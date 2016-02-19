10 mistakes entrepreneurs make when pitching to business investors

These mistakes that can readily be avoided with a bit of preparation.
Ready to start your business? Plans start at $0 + filing fees.
Excellent
by Roberta Codemo
Roberta Codemo is a former paralegal. Her areas of specialty include probate and estate law.
Updated on: March 16, 2023 · 4 min read
Your hard work and dedication have paid off, and you're ready to launch your startup. But before you do, you need to find investors who are willing to sink some startup funding into your new enterprise.
When looking for investors, you only have one shot at making a good first impression with a potential business investor, so be prepared with an elevator pitch that succinctly describes your business in 30 seconds or less—the length of an elevator ride.
Once you nail that crucial initial meeting with a group of business investors, practice your presentation, so you come across as smooth, polished, and professional.
A bad presentation will leave startup investors reaching for the doorknob, not their checkbooks.
Here are 10 common mistakes entrepreneurs make when pitching to investors and how to correct them.
An angel investor doesn't have time to read a 100-page business plan to learn more about your business. Spend some time pulling together a brief executive summary and a PowerPoint presentation that address, among other things:
Finding investors takes perseverance and a bit of luck. When you find an investor, do your homework before the first meeting. A quick online search is often all that is needed. Ask yourself:
Knowing who your audience is beforehand tells you if this group of small business investors is a good fit for your startup.
Too often, entrepreneurs spend more time talking about what their product or service does than about why it is needed. Share a compelling story that addresses the problem your product or service was designed to solve and relate it to your audience, if possible.
If you can't clearly delineate how your product or service solves a problem, chances are you'll walk away without an angel funding offer.
Entrepreneurs often fail to address who their competition is when pitching, which only shows investors that they haven't done their homework. Chances are the investors you're meeting with already know what competitive products or services are out there, so be prepared to explain how your product or service differentiates you from your competitors.
Investors don't have all day to listen to your pitch. At most, you'll have 30 minutes to present your proposal.
Watch the clock, and don't spend too much time on introductions and small talk. Confirm how much time you have allotted for your presentation and stay on track.
You want to hit the important points of your pitch and allow time for discussion and questions afterward.
Have a working prototype of your product or service ready to show investors. If it can be arranged, arrive for your meeting a few minutes early to set up and make sure your demo works.
If it malfunctions during your presentation, don't waste time attempting to fix it. Also, bring paper backup copies of your presentation in case your on-screen presentation fails.
If your startup is new and has acquired zero to few customers to this point, it's difficult to discuss valuation in the beginning. It's best to wait for an investor to pose this question. Otherwise, you risk being shot down and looking foolish.
Investors want to know how their money will be invested and, ultimately, how they will make money by investing in your startup.
Be prepared to discuss how much has already been invested, and by whom, ownership percentages, and your proposed burn rate—the rate at which you'll spend money in excess of income—so investors know how much money you need to advance to the next level, as well as how they'll recoup their investment.
Make sure to include time for Q&A after your presentation. Anticipate the difficult questions and be prepared to give clear, concise answers.
Investors don't want to hear that you'll "get back to them with an answer." That shows a lack of preparation on your part and is a quick way for investors to move on to the next pitch.
Take the time to consider each question without rushing into an answer.
Never leave the meeting without a clear understanding of what the next steps are in the process. However, don't expect immediate feedback. It may take investors a few days to process what you presented to them.
While it can be scary asking for feedback, use this to your advantage. If the presentation has gone well, find out what additional materials the group needs. If it hasn't, learn from your mistakes and move forward.
At some point, as an entrepreneur, you will have to make a pitch before a group of investors to raise capital for your business. It takes practice to master the art of pitching, so start preparing before laying the groundwork for finding investors. Angel investing is about building relationships.
If you take the time to do the prep work and follow the steps outlined above, you can avoid the common mistakes entrepreneurs make when pitching to investors. Remember: It's your reputation on the line.
You may also like
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read