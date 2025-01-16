How to Get a Louisiana Business License

Do you need a business license in Louisiana?

Louisiana doesn’t have a statewide general business license, but many industries are regulated at the state level and require licenses to operate. Depending on your industry and location, you may also be required to apply for local and federal business licenses.

Louisiana state licenses

As is the case in many states, Louisiana has a wide variety of industry-specific licenses, also known as occupational licenses, required to conduct business operations within the state. These licenses cover professions ranging from attorneys and chiropractors to plumbers and social workers. The Louisiana state government maintains a full list of occupational licenses online for new business owners to reference.

Local licenses

Local and state business licenses might have some degree of overlap in Louisiana, but in many municipalities both are required to legally operate a business. The industries governed by local business licenses will vary from location to location but might include businesses like tree services, taxicab companies, or online short-term rentals.

To determine what local licenses are required by your municipality, it’s best to contact either city hall or your parish’s clerk of court office for assistance.

Federal licenses

Federal business licenses are reserved for a particular set of industries that are subject to additional scrutiny by federal regulators. These industries include transportation providers, radio and television broadcasters, agricultural enterprises, and others.

Licenses are managed by the relevant department of the federal government—a gun manufacturer, for instance, would need to secure a federal business license from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The U.S. SBA maintains an up-to-date list of all federally licensed businesses on its website.

How to get a business license in Louisiana in 5 steps

Obtaining a Louisiana business license is a relatively straightforward process, but it’s critically important to be thorough and double-check you’ve prepared all the necessary information and completed all the necessary applications in order to avoid a delay in beginning your business operations.

Make a plan

Before you apply for your business license, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office recommends creating a business license checklist using its online small business resources . This checklist covers things like choosing a business structure (like a limited liability company or corporation) and name, as well as developing an operating agreement and the financial and legal frameworks for your business.

Planning ahead and making key decisions for your business early in the process will make the licensing process easier and set your business up for success once you begin conducting business activities.

Reserve a name

Once you’ve finalized the nuts and bolts of your small business, your next step is registering your business’ name to reserve its use. You can easily look for business entity names in Louisiana to ensure your name is not taken using LegalZoom’s business search tools .

While you’re registering your business name with the state, it’s a good idea to register any doing-business-as paperwork , commonly known as a DBA. A DBA allows your business to operate under a name other than the initially chosen name registered with the state. This can be helpful if your business is going to expand to new locations or into new markets and industries in the future.

Register with state agencies

Depending on your location and industry, you may be required to apply for a business license through the Louisiana Secretary of State, a Louisiana sales tax certificate through the Louisiana Department of Revenue, industry-based certifications through the Louisiana Workforce Commission, or some combination of the three.

These applications can be accessed and filled out through the geauxBIZ online business resource operated by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.

Register locally

Every municipality and parish is different, and your local licensing needs will be determined by the nature of your business and your location. The best way to get up-to-date information about your local licensing requirements is through your parish clerk of court’s office or the local city hall. You can also seek additional information about local licensing through your local office of the Louisiana Small Business Development Center .

Register with the federal government

Not all businesses need federal licenses, but it’s important to check with the U.S. SBA to confirm whether your industry is subject to federal regulations. Some of the most commonly issued federal business licenses include those governing the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages, as well as a wide assortment of agricultural enterprises. The list of regulated industries is extensive, though, so it’s best to consult the full list of federal licenses to ensure your business is ready to begin operating.

After getting your Louisiana business license

Once your business is fully licensed and ready to operate, you’ll need to renew and update your licenses periodically. How often you must renew will depend on which licenses your business holds, but the renewal period typically spans anywhere from a year to several years.

These renewals usually carry a fee as well, which will also vary from agency to agency. The best way to confirm the details of your license renewals is directly through the local, state, or federal agency that issued them.

In addition to regularly scheduled renewals, you also need to keep the relevant licensing bodies up-to-date with regard to major changes to your business. Changing the organization of your business or other important structural, legal, and financial elements of your operation may require changes to certain licenses. Be sure to revisit these documents when you are making significant changes of any kind to your business.

Getting an LA business license the easy way

Depending on your industry, location, and the size of your business, the process of acquiring all the necessary licenses to operate legally can become a cumbersome task. Attention to detail is key when the fate of your business is on the line, and many people choose to trust the process to a more experienced party to ensure there are no unexpected hiccups. Our online business licensing resources can take the pressure off and make the entire process go smoothly, allowing you to focus on the actual operation of your new Louisiana business.

FAQs

How much is a business license in Louisiana?

The cost of acquiring business licenses in Louisiana will vary from business to business and depends on location and industry. Some licenses can cost hundreds of dollars, while others are free or have very cheap filing fees. Your total costs will generally increase with the number of permits required for your industry.

How long does it take to get a business license in Louisiana?

Generally speaking, the licenses filed through the geauxBIZ portal will be processed within three to five days, with some applications taking even less time. The turnaround time for other licenses can take longer, and in some cases, it may take several weeks to receive approval for all the required licenses for your business.

What happens if I operate my business without a license in Louisiana?

Failing to properly license your business can lead to severe financial penalties in the state of Louisiana—the state assesses a $10,000 penalty for the first infraction, and each successive fine is multiplied based on the number of previous violations.