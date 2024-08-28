How to Conduct a West Virginia Business Search

Updated on: August 28, 2024 · 6 min read

A West Virginia business search is a necessary first step in starting a company in the Mountain State. It will ensure that your business name is distinguishable, avoids trademark infringement, and is compliant with regulations set by West Virginia law and the West Virginia Secretary of State.

Let’s walk through the process step by step so you know exactly what to expect during this phase of your new business.

The office of the West Virginia Secretary of State (SOS) manages all business services for the state. If you need to contact the office for any questions or to submit paperwork, here is the information you'll need:

Email: business@wvsos.gov

business@wvsos.gov Phone: (304) 558-6000

(304) 558-6000 Fax: (304) 558-0900

(304) 558-0900 Address: State Capitol Building, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25305

State Capitol Building, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25305 Hours: Mon–Fri 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m

Step-by-step guide to a West Virginia Secretary of State business entity search

Start your WV Secretary of State business search by following the steps below.

Step 1: Navigate to the state Business Organization Search portal

First, access the West Virginia Business Organization Search portal. This is where you’ll perform a WV corporate search or a WV LLC search.

Step 2: Conduct a WV entity search

Type your desired business name (either the full name or specific keywords) into the search bar. Below that, you’ll see a link that says “Show Advanced Search Options.” Clicking this link produces a drop-down menu, where you can narrow your search by various parameters, such as organization type, business type, activity status, and more.

These filters can be helpful for a specific WV business lookup when you already know the existing business name. But for the purposes of checking if a business name exists, the filter that will be most helpful is active/inactive. Searching by “active” will show only active business names in the results.

Step 3: View the results

After typing in the business name or certain keywords and choosing your advanced search options (if desired), click the Search button. In the example below, the results populate all West Virginia businesses that have “outdoor” in the name.

Additionally, if you didn’t select the “active” filter in your business entity search, you’ll see columns titled Termination Date and Termination Reason. If these columns display information for that business, that means that the business name is most likely available. Only active West Virginia business names are unavailable for registration.

Why conduct a West Virginia entity search or LLC lookup?

To avoid any hitches in the business registration process, it’s important to do your research ahead of time—and that means conducting a West Virginia SOS business search. Doing so helps to ensure that your desired business entity name is available and isn’t already in use in the state.

According to the WV One Stop Business Portal, a common reason for rejecting business filings is that the name is already in existence or is not distinguishable from existing business entities registered.

Important naming guidelines in West Virginia

During your West Virginia business lookup, you’ll need to keep some state-specific guidelines in mind. Let’s start with the West Virginia business type.

Names of limited liability companies (LLCs) must include the words “limited liability company” or “limited company.” The abbreviations “LLC,” “LC,” “ltd.,” and “co.” may be used.

Corporation names need to include “corporation,” “company,” “incorporated,” or “company.” The abbreviations “corp.,” “co.,” “inc.,” or “ltd.” may be used.

Other business types follow the same rules, like Limited Partnerships (LP), Professional Limited Liability Companies (PLLC or Professional LLC), and Limited Liability Partnerships (LLP).

Furthermore, names of business entities cannot be offensive or misleading. Generally, names that imply associations with government bodies, charities, and certain professional services (like insurance, banking, real estate, healthcare, and so on) will be reviewed with more scrutiny and will likely require proof of licensure or approval from a regulatory body.

A West Virginia business name must also be distinguishable, or noticeably different, from other existing business entity names in the state. Check the West Virginia Business Name Guidance for specific examples.

Other naming considerations

Even after a WV business search on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s business entity search page, your prep work still isn’t quite complete. You’ll also want to check the availability of domain names, social media account names, and trademarks.

Check domain name availability

To create consistency with your brand online, it�’s important to have a domain name that matches your business name. There are several websites that offer domain name availability searches, like Squarespace, GoDaddy, and Bluehost.

Search the name on social media

Brand recognition doesn’t stop with your domain name—your social media accounts should also reflect your business name. Do a quick search on platforms where you’ll have a social media presence to make sure that your desired account name is available.

Conduct a trademark search

Trademarks protect business names on the state and federal levels. To avoid trademark infringement, conduct a business entity search for statewide trademarks (either by searching the full name or parts of your preferred name) on the West Virginia Secretary of State trademark search portal, then conduct a federal search on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office website.

If the name is trademarked, you’ll need to start again with another business entity search.

Next steps to start your business in WV

If your West Virginia business entity search reveals that your preferred business name is up for grabs, it’s time to take the next steps in starting your business.

Reserve a business name. If you need time to gather all of our business registration documents, you can fill out an application for a name reservation. If approved, your desired name will be held for 120 days while you prepare for registration. Register your business. When you’re ready to register, file your articles of organization or articles of incorporation. You can do so online or mail in your business filings. Obtain an EIN. Some businesses need an employer identification number (EIN). Check the Internal Revenue Service’s website to determine if your company needs one. Apply for a trademark. You might want to apply for a trademark to provide further protections for your business name. This is especially important if you wish to conduct business outside your state. Buy a domain name. Once you have found an available domain name, purchase it and start setting up your website.

West Virginia business searches made easy with LegalZoom

FAQs

How do I check if a business name is taken in West Virginia?

You’ll need to conduct a West Virginia LLC search or West Virginia corporate search on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website. Here, you’ll be able to see if an active WV business has already registered your preferred name.

How much does it cost to register a business in WV?

The cost to register a WV business depends on the type of West Virginia business entity. The filing fee for business entities like LLCs and corporations is $100, while nonprofits cost $25. Reference this list of registration fees to determine what you’ll owe.

How do I register a business in WV?

To register a West Virginia business, first conduct a WV LLC lookup or corporate search to ensure that your preferred business name is available. Then, proceed to the WV One Stop Business Portal to file your necessary business documents and register your business.