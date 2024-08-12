How to Conduct an Oklahoma Business Search

Your Oklahoma business name must comply with state guidelines. Find out how and why you should conduct a business entity search when choosing a name.
by Chloe Packard
Updated on: August 12, 2024 · 6 min read
When forming an LLC or corporation in Oklahoma, it's important to select a business entity name that doesn't already exist. However, you must also ensure your business name adheres to Oklahoma state guidelines and is distinguishable from other registered names in the state.
So, how do you do that? You can start by performing an Oklahoma Secretary of State business search, also known as an Oklahoma business lookup or Oklahoma entity search. An Oklahoma business search lets you browse the Oklahoma business entity database to determine if any businesses are registered with the same or a similar name you wanted for your business.
As part of this process, you'll also want to check domain availability and registered trademarks so that you can be confident you're selecting a unique name for your business.
We'll cover the step-by-step instructions for conducting an Oklahoma business entity search and discuss the importance of choosing a compliant business name for your LLC or corporation.
The Oklahoma Secretary of State (SOS) oversees business entities and maintains a database with all Oklahoma's current and dissolved businesses. To run your own OK LLC lookup, you can contact the Secretary of State's office in the following ways:
Once you've brainstormed some potential business names for your company, you can perform an Oklahoma business entity search to determine if any of those names are already in use. This will bring up all the search results associated with your name.
Follow these simple steps to run an OK LLC search:
What's the point of running an Oklahoma business name search anyway? An Oklahoma SOS business search lets you see if any businesses are registered with your potential business name. It's important to ensure you have an Oklahoma business name unique enough from others to avoid confusion and prevent any legal issues.
Selecting a unique business name is also a legal requirement. Title 18, Section 2008 of the Oklahoma LLC Act states that your business name can't be the same as or indistinguishable from others registered with the Office of the Secretary of State. If your business name doesn't comply with these naming guidelines, you won't be able to register your business with the state.
When selecting an entity name for your LLC or corporation, follow these Oklahoma naming guidelines:
After conducting an OK LLC lookup, search available domain names. This is essential because you'll want your business name to match your website name to help foster a cohesive online presence.
To run a domain name availability search, browse domain websites like Squarespace and GoDaddy. Also, search social media platforms like LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook to double-check that there aren't any accounts with the same or similar business name as yours.
In addition to performing an Oklahoma corporate search and searching available domain names, it's crucial to research registered trademarks to avoid trademark infringement and protect your brand's identity.
To see what registered trademarks are available, browse the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) trademark search system. LegalZoom also offers trademark search, registration, and compliance services.
After completing the OK Secretary of State business search and selecting a compliant business name, you can move on to the next steps to finalize your business formation:
The process of forming an Oklahoma business entity has many moving parts, from conducting an Oklahoma name search to filing all the appropriate documents with the state. To help you save time and energy, we offer business formation services that oversee the entire process, ensuring your business ticks all the boxes.
Check out our Oklahoma business entity search and business formation FAQs for more information.
Navigate to the Secretary of State's website and conduct an Oklahoma business search. Enter your business name into the search bar and review the search results to determine if that business name or a similar one is registered with the state.
Yes, to register your business, your business entity needs a unique and distinguishable name that complies with the Oklahoma Secretary of State naming guidelines.
Yes, all corporations and LLCs in Oklahoma require a registered agent to oversee correspondence between the business and the government. You can hire LegalZoom as your registered agent to ensure your business is compliant.
When forming your LLC or corporation, you must file your business with the Oklahoma Secretary of State. You'll receive your business registration and Secretary of State filing number once you complete the online registration form and pay the $100 service fee.
