Roberta Codemo
Roberta Codemo is a former paralegal. Her areas of specialty include probate and estate law.
Estate Planning for the Single Person
Estate planning for the single person differs from estate planning for married couples. It’s important that singles draw up an estate plan that provides specific instructions on how to manage their affairs.
Creating Your Website Terms and Conditions
The terms and conditions on your website lay down the ground rules for anyone who visits your website. Here are some tips for creating strong terms and conditions for your website.
Workplace Injury: What to Do if You Are Injured on the Job
If you’re injured at work you may want to know what you can do to recovery payment for your injuries. Find out what your legal options are, how to decide what to do, and more.
Difference Between LLC and LLP
Before registering your startup as a limited liability company (LLC) or a limited liability partnership (LLP) you should understand the full implications of each.
What Is a Bill of Sale?
A bill of sale legally records the transfer of ownership of an item. It isn't difficult to draft and can come in handy when you need proof you've sold an item of value.
How Do I Copyright My Music?
Copyright protection for your music is granted automatically when you record the song, but if you want the full power of the law behind you, you have to register the copyright. Find out how to register the copyright for your music and more.
Making Changes to an LLC by Filing Articles of Amendment
Changing your LLCs formation documents is generally a simple and straightforward process.
LLC vs. PC for the Solo Practice
When choosing the best way to set up your company, it's important to understand the tax repercussions and other differences between your options.
How Do I Obtain a Federal Tax Id When Forming an LLC?
If you open a business bank account or plan to hire employees, your LLC needs an EIN, or federal tax ID number. Find out your options for completing the simple form that's required.
Avoid These 7 Trademark Mistakes
Applying for a trademark can be a difficult process. Avoid these seven common mistakes people make when they get a trademark.
