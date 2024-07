The name of a general partnership is simply the names of its partners. If you want to adopt another name for your business, then you will need to file for a "doing business as" name, also called a fictitious name, assumed business name, trade name, or just DBA.If a business operates under a fictitious business name, then generally states require the business to register this name. This is as a protection to consumers: anyone doing business with a general partnership should be able to find out the names of the partners.