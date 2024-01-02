Home | Business | Run your business | Reinstatement
Restore your company
with business reinstatement
Get your business back up and running easily and confidently with our end-to-end reinstatement management, including handling your outstanding Secretary of State filings, by a dedicated concierge who does it for you. Starts at $699 + state fees.
Choose a reinstatement solution to meet your needs
Reinstatement Concierge
Get hands-on business reinstatement with a dedicated concierge who manages the entire process for a confident reopening.
$699
+ state filing fees
Billed once
Included:
White-glove, hands-on management of your compliance by a concierge who is trained & dedicated to your business
Thorough review into your business to identify and research all underlying requirements to get you reinstated
Unlimited access to your concierge who is available to answer all of your reinstatement questions
Access to outstanding filings needed for reinstatement, including Initial and Annual reports, plus Amendments
Communication ownership, by your guide, with your state agency, for required compliance documents
Ongoing review of business status, using state filing office data, to find remaining gaps for a legal reopening
Once your required reinstatement filings have been completed, we will send you a copy for your records
Full service
Reinstatement plus Compliance Concierge
Get peace of mind with unlimited handling of your reinstatement and ongoing compliance needs by dedicated concierge.
$999
/yr*
Auto-renews. Cancel anytime.
Everything in Reinstatement Concierge, plus:
Complete compliance management, from reinstatement to handling all ongoing compliance needs to ensure your business stays in good standing
Unlimited and ongoing phone & email access to your concierge partner
Regular check-ins to proactively identify gaps & risks, keeping an eye on your compliance so you don’t have to
Timely updates on the actions we are taking on your behalf to help ensure compliance
Custom summary of your required business licenses
Quick responses to address compliance issues as soon as possible
Access to all full-service solutions, suggested and managed by your concierge—Certificate of Good Standing, Foreign Qualification & more
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
Why choose LegalZoom for your reinstatement needs?
Navigating the requirements to legally restore your business can be overwhelming. With over 20 years helping businesses with their compliance needs, we’ll handle all the steps to get you operating with confidence.
White-Glove Service
Your dedicated guide provides a seamless hands-on experience to quickly address and manage any issues so you can reopen your business and operate with confidence.
All-in-One Business
Full-service reinstatement management of your compliance recovery, from executing on required filings to managing communication with the state filing office on your behalf.
Trusted Partner
Your concierge is trained on reinstatement procedures and will monitor the process to ensure a successful outcome, all backed by our 100% accurate filing guarantee.*
What is Reinstatement Concierge?
By reinstating, you can preserve your business's established history, brand identity, and your liability protection. Our Reinstatement Concierge acts as your dedicated, hands-on partner, specifically designed to guide small business owners back to active status with ease and efficiency. LegalZoom’s dedicated concierge guides you through the necessary steps, handling the paperwork and communication for you, and directly addressing the specific requirements needed to resolve your compliance issues.
This full-service solution acts as a single point of contact throughout your reinstatement journey and is designed to remove the stress and confusion associated with this process. From initial assessment to final confirmation of active status, our Reinstatement Concierge delivers a smooth and confident return to fully operational status, allowing you to refocus on your business and growth.
Quick and easy process to LLC reinstatement
The process of LLC reinstatement, or reinstating another entity, can vary by state, but our concierge guides have you covered. We'll handle all of the steps, so you don't have to worry.
Determine the reason for dissolution
Thorough assessment and research into all the steps to your reinstatement, including utilizing data directly form your state filing office, so we can identify outstanding requirements to get you reinstated.
Gather required documents
We'll collect all necessary documents, such as reinstatement forms, past-due periodic reports, and tax filings to expedite the reinstatement process.
Prepare and file paperwork
We'll accurately complete and file all required documents with the appropriate state agencies.
Manage communication with the state
We'll manage the ongoing communication with your state filing office to ensure there are not additional gaps for a legal reopening.
Obtain confirmation
We'll track the process throughout and obtain confirmation from the state that your business is reinstated and ready for reopening.
Why get help with your business reinstatement?
Reinstate with ease
We manage your reinstatement end-to-end, from outstanding filings to reinstatement forms, so you can focus on getting your business back up and running.
Save time
Trusted by millions, we help ensure your seamless return to good standing, saving you valuable time researching, navigating, and handling the complexities of reinstatement.
Peace of mind
Our concierge guide is your single point of contact for your reinstatement—an accurate and reliable source for your questions, and a worry-free return to good standing.
What’s included with reinstatement concierge?
As a business owner whose operations may require reinstatement, your priority should be getting back to business, not navigating the complexities of underlying requirements that keep you from doing so. Here’s what you’re getting when you sign up for Reinstatement Concierge.
Dedicated concierge guide during the entire process
Reinstatement communication management with the Secretary of State
State filing office status monitoring and evaluation
Compliance automation to track progress
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee*
What are the benefits to reinstating my business?
Why start from scratch when you've already laid the groundwork for success? Reinstating your business allows you to instantly tap into the valuable business, brand recognition, and customer goodwill you've diligently built over time. Reinstatement also allows your business to maintain its original formation date and legal history which can be beneficial for credit history.
Reinstatement offers a smooth and fast path back to operation, letting you expedite the return of vital licenses and relationships. Our Reinstatement Concierge service manages the entire process for you, ensuring a swift re-entry with minimal disruption and reduced costs. Focus on your customers and growth – we'll handle the rest.
Frequently asked questions
Timelines vary by state, and some states do not permit a reinstatement after a certain number of years. Here are some of the state limitations, however make sure to check with your state office for details.
Yes, in many states you can typically reinstate an LLC if it was administratively dissolved, canceled or revoked. Although the process may vary, you will need to address the reasons for dissolution, file specific reinstatement forms with the Secretary of State, and pay any outstanding fees or penalties. Keep in mind there's usually a time limit for reinstatement, and each state could have different requirements and procedures based on where your LLC was originally formed.
Let LegalZoom help you to make this process simple with Reinstatement Concierge—we do it all for you.
Deciding whether to reinstate your dissolved LLC or start a new one depends on several factors.
Reinstatement is often less complicated and allows you to retain your original business name and history, but it requires addressing all past compliance issues and outstanding fees. With Reinstatement Concierge, we do the research into why your company fell out of good standing and our concierge guide addresses each requirement needed to get your company back up and running.
Starting a new LLC provides a clean slate but involves new formation paperwork and potentially a new business name. This can be an involved process, however, LegalZoom can help you with our LLC services.
If an LLC is not reinstated after an administrative dissolution, you may still be liable for certain fees. Ultimately, you should consider the costs, time involved, and administrative steps associated with resolving the past issues for reinstatement versus the effort of establishing an entirely new LLC. Call our Reinstatement Concierge team to find you the best reinstatement path.
Reinstating a dissolved LLC can vary in costs depending your state. You could pay a reinstatement fee to the Secretary of State, plus any overdue periodic report fees, late penalties, and potential back taxes with interest and penalties from your state's tax authority. Your reinstatement concierge will help to simplify this process for you by outlining the fees that apply to you based on your unique location and needs.
When your LLC becomes inactive, it generally means it's no longer in good standing with the state. While inactive, your LLC may lose certain legal protections, making it difficult to conduct business legally, enter into contracts, or pursue lawsuits. You should look to understand the specific consequences in your state to avoid disruptions and potential liabilities.
Keeping your business compliant is critical to maintaining good standing and avoiding penalties. With Reinstatement plus Compliance Concierge, you’ll satisfy the requirements to reinstate your business and receive these additional hands-on benefits for your ongoing compliance:
Fast and easy process... I feel confident that I will be in compliance with my business needs.
—Pamela O., compliance customer
M+
compliance
customers
Legal Zoom really streamlines the process... I had a wonderful experience.
—Daniel B., LLC customer
+
years
of LLC experience