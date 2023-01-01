Common questions

What are the advantages of a limited liability partnership? LLPs may appeal to business partners and professionals. The partners in an LLP all share management responsibility and authority over the business—but they are generally not personally liable for the company's debts or for another partner's malpractice. LLPs are often registered by teams of licensed professionals, and in some states, only certain professionals (e.g., lawyers or accountants) are permitted to form LLPs.

How is an LLP taxed? Limited liability partnerships are taxed as “pass-through entities,” which means the profit and loss is passed through to the individual partners, who are accountable for the income on their personal tax returns. The LLP entity doesn't pay separate income tax, but some states levy an annual franchise tax on the partnership.