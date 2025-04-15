What Is an LLC Organizer? Role and Responsibilities

What is an LLC organizer?

An LLC organizer is the person or entity responsible for preparing, signing, and filing the LLC’s articles of organization with the state.

An LLC’s articles of organization (also called a certificate of organization or certificate of formation) is a formation document that you must file with your state’s Secretary of State or equivalent agency. It lists details about your LLC, such as its name and business purpose and information about its members (owners) and managers .

It's the LLC organizer's duty to ensure that required documents are compliant with state law and filed in a timely manner. Every LLC must have an organizer during the initial stages of formation.

An LLC organizer can be a member of the LLC or a separate individual or entity. If the organizer is not a member, the organizer typically relinquishes power back to the members of the LLC after the LLC forms.

Key responsibilities

The main duty of an LLC organizer is to sign and file the LLC's formation documents and ensure they meet all of the state's requirements. By signing these documents, the organizer attests that all information is accurate and complete and that the LLC will conduct business according to the state's rules.

The organizer must file these documents with the state agency that has jurisdiction over businesses, typically the Secretary of State. States do not generally accept these documents without an LLC organizer. Once the organizer has filed the LLC formation documents, the LLC can conduct business in that state.

An LLC organizer is responsible for fulfilling the following duties:

Preparing and filing the LLC’s articles of organization with the state’s Secretary of State or equivalent authority

Paying LLC filing fees

Ensuring required information such as the LLC name, physical address, and registered agent is included in the articles of organization

While not one of an LLC organizer’s core duties, an LLC organizer can also help draft the LLC’s operating agreement. An operating agreement is a document that describes the LLC members’ responsibilities and how the company will be run.

Once the LLC is formed and members have been appointed, the LLC organizer’s role often ends.

However, if state law allows, LLC members can expand the role of an LLC organizer to take on more responsibilities within the business.

An LLC organizer’s role may continue in certain circumstances, such as the following.

The LLC organizer is also a member of the LLC. In cases where a member of the LLC serves as the LLC organizer, the organizer will need to fulfill their ongoing membership duties, such as managing the LLC and making business decisions.

In cases where a member of the LLC serves as the LLC organizer, the organizer will need to fulfill their ongoing membership duties, such as managing the LLC and making business decisions. The LLC organizer is assigned additional responsibilities. An LLC organizer may be asked to make changes to existing documents, file annual reports for the LLC, draft and file an operating agreement, or set up an LLC’s business bank account, among other duties.

An LLC organizer may be asked to make changes to existing documents, file annual reports for the LLC, draft and file an operating agreement, or set up an LLC’s business bank account, among other duties. The LLC is also the LLC’s registered agent. In some states, LLC organizers can also act as the LLC's registered agent , which is an individual or business entity that sends and receives legal documents on behalf of the LLC. LLCs are required to have a registered agent to receive service of process on behalf of the business. Some professional registered agent services may also include the fulfillment of LLC organizer responsibilities.

Keep in mind that liability falls to LLC members, not the organizer (unless the organizer is also a member).

LLC organizer vs. LLC member

The main difference between an LLC organizer and an LLC member is that an LLC organizer is responsible for filing an LLC’s articles of organization but isn’t necessarily a member of the LLC, while an LLC member is an owner of the LLC and may be responsible for managing the business.

Here’s a quick look at the core differences between an LLC organizer and an LLC member.