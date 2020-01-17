17 types of lawyers

Updated on: July 11, 2024 · 13 min read

The legal field touches practically every aspect of our lives. Whether you're closing a business deal, getting out of a lease agreement, or planning for your family’s future, you likely can find a lawyer with the expertise to guide you through it. Let’s take a look at some of the most common types of lawyers and how to pick the right one for your situation.

Estate planning lawyer

An estate planning lawyer can help you manage your assets and create a plan to distribute them after you pass away. That way, your beneficiaries are more likely to avoid probate court and any potential legal disputes, though estate planning lawyers also specialize in these procedures. Here’s why you may consider working with one:

Draft legally binding wills to distribute assets according to your wishes

Protect your estate with living, irrevocable, and special needs trusts

Create living wills and healthcare proxies to specify your medical care

Mediate and resolve conflicts among your beneficiaries

Develop strategies to lower estate and inheritance taxes

Bankruptcy lawyer

Bankruptcy lawyers can help you decide if you or your business should file for bankruptcy and, if so, the most suitable chapter. Throughout the process, they handle all necessary paperwork, represent you in court, and negotiate with creditors on your behalf. In some cases, bankruptcy lawyers may help you find viable alternatives to avoid bankruptcy altogether. Other ways they can help include:

Work to reduce or restructure your debt

Help safeguard your property during bankruptcy

Make sure all actions comply with bankruptcy laws and regulations

Provide guidance on improving your financial health post-bankruptcy

Contract lawyer

A contract lawyer protects your interests in all things related to legal agreements. Whether you’re entering into a business deal or leasing land, they interpret the fine print and help you understand your legal obligations. Alternatively, contract lawyers can help you draft new agreements and secure favorable terms, among other beneficial services:

Identify potential risks and advocate for fairer terms

Mediate and handle conflicts arising from contract violations

Update contracts to reflect new terms or changes

Assist with contracts for mergers, acquisitions, and other transactions

Provide guidance on backing out of an agreement and the potential legal consequences

Employment lawyer

Employment lawyers handle issues related to the workplace, such as wrongful termination, discrimination, wage and hour disputes, and compliance with labor laws. They often work with new businesses to establish clear workplace guidelines and rules, as well as employees to resolve ongoing conflicts. Here are other examples of what an employment lawyer can do for you:

Draft and review employment contracts, non-compete agreements, and other legal documents

Ensure compliance with labor laws, including the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA)

Assist with investigations and responses to workplace complaints

Advocate for employees facing retaliation or wrongful termination

Family lawyer

From adoption to divorce, these lawyers specialize in various family matters. They can help you draft a prenuptial agreement, mediate child custody disputes with your spouse, and represent you in court if ever needed. Family lawyers are particularly skilled in dealing with sensitive situations, allowing you to focus on what matters most: your and your loved ones’ well-being. Here’s why you might seek their help:

Navigate the legal requirements to adopt a child

Advocate for your parental rights and your child’s best interests

Create a prenuptial agreement to protect your assets

Guide and represent you during the divorce process

Adjust child or spousal support based on changing circumstances

Intellectual property lawyer

Also known as an IP lawyer, this legal expert can help protect original inventions and works, such as your brand, writing, or artwork. They handle patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets, not to mention defending against infringement claims and negotiating agreements. Intellectual property lawyers can also assist you or your business with the following:

Develop strategies to keep proprietary information confidential

Represent you in disputes over intellectual property rights

Advise on the sale or acquisition of intellectual property

Outline the legal use of your intellectual property by others

Real estate lawyer

A real estate lawyer specializes in property transactions, whether you’re buying, selling, or leasing. They can assist throughout the process, from contracts to title searches, and help resolve any disputes that arise. Real estate lawyers can also assist with zoning issues, property taxes, and financing options, among other matters in the industry:

Draft and review commercial or residential lease agreements

Conduct thorough title searches and uncover any potential legal issues

Oversee the closing process for property transactions

Provide legal advice for real estate developments

Handle conflicts over property lines, rights, and ownership

Personal injury lawyer

If you ever get injured due to someone else’s negligence, whether in a car accident, a slip and fall, or a dog attack, you’d want to consult a personal injury lawyer. This type of lawyer can help you seek compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and other damages. With their expertise, they negotiate with insurance companies and represent you in court if needed. They can also do the following:

Offer guidance on the best course of action for your accident claim

Help recover the costs of medical treatment, rehabilitation, or lost time from work

Collect necessary documentation and testimonies to support your claim

Represent families who seek compensation for the wrongful death of a loved one

Tax lawyer

A tax lawyer helps individuals and businesses navigate tax laws and regulations, both at the federal and state level. They can provide advice on tax planning, compliance, and minimizing liabilities, whether you’re dealing with an audit or inheriting an estate. Like accountants, their knowledge helps prevent tax complications and legal issues. Other ways tax lawyers can help you include:

Represent you during IRS or state tax audits

File tax appeals for unfavorable decisions

Negotiate with tax authorities to resolve disputes

Consult businesses on corporate tax law and compliance

Help with tax planning and regulations for international operations

Corporate lawyer

A corporate lawyer specializes in the legal aspects of running a business. They assist with everything from forming a new company to ensuring compliance with laws and regulations. Corporate lawyers handle mergers and acquisitions, draft contracts, and provide advice on corporate governance. From a broad perspective, they protect your company from legal risks, which can include these duties:

Assist with incorporating and structuring new businesses

Offer legal advice regarding board duties, shareholder rights, and compliance

Advise on securities laws for various investment types

Handle legal matters related to employee relations and contracts

Mediate and resolve disputes with other businesses

Social Security disability lawyer

These lawyers advise individuals on how to apply for and secure disability benefits. They understand the nuances of Social Security law and work with you to gather all necessary medical records, complete applications, and, if need be, appeal denied claims. Social Security disability lawyers make the application process less stressful and increase your chances of a successful outcome, as they can handle the following:

Determine if you meet the criteria for Social Security benefits

Collect and organize the necessary information to complete your application

Explain the types of benefits you’re entitled to receive

Help you prepare for disability hearings

Work to negotiate favorable settlements

Civil litigation lawyer

A civil litigation lawyer represents clients in non-criminal legal matters such as contract disagreements, property disputes, and even class action suits. They aim to solve conflicts through mediation and negotiation, but they can also represent you in court if this isn't possible. From gathering evidence to drafting legal documents, these lawyers oversee the entire case and help you do the following:

Initiate legal action on your behalf or represent you if facing a lawsuit

Prepare pleadings, motions, and briefs for court proceedings

Conduct discovery with the other party

Manage the process of appealing a court decision

General practice lawyer

Similar to a primary care doctor, a general practice lawyer offers a broad range of legal services rather than specializing in one particular area. They can assist with everyday, low-complexity legal needs, such as reviewing a contract or disputing a traffic violation, but may not have the specialization needed for more nuanced issues. Still, their versatility makes them a convenient option for numerous legal needs. They can:

Create and evaluate agreements for personal or business use

Represent you in minor criminal cases

Prepare and submit necessary paperwork for various cases

Offer general advice on your legal rights or obligations

Immigration lawyer

These lawyers help clients navigate the immigration process and comply with the law. Immigration lawyers work on cases involving visa applications, green cards, citizenship, deportation defense, and more. They stay up-to-date on changing policies and ensure you follow all the necessary steps, whether to work, study, or live permanently in a new country. Other duties of an immigration lawyer include:

Help you apply for the appropriate visa type

Guide you through the steps to obtain permanent residency

Assist individuals seeking asylum due to persecution in their home country

Ensure businesses comply with immigration laws when hiring foreign workers

Appeal denied immigration applications and advise on next steps

Criminal lawyer

Whether it’s a minor infraction or a serious felony, criminal defense lawyers represent individuals and organizations charged with criminal law offenses. They work to protect your rights, negotiate plea deals, and present your side of the case in court. While no one ever wants to need a criminal lawyer, they can make a substantial difference in the outcome and help with the following:

Provide legal counsel and advice on the best defense strategies

Ensure your rights are protected during interrogations

Work with prosecutors to reduce charges or sentences

Assist in securing bail or arranging bail hearings

Medical malpractice lawyer

A medical malpractice lawyer specializes in cases where patients have been harmed due to the negligence or errors of their healthcare professional. They can help you pursue compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering, as they understand medical law and how to hold the other party responsible for their actions. Here are other examples of what these lawyers do:

Examine medical records and gather evidence to support your claim

Work with professionals to establish standards of care and identify negligence

Negotiate settlements to receive fair compensation

Advocate for clients during trials if settlements cannot be reached

Assess and quantify the extent of harm and financial losses

Workers’ compensation lawyer

A workers’ compensation lawyer advises employees who have been injured on the job. They can help you understand how the claims process works and ensure you receive proper medical care and financial support for lost wages. Whether you’ve suffered from a workplace accident or developed an illness because of your job, this type of lawyer is best equipped to advocate for your rights and handle these tasks:

Help you complete and submit accurate workers’ compensation claims

Explain the types of benefits you’re entitled to receive

Advocate on your behalf during workers��’ compensation hearings and appeals

Help with arrangements for modified duties or return-to-work programs

How to choose an attorney

With so many different legal specialties, the good news is there’s likely a lawyer who knows exactly how to work through what you need. But how do you choose one? Follow these steps to find the right match.

1. Determine your legal needs

As the previous list shows, legal issues vary widely. While you can consult a general practice lawyer if you aren’t sure where to begin, try to pinpoint your specific needs first. For instance, are you dealing with a personal injury, a family matter, a tax dispute, or something else? In the same sense that you’d want a plumber for a leaky faucet versus an electrician for a blown fuse, you want to identify which lawyer has the right expertise for your specific legal issue.

2. Conduct research and referrals

Next, it’s time to start researching potential lawyers to work with. You can begin by asking friends, family, and colleagues if they can recommend a lawyer who has helped them with similar issues. You can also research lawyer directories, review sites, and professional services like LegalZoom to find reputable lawyers.

3. Check credentials and background

After gathering a list of potential lawyers, you want to confirm they’re in good standing. Specifically, you should verify that each attorney has a license to practice in your state and no disciplinary actions, which you can typically find through your state’s bar association.

Additionally, review their educational background, years of experience, and areas of specialization. Look for any awards, recognitions, or memberships in professional organizations, as these can indicate a higher level of expertise.

4. Schedule consultations

Once you’ve identified the most promising candidates, the next step is to schedule consultations with them. During these meetings, which are usually free, ask about their experience with cases similar to yours, how they might approach your legal issue, and availability to take your case. Jot down notes and ask follow-up questions, but don’t feel compelled to move forward if it doesn’t seem like the right fit.

5. Evaluate communication and comfort level

During your initial consultations, assess how the lawyers listen to your concerns and explain legal concepts. They should be able to communicate clearly and relate to you in a way that you understand. Above all else, consider how comfortable you feel with the lawyer and whether they seem approachable, responsive, and genuinely interested in your case.

6. Consider the cost

Legal fees can vary significantly, so you should ask about the cost structure before making a decision. Lawyers may charge an hourly rate, contingency fees, or fixed prices for specific services. Make sure to get a clear estimate of the total cost and ask about any additional expenses that might arise. It’s also wise to compare the costs of different lawyers to ensure you’re getting a fair price for what you need.

7. Track record and references

If need be, you can ask your shortlist of candidates for references from past clients or their success rate for cases like yours. All things being equal, you want to work with the professional who gives you the best chance of a favorable outcome.

With the right attorney by your side, you can work through the complexities of your legal matter and trust that your interests are well-represented. If you haven’t reached this point, however, you might want to consider an online service like LegalZoom to narrow your options. Whether you need help with a business or personal legal matter, our network of attorneys can point you in the right direction and offer the support you deserve.

FAQs

For more information about lawyers and what they do, here are some of the most common questions other readers have:

What is the most popular lawyer type?

The most popular type of lawyer varies by region and demand, but personal injury lawyers are frequently sought after throughout the country. Family and contract lawyers also tend to be in high demand, as they offer several services that apply to clients of all backgrounds.

What type of lawyer goes to court the most?

Civil litigation lawyers often go to court to represent their clients, including for personal injury claims, contract disputes, and other common civil matters. Likewise, criminal defense attorneys frequently defend their clients in court. However, this depends on the area and the types of cases your local court typically handles.

How much does a lawyer cost?

The cost of a lawyer depends on their experience, the type of case, and your location. Fees can range from $100 to more than $500 per hour, though some lawyers work on a contingency fee basis, especially in personal injury cases.