Why you should hire a motorcycle accident attorney

For the millions of motorcyclists on America’s roads, the feeling of the open road is irresistible. But it can also be risky out there: According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), approximately 80% of reported motorcycle crashes result in injury or death, compared to just 20% for car accidents.
If you or a loved one has been in a motorcycle crash, the medical bills and other costs can really add up. This is when you should consider working with a motorcycle accident attorney to seek financial compensation.
A motorcycle injury attorney specializes in representing clients involved in motorcycle accidents. They provide expert legal guidance and handle the complexities of personal injury claims, helping accident victims get fair compensation. If you’ve been in a motorcycle accident, your attorney and their legal team can do the following:
Motorcycle attorneys are a type of personal injury attorney, which means they’re specialized in handling these types of cases. This is what they bring to the table:
Auto accident lawyers—whether for car or motorcycle accident cases—will understand the complexities of things like traffic laws and helmet regulations in your area. They’ll also know how to prove fault in a motorcycle accident based on the laws of your state. For example, they’ll know how comparative negligence laws can affect your case. Their expertise helps you get the compensation you deserve for your injuries.
Building a strong motorcycle accident lawsuit depends on gathering strong evidence. A motorcycle accident attorney will know how to read a police report, understand medical records, and analyze accident scene photos and traffic camera footage to reconstruct the scene. They’ll even collect witness statements if possible. All of this helps you get more financial compensation.
Your insurance company may try to minimize your payout to protect themselves. Insurance adjusters are skilled at reducing settlement offers, and they’ll sometimes undervalue your claim. You need a motorcycle accident attorney to communicate on your behalf, present evidence, and negotiate with the insurance company to ensure your losses are covered.
Before you can argue for fair compensation, you need to know what “fair” means. Calculating damages for a motorcycle accident claim is complex, especially when you consider noneconomic damages. A motorcycle accident lawyer will understand the full scope of what you’ve lost and know how to use expert testimony to quantify pain and suffering, emotional distress, and loss of enjoyment of life.
Fair settlements after motorcycle accidents take into account both economic and noneconomic damages.
Economic damages may include the following:
Non-economic damages aren’t based on set financial amounts, so they’re harder to calculate—but just as important. For example:
The average motorcycle accident settlement amount can range from tens of thousands of dollars into the millions. It’s based on the specifics of each case, and many factors can influence the final settlement, such as the severity of injuries, total financial losses, and long-term impacts on the person’s life.
In a motorcycle accident that resulted in severe injuries or wrongful death, settlements can reach into the hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars. An experienced attorney will be able to give you a more accurate estimate based on the unique details of your situation.
You can pursue a motorcycle accident case without a lawyer, but having one increases your chances of receiving fair compensation. Legal processes can be complex and must be completed within the statute of limitations. Plus, insurance companies often aim to minimize payouts and without legal representation, you might end up accepting a lower settlement.
If you’re not sure whether you need a motorcycle or car accident lawyer, there’s a compromise: Schedule an online consultation with a personal injury attorney through LegalZoom to get advice on how to move forward.
As you start your search, it can feel like there are lots of motorcycle and car accident lawyers out there. To find the best match, you can:
The time limit to file a motorcycle accident claim, known as the statute of limitations, typically ranges from one to three years, depending on the state. Building a motorcycle accident case can take time, so consult with an attorney as soon as you can.
First, call the police out to the scene so they can make an official report. Since motorcycle accidents often involve falls, it’s a good idea to be evaluated by EMS on the scene—which can also help with injury documentation. Take photographs and video of the motorcycle accident, vehicle damages, and any injuries. Don’t forget to include details of the scene—such as stop lights, weather conditions, and traffic—in your videos. You should also take statements from any witnesses and get their contact information.
Fault in a motorcycle wreck varies depending on the circumstances. It can be the motorcyclist, another driver, or even both parties. Factors like speeding, reckless driving, failure to yield, and impaired driving are often assessed. Your auto accident lawyer will conduct a thorough investigation.
Yes, you can sometimes still recover compensation even if you were partially at fault, depending on your state's laws. Many states follow comparative negligence rules, which allow you to recover damages proportionate to your degree of fault, as long as you’re less than 50% at fault. For example, if you’re found 25% at fault, you can still recover compensation equal to 75% of your damages. A motorcycle accident lawyer can help you navigate these laws.
If you hit a motorcyclist, first check if they’re injured and get medical help if necessary. Exchange information with the motorcyclist, gather evidence from the scene, and report the accident to the police and your insurance company. Legal consequences for motorcycle accidents depend on who was at fault, but you could face liability for damages.
