How to choose the right lawyer

by Belle Wong, J.D.
Updated on: June 11, 2024 · 3 min read
Finding the right lawyer for your needs may seem like an intimidating process, but, as with any other consumer transaction, doing your research is key.
At one point or another, many people find themselves in a situation where they're in need of the services of a good lawyer. Whether it's handling a real estate transaction, setting up a business, or dealing with a family law issue, there are a vast number of situations where the experience and expertise of a good lawyer will be necessary.
If you're looking for a lawyer to help you deal with a legal issue that has emerged in your life, you may be wondering how to find an attorney and how to know if you're choosing the right lawyer for your particular legal needs.
It's important to remember that the lawyer is offering a service and that you, as a potential consumer of that service, can and should evaluate the services offered in much the same way you'd evaluate any other type of service you're looking to purchase.
The first step in the process of choosing the right lawyer, then, is the research phase. Ideally, you want to start with the names of several lawyers, and, as with the purchase of most other services, personal referrals are often the best place to start. Begin compiling your list by asking friends, neighbors, and business associates for recommendations.
State bar associations are also good resources for finding lawyers who practice in the field in which you require assistance. Online resources can be another good source, and many such resources have the added benefit of offering consumer reviews, so you can see how other people have rated their interactions with a particular attorney.
Once you've compiled a list of potential attorneys, you can begin the evaluation process. Most lawyers offer a free initial consultation, and, as an informed consumer, you should take full advantage of these.
Be prepared with a written list of questions, and make notes during the consultation, so you can later compare the lawyers on your list. Important questions to ask during this initial consultation include the following:
Finally, in addition to getting answers to questions like these, you also want to make sure you and the attorney you retain are a good fit when it comes to personality. Ask yourself, do I feel at ease with this lawyer? Will I feel comfortable asking him or her questions and bringing up issues that concern me?
When you've selected the attorney you think will be a good fit, it's a good idea to call the organization in your state that handles attorney disciplinary matters to make sure the lawyer you've chosen has not been the subject of any disciplinary actions. In most states, this organization will be the state bar association, but it can vary, depending on your state.
Once you've completed this assessment process, you should have the answers you need to help you choose the right lawyer for your particular situation.
