There are several ways of organizing your business. One of the more popular forms is the limited liability company, or LLC. Learn why this form is popular, and get some guidance in determining if an LLC may be right for your business.
by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
Updated on: July 11, 2024 · 3 min read
Although a limited liability company, or LLC, isn't for every business owner, there may be good reasons why you should form an LLC. The following information will help you determine if an LLC is right for your business.
A limited liability company (LLC) is a type of business organization allowed by state law. The LLC was mainly created to limit the personal liability of the owners (like a corporation), but also to allow the business to be taxed like a partnership. LLC owners are called members (comparable to shareholders in a corporation).
The members select managers, who run the day-to-day operation of the business (comparable to corporate directors and officers). Of course, in a small LLC, the members and managers may be the same person or people.
It is not necessary to form an LLC in order to start a business. An LLC is only one of several ways of organizing a business. Other possibilities include:
Depending upon the state where your business operates, and the type of business you have, you might also be able to organize as a limited liability partnership (LLP) or a limited liability limited partnership (LLLP), which afford some limited liability to the general partners; or a professional association (PA), which is only available to those engaged in certain types of professions.
Whether you are about to start a business or have been operating as a sole proprietor or a partnership, you probably want to know: How do I know if I need an LLC?
When choosing the form of your business, numerous considerations come into play, including personal liability, ownership, and management, cost of forming and registering the business, and taxation. Reasons you might want an LLC include:
You should also compare your state's fees associated with both LLCs and corporations, to see if one or the other is less expensive to form and maintain. Also, you should consider what your state requires in the way of holding meetings of the members, and annual reporting.
The details of forming an LLC vary from state to state. Generally, you would create an LLC operating agreement setting forth the rights and duties of the members and managers (similar to articles of incorporation), file certain forms with the appropriate state agency (often the secretary of state), and pay a filing fee.
