How to sue your lawyer

when and if you can file for malpractice against a lawyer you hired.
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Updated on: March 16, 2023
When you hire an attorney, you do so with trust and confidence. Most attorneys are upstanding and do a good job for their clients. Unfortunately, there are also some bad eggs out there. If your attorney has done something wrong, you may want to consider suing a lawyer for malpractice.
When suing an attorney for legal malpractice, you will need to show that the attorney did not use the ordinary amount of skill and care that most attorneys use in similar situations.
It's important to understand that just because you lost your case, it does not mean your attorney committed malpractice.
In every case, one side will win and one will lose, despite the skill and experience of the lawyers on each side. Instead, malpractice is about an attorney's making mistakes that other attorneys would not have made.
To win when you sue an attorney for malpractice, you need to show that:
There are a variety of ways in which you may feel you have been wronged, leading you to want to sue attorney for malpractice.
There are several alternatives to suing your lawyer.
It is very frustrating to feel that an attorney you trusted has let you down. Suing for malpractice is one way for you to be compensated for wrongdoing by your lawyer.
