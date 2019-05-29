What is the owner of an LLC called?

You aren’t required to use any particular title, but you do need to make sure that the title you choose is appropriate and doesn’t mislead anyone.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: March 21, 2024 · 3 min read
Limited liability companies (LLCs) are designed to be flexible in their ownership, taxation, and management. If you’re the head of an LLC, you’ll find that there are also several options for the title you give yourself.
You aren’t required to call yourself president or CEO. But the reality is that you do need a title for business and organizational purposes.
Here are some guidelines to help you choose a title that’s appropriate for you and your business.
If you own all or part of an LLC, you are known as a “member.” LLCs can have one member or many members.
In some LLCs, the business is operated, or “managed” by its members. In other LLCs, there are at least some members who are not actively involved in running the business. Those LLCs are run by managers. When you formed your LLC, you probably had to specify whether your LLC was managed by members or managers.
If you are member who also has management responsibilities, then you’re a “member-manager.” So, if you’re the head of the LLC, you could correctly refer to yourself as either a member, a manager, or a member-manager.
The problem with these titles is that they don’t mean much to the people you do business with. A “member” sounds like an employee. A “manager” sounds like a mid-level employee rather than the head of the company, and a “member-manager” sounds like someone in charge of membership.
Because they can be confusing to outsiders, these titles may not be the best choice for someone who’s running the business.
There are two rules you should keep in mind when choosing a title for yourself. First, your title should let outsiders know that you’re a person who likely has authority to sign contracts for the LLC. Second, business owner titles should never be misleading. Here are some acceptable choices:
Some LLC titles are inappropriate or could cause you trouble. Among them:
So, what is the head of an LLC called? It’s up to you to decide which LLC owner title feels right for you and the image you want to project for your company. Just be sure your title is clear, doesn’t mislead anyone, and is appropriate for everyone you might do business with.
