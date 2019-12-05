Protect your business and your sanity with a partnership agreement

Starting a partnership with someone is risky without a comprehensive partnership agreement spelling out what's expected of the partners and how you'll run the business. See what's included in a partnership agreement and how to create one.
by Ronna L. DeLoe, Esq.
Updated on: November 24, 2023 · 4 min read
Going into business with friends or business associates is exciting, but you want to help ensure that your business will succeed. Before you decide how the business will market itself, you first must set up the business.
When you set up a business as a partnership, rather than as, say, an LLC or corporation, it doesn't mean you can just start it with a handshake. You'll need a partnership agreement before you officially open your doors. Operating without one is a business risk not worth taking.
A partnership agreement is a comprehensive contract between you and your partners. The more detailed it is, the fewer problems you'll have later. Partnerships undergo change, such as by adding partners, handling retirements, or by changing the type of business. The more complete the partnership agreement is, the more protection you and your partners have moving forward.
A good partnership agreement is not adversarial—after all, you're opening a business together with your partners, so you're not trying to trick them, but you want to map out what challenges the partnership could face in the future and how to deal with them.
It's a good idea to have an attorney write or review your partnership agreement. You can't count on your state's laws to protect you if you and your partner decide to part ways later. Each state's laws are different and may not apply to your type of business. A partnership agreement generally prevents your partnership from being subject to state laws because the partnership agreement governs.
While there are partnership templates available, knowing what to write is where online resources and attorneys can help. For example, you can't have anything illegal in your agreement, such as an agreement for a medical practice when you're not doctors.
Partnership agreements should contain at least the following:
Not having a partnership agreement is a sure way to have constant disputes among the owners of your business. Having a detailed partnership agreement—before your open your doors or launch your website—is a great way to start your business and help ensure good future relations among the partners.
