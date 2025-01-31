How to Get an Oklahoma Business License

Do you need a business license in Oklahoma?

Whether you need a business license in Oklahoma will depend upon the type of business you operate and where your business is located.

Oklahoma state

When it comes to Oklahoma business license requirements, there are very few. There is no general state government business license, but certain regulatory authorities require industry-specific permits.

You can search on the Oklahoma Business Hub to figure out whether or not your industry needs a business license.

In Oklahoma, these industries will need a business license:

Consumer credit services

Electrical, plumbing, HVAC

Home health care

Restaurants and bars

If you plan to sell a product in Oklahoma, you will need a sales tax permit, which you can apply for through the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

Local

Local licenses are managed by the city and county where your business will be located. You’ll need to review the rules of both the city and county, to figure out if your type of business will need to apply for any licenses. You may need a general license and/or an industry-specific license.

For example, Oklahoma City requires business licenses for advertising, dry cleaning, massage, and trash businesses .

To figure out whether or not you need a business license from nearby local governments, you can look online at the city hall or county clerk website for more information. Some municipalities also have a phone number you can call to get more information.

Federal

In addition to state and local licenses, you may also need a federal license. These are regulated by the U.S. federal government and are all industry-specific licenses.

Many businesses don’t need to worry about federal business licenses, but some do, including the following industries:

Commercial fishing

Transportation of animals or plants over state lines

Radio or TV broadcasting

Firearm sales

Alcohol production

These industry-specific federal licenses are managed by different federal agencies. To apply for one of these licenses, you’ll need to apply through the relevant regulatory agency. For example, to get a license for broadcasting, you’d apply through the Federal Communications Commission or FCC. A business lawyer or license and permit lookup service can help you determine which licenses you may need.

How to get a business license in Oklahoma in 5 steps

If your Oklahoma business needs a license, you can follow these five steps to acquire a business license and start operating your business.

Step 1: Start your business

Before you can apply for a business license, you need to start your business.

Getting your business up and running includes:

Choosing a business name

Deciding whether your business will be a sole proprietorship, limited liability company, partnership, or corporation

Registering your business by filing your paperwork with the Oklahoma state government

Once your business has been officially started, then you can move on to the second step.

Step 2: Apply for an EIN

Next, your business might need an employer identification number or EIN. An EIN is your business’ personal identification number—it’s like a social security number for your business. An EIN is required if your business plans to hire employees and is often required by banks to open a business bank account or acquire a loan.

Step 3: Research state business license requirements

Now that you have key business identifiers, it’s time to apply for any business licenses that you might need.

At the state level in Oklahoma, there is no mandatory general business license. Business licenses in the state are only required for certain industries. If your business falls into one of those industries, you’ll apply for a state license to operate in good standing.

The Oklahoma Business Hub has information on which industries need business licenses and which don’t.

Step 4: Check for local business licenses

In addition to state agency licenses, you might also need a local business license. These are managed and administered by cities, counties, and municipalities.

To figure out what local business licenses you need, you can contact the nearest city hall or county clerk for more information. The county or city website can be a great resource for learning about local requirements.

If your business will operate in multiple cities or counties, you will need licenses for all of the counties you’ll do business in.

Step 5: Apply for federal licenses (if required)

The final step in your business license journey is to figure out whether or not you need a federal business license. Federal business licenses are all based on industry. If your industry doesn’t require a federal license, then your business is ready to go.

Industries that do require federal licenses include alcohol sales, agriculture, and firearms. A business attorney may be able to give you a clearer picture of which federal licenses you need, and it’s essential to get it right, as fines for federal permit violations tend to be higher.

After getting your Oklahoma business license

Once you’ve gone through the process to apply for any state, local, and federal business licenses that your business requires, you can move into the business of operations.

A few tips for your newly licensed business:

Display your business license, if required (such as for health permits).

Adhere to local requirements for operation and guidelines set out by the business license.

Renew your license on time. This may be annually or every few years. The expiration and renewal terms should be included in your initial paperwork.

Update your license if there are changes to your business. If you change structure, adjust the operating agreement, reorganize ownership, or change names, you’ll likely need to update this information on the business license and with the managing agency.

Check for any necessary continuing education requirements necessary to maintain compliance.

Getting an OK business license the easy way

As a business owner, you’re juggling a lot of tasks and responsibilities at the same time. Figuring out whether or not your business needs a local, state, or federal business license might be one task too many.

LegalZoom can take that off your list. If you provide us with some basic information about your business, we can do the research for you and figure out which licenses your business needs. Then, you can manage all your business licenses from one centralized location, making management easy and quick.

Let LegalZoom take the stress out of getting a business license and make it easier for you to get back to what’s important: running your business.

FAQs

What should I do before getting a business license?

Before getting a business license, you need to formally register your business with the state. That means deciding which type of business entity you want to be and naming your business. For many business owners, choosing a name can be a long, drawn-out process.

We have resources that can help you brainstorm a business name and then find out if that business name is available to use in Oklahoma . A unique business name will help you to stand out from the crowd and attract customers to your business.

How much does a business license cost in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma doesn’t have a required general business license. Other industry-specific and local business licenses will range in cost.

How long does it take to get a business license in Oklahoma?

How long it takes to get a business license will depend upon your business structure, the agency you’re applying with, and how you file for the license. If you submit your application through the mail, it takes longer to process than if you submit through the online portal or submit in person.

The processing time will also vary depending on if you’re applying for a state or local license. Most agencies can process a business license application within a few days to a few weeks.