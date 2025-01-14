How to Get a Missouri Business License

Do you need a business license in Missouri?

There is no statewide general business license issued by the state of Missouri. However, most businesses will need licenses or permits from their local city or county. Depending on your industry, you may also need state or federal permits. Here’s what you need to know about licensing requirements at each level.

Missouri state licenses

While there’s no statewide business license in Missouri, there are other licenses you might need. For example, if you make retail sales, you’ll need to obtain a Missouri Tax Identification Number and sales tax license from the Missouri Department of Revenue. Some service businesses are also taxable, including any place of amusement, entertainment or recreation, games and athletic events, and rooms, meals, and drinks.

If you have employees, you’ll need to register for employee withholding taxes through the Department of Labor. Professional licenses are also required for many Missouri businesses, including real estate agents, interior designers, massage therapists, and tattooing and body piercing.

Local business licenses

Missouri cities, unincorporated areas, and counties often have their own local licensing requirements. Here are some of the most common requirements.

Local business license : Most cities and towns require businesses (sole proprietors, partnerships, LLCs, and corporations) to have a local business license, including Kansas City, St. Louis, and Springfield.

: Most cities and towns require businesses (sole proprietors, partnerships, LLCs, and corporations) to have a local business license, including Kansas City, St. Louis, and Springfield. Home-based business license : Some areas, like Jefferson City, require a home-based business license that’s separate from your business license.

: Some areas, like Jefferson City, require a home-based business license that’s separate from your business license. Local sales license : Counties, cities, and even special districts within cities often have their own local sales tax licenses in addition to the state tax. These are based on your business address.

: Counties, cities, and even special districts within cities often have their own local sales tax licenses in addition to the state tax. These are based on your business address. Merchant’s license: Several counties, including Cole County and Cass County, require those selling goods from a business address within the county to obtain a merchant’s license in addition to any business licenses.

Depending on your business address and type you might need other local permits and licenses. For example, Kansas City requires permits for security guard services, animal-related businesses, and certain construction contractors. And businesses operating in a commercial location might need zoning permits.

Federal business licenses

If your business operates in a federally regulated industry, you’ll need to apply for the appropriate federal permits. Examples of industries that may require federal licenses include the following:

Agriculture

Alcohol and tobacco sales

Aviation

Broadcasting and telecommunications

Firearms and ammunition sales

Transportation and logistics

Pharmaceuticals and medical devices

Federal business licenses are generally industry-specific, so it’s important to research your industry’s requirements. We’ll also go into more detail in step 5 below.

How to get a business license in Missouri in 5 steps

It’s likely that your business needs some sort of license to operate in the Show-Me State. Here’s a step-by-step guide for getting a business license in Missouri.

Step 1: Choose your business name and structure

The first step is to decide on your business structure and name. A sole proprietorship or partnership can simply do business under the owner or owners’ true names. If you want to do business under a different name, you need to register a fictitious name, or “dba,” with the Secretary of State. You don’t need to register your business with the state, but you should create a partnership agreement outlining each person’s responsibilities.

To form a limited liability company or a corporation, you will have to register with the state. You must also have a business name that’s unique and contains certain words to identify the type of business entity. You can check if the name you want is taken using the state’s business search tool . Then, submit your articles of organization (for an LLC) or articles of incorporation (for a corporation) to the Missouri Secretary of State. LLCs and corporations can also register a fictitious name if desired.

Step 2: Apply for an EIN

The Internal Revenue Service issues your federal employer identification number (EIN) , which acts as your business’s federal tax ID. You need it if your business hires employees or operates as an LLC or corporation.

If you’re a sole proprietor, the IRS doesn’t require you to have an EIN. However, you might still want one as it can help keep your Social Security number private and might be required for credit and loan applications. You can apply on the IRS website or use an EIN filing service to cut through some of the hassle.

Step 3: Register for state business licenses and permits

While Missouri doesn’t issue a general business license, certain industries and businesses must apply for specific licenses and permits:

If you sell goods or certain services or have employees, you’ll need to register to pay sales tax and withholding taxes. You can use MyTax Missouri to register for both, plus the corporate income tax if your business entity is a corporation.

to register for both, plus the corporate income tax if your business entity is a corporation. Food and beverage establishments will need a state health permit from the Missouri Department of Health.

If you plan to sell liquor, you’ll need a liquor license from the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

If you’ll provide a professional service, check with the Missouri Division of Professional Registration to see if they require professional licenses for your industry.

Step 4: Apply for local licenses and permits

Your city or county may require additional licenses or permits. Requirements, fees, and forms vary based on your location. For example, businesses operating in St. Louis must apply for a business license through the city’s License Collector’s Office. In Kansas City, apply through KC BizCare, part of the city’s revenue division. Bottom line: Contact your city hall or county clerk’s office to learn what’s required.

Step 5: Obtain any necessary federal licenses

Businesses operating in industries with federal regulations will need to complete any applications for federal licenses or permits. Some of the most common for small businesses include:

Businesses that import or transport animals, animal products, or plants may need permits from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Breweries, distilleries, wineries, and liquor and tobacco retailers often require permits from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).

Companies that operate or maintain aircraft need approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Dealers and importers of firearms or ammunition must register with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Companies involved in trucking and shipping need a license from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

Manufacturers and distributors of drugs and medical equipment must register with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

After getting your Missouri business license

Now you’re a pro when it comes to how to get a business license in Missouri, but you’re not done yet. There are important steps to follow to maintain compliance and avoid penalties:

Display your license : Some cities require you to display your business license prominently at your business location. This helps customers know your business is legitimate and meets local regulations.

: Some cities require you to display your business license prominently at your business location. This helps customers know your business is legitimate and meets local regulations. Renew licenses annually : Many licenses must be renewed every year to avoid late fees. If you’re not sure what licenses you need to renew, do a Missouri business license search in your city or county.

: Many licenses must be renewed every year to avoid late fees. If you’re not sure what licenses you need to renew, do a Missouri business license search in your city or county. Update your license when changes occur: If you change your business address, add new services, or switch business structures, you’ll need to update your licenses to reflect those changes.

Getting an MO business license the easy way

Getting all the licenses and permits you need for your Missouri business can feel overwhelming, but it doesn't have to be.

FAQs

Do I need a business license to sell online in Missouri?

Yes, most online businesses need licenses. If you’re selling tangible goods, you’ll likely need a sales tax license from the Missouri Department of Revenue. You should also check with your city or county to see if the local revenue division requires a business license for online sellers.

How much is a business license in Missouri?

Costs for licenses vary based on location and business type. Local licenses can range from $50 to $500, while state permits have their own fee schedules. Some industries, like alcohol sales, may have higher fees due to federal or state requirements.

How long does it take to get a business license in Missouri?

The time frame depends on the type of license and the issuing authority. Local licenses may be issued within a few days, while permits for a commercial location requiring inspections, such as health permits, could take several weeks.

Can I start a home-based business without a license in Missouri?

Even home-based businesses often need licenses or permits. Check with your local government to see if zoning laws or special permits apply to your home business address. You’ll also need a sales tax license if you’re selling products or services.