Why you should hire a bicycle accident attorney

Bicycle accidents can leave you with serious injuries. Don't hesitate to seek the help of a bicycle accident lawyer if you've been hurt. Learn why and when you need their expertise.
by Swara Ahluwalia
by Swara Ahluwalia
Updated on: July 19, 2024 · 8 min read
Did you get knocked off your bike and injure your wrist because of a malfunctioning bike? You're not alone. Every year, over 45,000 Americans suffer an injury related to bike accidents, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. You're probably thinking, "Should I get a lawyer for my bicycle crash?" Absolutely! If you are a victim of someone else’s negligence, which, in this case, could be the bike manufacturer, you have the right to file for compensation.
Having a bicycle accident attorney by your side is the best way to fight against negligent drivers, insurance companies, and other at-fault parties. Accident attorneys have the specialized knowledge to navigate the world of personal injury and can get you the best compensation for your injuries.
Most injured bicyclists lack experience with the legal system or accident claims process. It’s a maze of complicated and fine-print wording, strict deadlines, and lots of paperwork.
A bike accident lawyer can do the following:
Even swerving off a bike lane can cause significant injuries like internal organ damage or jaw fracture, sidelining you for weeks. Valuing injuries during recovery is difficult, and long-term damages can be overlooked.
A bicycle accident attorney puts their years of experience to calculate the maximum compensation you can legally receive. This is usually the trickiest part of the claims process, and it’s best to let the experts handle it.
If you are a victim of a bike accident where it wasn’t your fault—say a driver ran into you because he was speeding—you’re entitled to the following economic and non-economic damages:
It’s difficult to put an average settlement figure to a bicycle accident. Multiple factors influence the final settlement, including severity of injuries, long-term impact, loss of wages, cause of the accident, coverage of insurance, and strength of evidence. Two bike riders who encountered the same bike accident could get different settlements because they sustained different injuries.
You can expect a higher settlement if you have suffered a significant injury. A bicycle attorney can give you a fair estimate of how much compensation you can demand.
Bike law is complicated and subjected to state and local regulations. A bicycle crash attorney has an in-depth understanding of these traffic laws, bicycle safety laws, and a cyclist’s rights.
There are common rules that apply across all states. Like any other driver, a bike rider must follow the rules of the road. For example, bicyclists must pass on the left and yield right of way to pedestrians. Here are some more examples of laws that could apply to a bike crash.
Cyclists, like other drivers, have the right to an entire lane. However, each state has a different rule regarding how much space motor vehicle drivers must give a cyclist while passing them.
Wearing helmets is not mandatory for bicyclists above the age of 18. However, some law firms might argue that your head injuries occurred because you were not wearing a helmet. This can decrease your compensation amount.
The majority of states require cyclists to stop at every stop sign. However, few states have adopted the “Idaho Stop,” which allows cyclists to interpret red lights as a yield if there is no oncoming traffic or pedestrians.
If designated bike lanes are available, cyclists must use them. However, bike riders can move out of the bike lane for passing or making a turn.
A bicycle accident lawyer can provide legal strategies and advice to help you obtain the best possible outcome. They will also be able to explain if you stand to recover damages if you are partially at fault.
Timely action and securing the proper evidence are vital to proving who is accountable and facilitating fair compensation. But, evidence gathering is a lengthy and time-consuming process. If you are injured and recovering, you might not be able to document evidence to support your claim.
An experienced attorney can immediately step in to preserve important evidence and build a watertight personal injury case.
Bicycle accident lawyers, for instance, can do the following:
Of course, it’s possible. But in most bike crashes, filing a claim without a lawyer puts you at a disadvantage from the get-go. There’s no substitute for experience and knowledge of the law in the intricate world of personal injury.
If you’re unsure whether you should represent yourself in court, consult one of LegalZoom’s personal injury experts. Over the consultation call, they will learn about your case, explain the damages you’re entitled to, and provide a customized plan to proceed so you get the best possible remuneration.
You can find a reliable bicycle attorney by asking for referrals. If you’ve used a lawyer for a different legal matter, like a prenuptial agreement, ask them who they recommend. Another option is to use LegalZoom's personal injury attorney directory to connect with a network of vetted and independent bicycle accident attorneys. You can read about the lawyer’s experience representing cyclists and read client testimonials from the convenience of your home.
A quick Google or online directory search will yield multiple results, but just because someone sits at the top of the list doesn’t mean they are the right fit. You’ll need to do a bit of digging. In fact, many bicycle attorneys offer a free case evaluation that can help you assess their skillset.
During the free consultation, ask the following questions to determine whether you have the most capable lawyer for your case.
The statute of limitations (how long you have to file a lawsuit after your crash) is typically between one to three years, but this can vary state to state.
First, check on the injured cyclist and call for medical treatment. Next, exchange contact and insurance information. It's your legal duty to report the accident to the police.
