liability cases, the plaintiff simply needs to show that damages occurred for the defendant to be held responsible. Whether the defendant did the action on purpose or with malintent is irrelevant in strict liability cases. This differs from other legal standards that typically require the plaintiff to prove that the defendant acted recklessly or intended to cause harm.

Strict liability applies in both tort law and criminal law. While strict liability in tort and criminal law both hold the defendant liable without proof of intent or fault, their applications have some key differences.

Strict liability tort

A strict liability tort is a civil law designed to compensate victims for harm or losses caused by the defendant. It's important to note that a tort is not a crime but rather an act or omission that results in damages.

Strict liability cases in tort law usually oversee activities that involve product liability, aggressive animals, or abnormally dangerous conditions.

Product liability

In product liability claims, a victim can recover compensation from a manufacturer or seller for distributing a defective product that caused them harm. For example, the manufacturer may have failed to provide proper safety instructions that would help avoid damages, or the product may have exploded due to a manufacturing defect, resulting in injuries.

Strict product liability claims don't require plaintiffs to prove that the defendants acted negligently or intentionally; the plaintiffs only need to prove that the defective product resulted in personal injury.

Dangerous animals

Strict liability in tort also applies to victims of animal attacks. In a personal injury claim like this, an owner can be held strictly liable if their animal injured someone.

While many of these strict liability cases involve exotic or wild animals, especially those known to have dangerous tendencies, depending on the local laws, they may also extend to household pets.

For instance, in the case of dog bites, some states follow strict liability laws that automatically hold the owner liable for the injuries their dog caused, regardless of whether the dog had a history of aggression.

Abnormally dangerous activities

The third application of strict liability torts in civil lawsuits holds parties involved in abnormally dangerous activities liable for their actions. Examples of strict liability activities that are inherently dangerous include storing explosives, transporting hazardous materials, demolition and blasting, and keeping wild animals.

If any of these actions, which involve inherent dangers, resulted in damages, the defendant would be held strictly liable.

Strict liability in criminal law

Now, let's move on to strict liability crimes in criminal law.

Unlike tort cases, these liability claims apply to actual crimes or criminal offenses that do not require proof of intent or knowledge. In other words, whether the defendant intentionally or knowingly did something illegal is irrelevant because they committed the crime and are still held liable.

Some examples of criminal law strict liability offensives include the following:

Statutory rape. The defendant had intercourse with a minor without knowing or asking their age.

The defendant had intercourse with a minor without knowing or asking their age. Selling alcohol to minors. The seller sold alcohol to a minor who they believed was at least 21 years old.

The seller sold alcohol to a minor who they believed was at least 21 years old. Driving over the speed limit. The driver may not have realized they were speeding, but they were caught driving 15 mph over the speed limit.

Strict liability vs. negligence: Key differences

If we look at liability vs. negligence, there are some key differences.

With strict liability offenses, the plaintiff does not need to prove the defendant's intent, negligence, or fault. The plaintiff simply needs to prove the defendant caused the damages. This means even a prudent person who took reasonable care could be held strictly liable in a personal injury case.

For example, let's consider a product liability claim where the plaintiff purchased a bookshelf with a design defect that caused it to topple over and break their leg. Strict liability law says the plaintiff only needs to show that the product manufacturer designed a defective product but not that it intentionally created a faulty one.

In contrast, negligence requires the plaintiff to prove that the defendant was at fault and acted without a duty of care. To prove they failed to exercise duty of care, the plaintiff has to show that the defendant didn't act as a reasonably prudent person would in similar circumstances.

For instance, let's say a distracted driver caused a car accident because they were texting on their phone and hadn't noticed the traffic light had changed. The driver didn't cause the accident on purpose, but their carelessness contributed to the situation. To prove negligence, the plaintiff (the victim of the car crash) must demonstrate that the driver acted without duty of care, meaning they didn't operate their vehicle safely or pay attention to the road.

What are common defenses to strict liability claims?

While strict liability cases tend to be easier to establish than cases involving negligence or intentional wrongdoing, there are some common defenses to strict liability claims we should address.

Assumption of risk

The assumption of risk defense suggests that the plaintiff voluntarily engaged with the product or activity with an understanding of the associated risks.

For instance, maybe the plaintiff went skydiving, knowing full well that there was a significant risk of serious injury or death. Even if a faulty parachute caused an accident resulting in injuries, the plaintiff may not have a case since they entered the activity knowing it was considered abnormally dangerous.

Statute of limitations

Most states have statutes of limitations that set time deadlines for filing strict liability claims. The plaintiff must initiate legal action within a certain amount of time of discovering the damages. If that time limit expires, the claim is no longer valid.

Statute of repose

Some states mandate a statute of repose. A statue of repose is similar to statute of limitations in that it sets a deadline by which the plaintiff must take legal action, but it doesn't hinge on when damages were discovered. It's unique in that the time limit might end after the sale or use of the product, sometimes before the damages even occur.

Third-party fault

Another common defense is a third-party fault. This occurs when the defense can claim that another party contributed to the damages.

Compliance with regulations

The defendant can also claim that they complied with all relevant safety regulations, industry standards, and laws, arguing that they shouldn't be found strictly liable for the damages.

Preparing for a strict liability claim

If you're considering filing a strict liability claim, we recommend consulting with an experienced personal injury lawyer who can help you navigate the legal process. Whether it's a product liability lawsuit or a case involving abnormally dangerous conditions, a lawyer can provide you with legal advice on what next steps to take.

FAQs

Check out the answers to some frequently asked questions about strict liability rules and cases.

Do I need a lawyer for a strict liability case?

Yes, we advise hiring a lawyer to oversee your strict liability case. They can provide legal counsel, represent you in court, and help you receive compensation for the injury or harm you experienced.

Consult with one in our network of professional attorneys who can offer legal help.

What types of damages can be recovered under strict liability?

Some common types of damages that can be recovered under strict liability include medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, loss of life enjoyment, and property damage.

What’s the difference between tort law and personal injury law?

Tort law is a kind of civil law that oversees situations where someone is harmed by another's wrongdoing. Personal injury law is a subcategory of tort law that specifically looks at cases where someone was harmed due to negligence or intentional actions.

Is strict liability without fault?

Yes, strict liability is without fault. This means the defendant is held liable because they were responsible for the actions that resulted in damages, not because they intentionally committed the harm.

What must a plaintiff prove in a strict liability claim?

The plaintiff must prove they were harmed as a result of the defendant's actions.