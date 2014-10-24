How to form an Ohio corporation

Find out how to start a corporation in Ohio, including how to file the paperwork you need, how much it costs, how to choose corporate leaders, and more.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: November 28, 2023 · 4 min read
Forming a corporation protects your personal assets if your business is sued or experiences financial difficulties. Unlike a general partnership or sole proprietorship, a corporation is a separate legal entity from its owners, and only the corporation’s assets can be used to satisfy the corporation’s financial obligations. There may also be other benefits to forming a corporation, such as tax savings and greater appeal for investors.
To form an Ohio corporation, you must file articles of incorporation and an appointment of statutory agent with the secretary of state, as well as pay a filing fee. Your corporation exists as soon as you file the articles unless a later date is specified. The articles of incorporation must include the following:
A corporation can offer different types of stock, called classes or series. These classes can offer different rights to their shareholders. For example, some classes of stock may offer voting rights while others do not.
Regarding stock structure, the following applies:
The secretary of state recommends that you check the availability of your proposed corporation name before filing articles of incorporation. This can be done by searching the secretary of state’s records online or by calling or emailing the secretary of state’s office.
You can reserve a corporation name for 180 days by filing an application with the secretary of state.
Your corporation’s name must meet the following requirements:
An incorporator signs and files the articles of incorporation and statutory agent appointment with the secretary of state. The following requirements apply when specifying incorporators:
Corporate directors are responsible for the overall goals, policies, and strategies of the corporation. They are fiduciaries, which means their actions must be in the best interests of the corporation and its shareholders.
The following requirements apply when specifying directors for your corporation:
A statutory agent, sometimes called a registered agent, is responsible for receiving notices, demands, and legal documents on the corporation’s behalf and passing those documents on to the corporation. When specifying a statutory agent for your corporation, you must adhere to the following requirements:
Ohio does not require a corporate purpose in the articles of incorporation. If no purpose is specified, the purpose of your corporation is to engage in any lawful act or activity for which a corporation may be formed.
A corporation’s bylaws, sometimes called “regulations,” outline the corporation’s internal rules and operating procedures and may include provisions for governing the corporation, conducting its affairs, and managing its property. Bylaws must be consistent with the law and the articles of incorporation.
An Ohio corporation may adopt bylaws, but they are not required. As such, they are not filed with the secretary of state.
The Ohio Secretary of State requires a fee when filing articles of incorporation or reserving a corporation name. The cost of filing the articles is dependent on the number of shares of stock. Corporations are also required to pay state and federal income taxes.
