How to Get an Wyoming Business License

Do you need a business license in Wyoming?

Yes, chances are, your business will need at least one business license to operate in Wyoming, and in some cases, it may need multiple licenses.

Wyoming doesn't have a blanket business license requirement, but some industries and professions do require state-issued licenses. Furthermore, depending on your business location and activities, your business may be subject to local and federal licensing regulations, too.

Wyoming state

There is no general business license requirement at the state level. However, that doesn't necessarily mean your business is off the hook. You may need certain licenses to comply with state regulations depending on your specific business activities.

For instance, if your business sells taxable goods or services, you must acquire a sales tax license from the Wyoming Department of Revenue to collect sales tax from your customers.

The state of Wyoming also requires licenses and permits for some industries. For instance, if your business is associated with agriculture, fire prevention, retail sales, service establishments, or insurance, you will need to apply for state-level licenses.

Furthermore, Wyoming requires licenses for specific occupations, too. Architects, barbers, teachers, doctors, dentists, and veterinarians are just a few examples of professions that need licenses at the state level.

Local

Where you're conducting business in Wyoming will determine what additional licenses you may need. This is because cities and counties set their own licensing rules regarding certain business activities in their local jurisdictions. Some examples of professions regulated at the local level include tattoo artists, firearms dealers, massage therapists, general contractors, and door-to-door vendors.

The local level is also responsible for issuing zoning permits, fire department permits, and transportation permits for commercial vehicles.

Federal

Federal agencies require licenses and permits for certain business operations, too. The following are some examples of federally-regulated business activities:

Agriculture

Alcoholic beverages

Aviation

Firearms, explosives, and ammunition

Fish and wildlife

Commercial fisheries

Maritime transportation

Mining and drilling

Nuclear energy

Radio and television broadcasting

Transportation and logistics

How to get a business license in Wyoming in 5 steps

With a better understanding of the different types of business licenses in Wyoming, let's discuss how you can acquire them for your own company.

Step 1: Establish your business

The first step involves business formation services with the state. To do so, you must select an appropriate business name and choose a business structure. For example, you can form a limited liability company (LLC), partnership, corporation, or sole proprietorship.

If you're forming a Wyoming LLC or corporation, you must file articles of organization or articles of incorporation, respectively, with the Wyoming Secretary of State and pay the associated filing fees.

Step 2: Apply for an employee identification number

After officially forming your business with the state, you can move on to the next step: obtaining an employee identification number (EIN). Your business will need this number for tax purposes and if you plan to hire employees or open a business bank account.

You can submit an EIN application with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) yourself or hire LegalZoom to submit it for you. We'll file your application directly with the IRS to help ensure financial compliance.

Step 3: Apply for state business licenses

Now, it's time to determine if any of the state business license requirements apply to your company.

For example, if your business collects sales tax, you'll need to apply for a sales tax license with the Wyoming Department of Revenue. Submit the Sales/Use Tax License application via the Wyoming Internet Filing System (WYIFS) website and pay the $60 filing fee.

Next, determine if your industry is subject to state licenses and permits. We recommend navigating to the Wyoming Business Council website and contacting your regional director for access to the Wyoming Business Resource Network.

Step 4: Apply for local business licenses

For this next step, contact your city hall or county clerk to determine what regulations apply to your business operations, including information on which fees and forms you must submit. The Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office provides a list with contact information for all the Wyoming county clerks.

Requirements and fees may vary from one jurisdiction to the next. For example, when it comes to contractor licensing in Cheyenne, there are seven classes of general contractor licenses, while in Casper, there are only four classes—each with its own set of fees.

Keep in mind that if your business operates in more than one jurisdiction, you may need multiple licenses to comply with local requirements.

Step 5: Apply for federal licenses

Applying for federal licenses is the last step. If your industry is federally regulated, you'll need to obtain the appropriate federal licenses to operate in Wyoming.

Visit the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) website for more information about federal license and permit requirements . Explore the list of business activities, and if they apply to your operations, contact the issuing agency for application instructions. Each federal agency has its own process and filing fees.

After getting your Wyoming business license

Once you have all the appropriate licenses and permits, display them in a prominent location at your place of business so that the public can easily see them.

It's also important to note that some licenses expire, requiring you to renew them annually. The deadline to renew will depend on the specific location and issuing agency. For instance, in Evanston, renewals are due March 1 and expire Feb. 28 the following year, while Jackson requires renewal applications by Dec. 31 each year. When submitting your renewal, be sure your application reflects any changes to your business and file on time to avoid penalties.

Getting a WY business license the easy way

There's a lot to juggle when starting your own business in Wyoming, so allow LegalZoom to give you a hand. Our Business License Report and Management service determines which local, state, and federal licenses apply to your operations and monitors renewal deadlines to ensure your business remains compliant. When you turn to our services, you can enjoy peace of mind, knowing your business is on the right track.

FAQs

What should I do before getting a business license?

Before applying for a business license, you must perform a business name search , select a name that aligns with government guidelines, file articles of organization (or incorporation) with the Secretary of State, and apply for an EIN.

Because there's a lot to keep track of, hire our business formation services . We'll take care of everything, from confirming your business name is available to helping you draft your operating agreement.

How much is a business license in Wyoming?

The cost of your business license will depend on the specific license you need. For example, a class A general contractor license in Sheridan costs $315, while in Jackson, it costs $441.

Remember, you might need additional licenses to comply with federal and local regulations, so you may face multiple fees.

Do I need to renew my business license each year?

Yes, in most cases, you will need to renew your business license annually and possibly pay a renewal fee. Contact the issuing agency to learn more about the renewal process.

If you hire LegalZoom's Business License Report and Management services, we'll monitor your renewal deadlines to help your business remain in good standing and avoid fees.

What are some helpful resources for Wyoming businesses?