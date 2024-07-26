How to get a Florida business license

Updated on: July 26, 2024 · 8 min read

How to get a business license in Florida in five steps

Starting a business in Florida is an exciting adventure filled with potential and opportunity. To ensure compliance, credibility, and smooth operation, many Florida businesses must obtain a Florida business license. Depending on the nature of your business in Florida, different types of licenses and permits might be necessary.

This article will help you determine whether you need a business license in Florida and navigate the step-by-step process for gaining a business operating license there.

Do you need a Florida business license?

Most companies in Florida don't need a statewide Florida business license. However, professions and sectors that do require a license from the state often involve potential hazards or require extensive training. They include:

Accountants

Architects and engineers

Barbers and cosmetologists

Construction companies

Medical professionals

Realtors

Security services

Private investigators

A full list is available from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR). However, even if you don't fall under these categories, your business will probably need a local Florida business license from your county or city to operate.

Types of business licenses

While not every business needs a statewide Florida business license, nearly every Florida business will need at least one type of license or permit to legally operate. Depending on the nature of your business, your small business may need to obtain state and/or federal business licenses alongside local licenses from the county.

License requirements ensure your new business complies with various regulatory standards at all levels, providing a legal framework for operation and safeguarding consumer interests. Understanding these obligations is crucial for the successful launch and management of your Florida business.

Local (Business Tax Receipt)

To operate legally within a specific municipality or county, you will need a local Florida business license, known as a general business license or Business Tax Receipt (BTR). You apply for this tax receipt through your county tax collector or city licensing department, and fees vary depending on the location and type of business.

Your small business will typically need to have this license renewed annually. Compliance with local zoning laws and regulations is mandatory, and certain companies might need to undergo health, safety, or fire inspections before county tax collectors issue the license. These licenses ensure adherence to community-specific regulations and support local government services.

Florida state

State Florida business licenses issued by the DBPR ensure companies comply with state regulations and maintain industry standards. Obtaining a Florida business license typically involves meeting educational or training prerequisites, passing exams, and adhering to ongoing regulatory requirements. This licensing process helps protect public safety and maintain professional integrity.

State agencies such as the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services also issue licenses for industries they regulate.

Federal

Federal business licenses are necessary for businesses conducting activities regulated by federal agencies. They apply to industries including aviation, broadcasting, agriculture, alcohol, firearms, explosives, fish and wildlife, and transportation. Businesses involved in drilling, nuclear energy, radio, and other specialized fields require a federal license.

Obtaining a federal business license ensures compliance with federal regulations and standards, which is essential for operating legally across state lines and in regulated fields. The process typically involves meeting specific industry criteria, completing necessary applications, and maintaining adherence to ongoing federal government requirements.

Those starting small businesses should also be aware of any other licenses needed. For example, if you plan to sell goods or certain services in Florida, you may need to obtain a seller's permit, also known as a sales tax permit. This permit, which also applies to an online business, allows you to collect sales tax from customers and remit it to the state. Read more about how to obtain this permit and what it means for your tax treatment.

How to get a business license in Florida in five steps

Obtaining a Florida business license involves several important steps.

Step 1: Choose a name and structure

Before obtaining a Florida business license, choose a unique business name and decide on your corporate structure, such as a limited liability company (find out how to create one), corporation, partnership, or sole proprietorship.

Conduct a Florida business license search to ensure availability and compliance with naming guidelines in the state of Florida. If you're using a name other than your legal name, you may need to register a fictitious name or DBA (doing business as). You will use this fictitious business name for your license.

Step 2: Register with the Florida Division of Corporations

Register your business with the Florida Division of Corporations. For corporations, file Articles of Incorporation, and for LLCs, file Articles of Organization. These documents typically include your business name, principal address, business address, purpose, and details of the owners or managers.

You may file these forms online through the Florida Department of State's website. Pay the necessary filing fees and ensure you receive confirmation of your registration. This step legally establishes your business entity in the State of Florida.

Step 3: Gather necessary documentation

Collect essential documentation for your business license application. This includes proof of business registration, personal identification such as a Social Security number, and possibly a federal Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS. You need an EIN if you have employees or operate as a corporation or partnership.

These documents verify your business's legal status and ownership, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations. Having these ready streamlines the application process for obtaining your Florida business license.

Step 4: Apply for a local business license

Apply for a Business Tax Receipt (BTR) at your county tax collector's office or city licensing department. Requirements and fees vary depending on your business location and industry code. This step involves submitting your business registration documents, personal ID, and any additional forms or fees.

The Business Tax Receipt ensures your new business complies with local county or city ordinances and is authorized to operate within the community. Many cities and counties in Florida require this local business operating license. Completing this step is crucial for local compliance and legal operation.

Step 5: Apply for state or federal licenses

Depending on your business type, apply for any required federal or state licenses. For instance, businesses in real estate, construction, healthcare, or other regulated industries must obtain a specific state Florida business license from the DBPR.

Certain businesses may also require federal licenses if they operate in areas regulated by federal agencies. This step ensures your business meets all regulatory requirements at the state and federal levels, safeguarding compliance and legal operation.

After getting your Florida business license

After receiving your Florida business license, a few important steps will help ensure smooth and compliant operations for your small business.

Display the license: Ensure that your business license is prominently displayed at your business premises.

Ensure that your business license is prominently displayed at your business premises. Renew the license: Business licenses often require annual renewal. Mark renewal dates and ensure timely submissions.

Business licenses often require annual renewal. Mark renewal dates and ensure timely submissions. Maintain records: Keep organized records of your business license, permits, and related documentation.

Keep organized records of your business license, permits, and related documentation. Obtain other licenses: Depending on your company, you may need additional licenses or permits, such as building permits, commercial certifications, or occupational licenses.

Getting a FL business license the easy way

If you're looking for an easier way to obtain a business license in Florida, consider using a business license service such as LegalZoom. These services simplify the process by providing a personalized report of all required licenses, helping business owners save time and avoid the stress of navigating complex regulatory requirements. This approach is ideal for fast-tracking the licensing process and ensuring compliance without the hassle, especially for new and online businesses.

Remember, while this guide provides a general overview, Florida law and licensing requirements are complex and may change over time. It's always best to consult with a legal professional or the appropriate government agency for the most up-to-date and specific information regarding your Florida business license. You can also check local newspapers or business publications for updates on licensing requirements and opportunities for Florida's businesses.

FAQs

What should I do before getting a business license?

Before getting a business license, choose a unique business name and verify its availability. Decide on your business structure (LLC, corporation, partnership, or sole proprietorship), and create a business plan. For more detailed guidance, consult the Florida Division of Corporations and other reliable resources.

How much is a business license in Florida?

The cost of obtaining a business license in Florida varies by location and type of business. Generally, the cost to obtain a business tax receipt ranges from $50 to a few hundred dollars. For specific information, check with your local tax collector's office or visit the official websites of your county or city.

How long does it take to get a business license in Florida?

The time to get a business license in Florida can vary from a few days to several weeks, depending on the type of license and issuing authority. Local Business Tax Receipts (BTR) typically take one to three weeks, while state-level licenses might take longer due to additional requirements and background checks.

What happens if you don't have a business license?

Operating without a required business license can result in serious consequences, including fines, forced closure of your business, and even criminal charges. It's essential to comply with all licensing requirements to avoid these potential issues and ensure your business operates legally and smoothly.

I run my small business as a sole proprietorship. Do I need a Florida business license?

As a sole proprietor, you might not need a state or federal business license in the State of Florida, but your small business will still probably need a Business Tax Receipt (BTR) to operate.

You will need to file a fictitious name for your business if not using your legal name (this fictitious name is part of a "doing business as" or DBA arrangement), and you also need to comply with other requirements, such as building permits in the state.