How to Start an LLC as a Freelancer

Freelancing can give you freedom and put you in control of both your time and your business. However, it’s not without risks. You also assume all liability for your business’s operations. Forming a freelance LLC can help you reduce your risks and make it easier for you to separate your business from your personal life and finances.
Key points
- A freelance LLC gives you asset and liability protection, shielding your personal property, like your home and personal savings bank account, from business liabilities, lawsuits, or debts.
- Forming an LLC makes your freelance business appear more credible and established to clients, potentially attracting more business.
- An LLC helps you clearly separate business and personal finances, making income tax filing easier and helping you track expenses with a dedicated business bank account.
- Establishing an LLC with an employer identification number sets you up to hire employees, file income tax for your business, and scale your business in the future.
What is a freelance LLC?
A freelance LLC is a limited liability company set up by a person running a freelance business. The LLC works like any other LLC, providing protection for freelancers’ personal assets, offering certain potential tax savings, and other similar benefits.
Freelance LLCs are typically single-member LLCs, meaning they only have one person associated with the company.
How does an LLC protect freelancers from client liability?
LLCs protect freelancers by shielding their personal assets from liability if a client sues the business or if the business defaults on loans. This means your personal property, like your home, car, collectibles, savings accounts, and other valuables, typically can’t be used to settle your debt or to pay a lawsuit settlement.
Without an LLC, clients could pursue your personal assets if they sue you, and creditors could use your personal assets to settle outstanding debts.
How to form a single-member LLC as a freelancer
Here are the steps you’ll need to follow to form an LLC for your freelance work.
1. Choose a name for your freelance LLC
You’ll need to choose a name for your LLC before you can move forward in the process. You can use your name as a starting point, like “Jane Smith, LLC,” or go with something more creative or representative of your business. The choice is yours. If you’re not sure where to start, a business name generator can give you inspiration.
Keep in mind that you may also need to file for a doing business as (DBA) registration if you choose to use a name that you don’t use in your business.
2. Appoint a registered agent
When you form a freelance LLC, you’ll need to appoint a registered agent to receive legal documents on your behalf. In some states, you can act as your own registered agent. However, if you act as your own registered agent, your business’ contact information, like your phone number and address, will be public, even if you work from home. Choosing someone else as a registered agent could help you maintain your privacy.
This is especially helpful if you’re working as a digital nomad and don’t have a central office. You’ll need someone to be available to receive legal documents and notices, even if you’re working halfway across the globe.
3. Figure out your management structure
If you’re freelancing on your own, you’ll likely want to choose a member-managed LLC. This type of management structure lets you be in control of your business’ operations and decision-making efforts. But if you don’t want to be in control of everything or just want to focus on doing your job, you can choose to form a manager-managed LLC.
Under a manager-managed LLC, a third party handles the decision-making and oversees the day-to-day operations. The manager doesn’t have to be a member of the LLC and doesn’t need to have an ownership interest in the business.
This could end up being an added expense for your freelance business. You’ll need to bring in someone you trust to manage the day-to-day operations of your LLC while you continue to provide the services your clients love.
4. Draft your operating agreement
Operating agreements explain how you’ll run your business and are required in some states. At a minimum, you’ll want to include information about:
- Your business’ structure
- Who has an ownership interest in the LLC
- How you’ll divide the profits (if dividing among more than one person)
- Your business’ financial guidelines
- Your operational guidelines
If you’re running the LLC on your own as a freelancer, you can typically use a simple operating agreement template as a starting point.
5. File your articles of organization
Filing your articles of organization registers your LLC with the state. This document provides the state with key information about your freelance LLC, including:
- Your LLC’s name
- Your LLC’s address (this can be your home)
- The purpose of your freelance LLC
- The management structure you chose
- The registered agent’s name and contact information
- Your signature
You’ll need to pay a fee when you file your articles of organization. This varies by state but typically falls between $50 and $200.
6. Get an employer identification number
Your LLC is a distinct and separate legal entity. While you can use your Social Security number to file taxes for your LLC if you’re running it on your own, doing so could put your identity at risk. Instead, you may want to get an employer identification number (EIN). This number lets you file taxes with the IRS for your LLC without using your personal Social Security number. You can do this for free through the IRS’ website. If you choose LegalZoom’s Pro or Premium LLC formation package, we’ll handle this step for you.
You’ll also want to open a dedicated business bank account once you have your EIN. This helps you separate your business’ finances from your personal finances, which can make filing taxes easier.
7. Get the necessary business licenses and permits
Depending on the type of freelance work you do, you may need to apply for certain business licenses and permits. These depend on your state and your industry’s requirements. Do some research and see if you need anything specific for your LLC.
Why forming a freelance LLC is a good idea
Forming an LLC as a freelancer can help you protect your personal assets and reduce your exposure to liability if a client sues you for any business-related reason. But that’s not the only way your LLC can protect your interests. Here are some of the benefits you may see by forming an LLC as a freelancer.
- Makes your business look more professional. Forming an LLC can inspire confidence in your business by making you look more professional. Clients will feel that they’re working with a business instead of an individual, which could help you attract new business in the long run.
- Helps you build business credit. When you create an LLC and request an EIN, you’ll be able to build business credit with your EIN. This can make it easier to qualify for business loans as you grow and expand.
- Makes expanding your business easier. When you establish an LLC and get your EIN, you’ll be better able to expand, hire employees if you decide to transition out of freelancing, and grow your business as needed. You can also open a business bank account at the bank of your choice.
- Helps you with your federal and state income taxes. When you start an LLC as a freelancer, you won’t have to pay corporate income taxes. LLCs are pass-through entities, meaning the owner only pays income tax on the profits and losses they report on their individual return. You’ll avoid double taxation, saving yourself money in the long run. Keep in mind that you’ll still have to pay your self-employment taxes each year.
When should you form a freelance LLC?
It’s important to note that you don’t need an LLC to start freelancing. However, there are some situations that may make forming an LLC beneficial for your freelance business. These are a few signs you should consider forming an LLC.
- You want to reduce your liability risk. If you’re worried about clients suing you, forming an LLC may be a good option. The LLC separates your personal liability from your professional liability and restricts the types of assets that clients can pursue if their lawsuits are successful.
- You want to make your business appear more professional. Forming an LLC sends signals that you’re a proper business rather than a freelancer, even if you’re still a sole proprietor.
- You need to hire an employee. If your business has grown to the point where you can’t meet demands as a freelancer anymore, forming an LLC can make it easier to hire your first employee. It sets your business up as a separate legal entity and gives you the framework to hire employees, maintain separate business finances, and grow your organization as needed.
Freelancer LLC FAQs
Do I need an LLC if I’m self-employed?
You’re not legally required to form an LLC if you’re self-employed. However, opening an LLC as a self-employed person or a freelancer can help you more effectively separate your personal finances from your business finances and help you protect your personal assets if anything happens with your business.
You’ll still pay personal income taxes or self-employment taxes even if you don’t file an LLC.
Can I start an LLC without making money in my freelance business?
You can start an LLC at any time, even if you’re not earning any business income as a freelancer. Remember, starting your LLC before you take on your first client can help you protect your personal assets and finances from the very beginning.
What happens if I don’t create an LLC as a freelancer?
If you don’t create an LLC as a freelancer, your personal assets could be at risk. If a client sues you or you default on business debts, the client or your lender could pursue your personal assets to cover their court-ordered settlement or to settle your debts.
Are there any downsides to creating a freelance LLC?
There are some downsides to creating a freelance LLC, including increased administrative costs and potentially more complex taxes. With your freelance LLC, you’ll likely have to pay self-employment taxes, which can be higher than corporate income taxes.